With the world of journalism constantly evolving it’s important for us as a newsroom to evolve as well.
Within the next two semesters I plan to push for more multimedia content to be present in our coverage in addition to our current stream of written content. As a newsroom we want to be more creative with how we present our stories to our audience, whether that is through the medium of video, podcasting, compelling photography or more creative web layouts.
Additionally, in an effort to boost our audience engagement, continuing to be active on social media is of great importance. In the last year we have built a strong engagement team that works to not only promote our content but to engage with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln community to boost our visibility as a resource to students. While we have done a great job growing our online presence there is always more that can be done. While we have a small system for reviewing online analytics currently, we are looking to improve how we use the data we have to guide what our coverage should look like to ensure we are catering to our audience to the best of our ability.
In addition to our efforts in our coverage and audience engagement, another important goal of mine is to build a stronger Daily Nebraskan community. This year we are making changes to the layout of our newsroom so that we can better collaborate and encourage our reporters to work in-office rather than remotely.
In a similar vein we want to be sure we are providing our staff with as much support and opportunities as possible to grow their skill sets before embarking on their careers. We want to do this through more comprehensive training as well as alumni workshops that would target staff-specific interest areas such as investigative reporting, sports commentary and covering breaking news.
One of the biggest pushes we have going into this next year is to improve our inclusiveness. Through the work of our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Board we are hoping to put more effort into recruitment of diverse voices so our staff more accurately represents the demographics of the UNL community. In addition to recruitment we want to ensure we are being as fair and inclusive in the stories and language we use.
A couple of the ways we are working towards this goal is by implementing a diversity style guide to pair with our current style guide which will give our reporters and editors a common resource to ensure we are being accurate and respectful to our sources. Another implementation we are looking to put into action is our source tracker, which is a tool for our reporters to use to obtain demographics of those we include in our stories. With the consent of the source the form asks questions such as their pronouns, racial and ethnic background and sexual and gender identity. We will then use this data to analyze whether or not we are telling the stories of the entire UNL community or only a select few demographics.
With a strong senior staff we have a wealth of talent and ideas that will ensure that we are meeting our goals and pushing ourselves to be the best we can be. I look forward to leading this team and seeing what amazing things we will achieve this year.