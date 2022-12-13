There's a new way to show off your Daily Nebraskan pride - brand new DN T-shirts that can be delivered directly to your door.
Inspired by a few alums posting pics of their vintage DN shirts on the Alumni Facebook Group, a team of DNers past and present recreated some vintage designs, created a few new designs and launched the official DN Merch Store!
The store will be open through the holidays, so be sure to get yours now. $10 of each purchase will go to the DN's Editorial Support Fund, which helps pay for student salaries in perpetuity. So far, we have raised nearly $900.
Special thanks to alumna Jane Hirt and current co-art director Alec Gettert for helping get the store started!