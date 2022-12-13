As we head into the holiday season, it’s a great time to reflect on The Daily Nebraskan’s fall semester. As with every fall here at UNL, it was a whirlwind of emotions as Nebraska Football fired Scott Frost only three weeks into the season, Lincoln Calling returned to downtown Lincoln for a weekend full of music from across the Star City, and much more.
The newsroom changed in more ways than just a new staff coming in. We fully opened our doors for the first time since March 2020, trying to cultivate the community and essence of the DN we had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’ve slowly turned the old back corner of the office into a new video/audio production space for our students to expand on the types of content they want to produce.
We just wrapped up our publishing for the semester, and I can’t be prouder of this year's staff. With only four returning editors, this staff quickly bonded and found ways to produce the best content they could, while relying on each other to help overcome challenges.
I've attached some of the work I'm most proud of here in this newsletter. I hope you'll take a few moments to check them out.
Here’s to a healthy holiday season, and a prosperous spring semester.
Zekiel Williams
Editor-in-Chief 2022-2023