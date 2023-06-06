When I think about the Daily Nebraskan, I think about what Allen said at the 2023 Spring banquet. He said something along the lines of “Some places describe that their company is like a family, but at the Daily Nebraskan, we aren’t a family but more like a team. You can’t choose your family but you can kind of choose your teammates and the teammate can decide whether or not they stay on the team.”
I came into college as a first-generation student, had no team by my side and thought I would major in hospitality. In the second semester of my first year in college, the most unexpected part of my life happened: COVID-19. In a span of two weeks I had to move back to Indiana, my tourism internship in Alaska was canceled and the industry I was majoring in went under. Everything I thought I’d do changed and made me reconsider how fragile life is.
With this reconsideration, I decided to think about my passions and really commit to what I loved doing: writing. I decided to add on, and eventually focus entirely on, journalism. In the next year, I would hear about the Daily Nebraskan from my professors. They would encourage me to put myself out there and start in my new field. It took me till March 2021 to finally apply for every open position. I was so scared because I knew there were people working there who had been involved in journalism since high school and my writing was going to be so rough. I barely knew anything about AP style or how to lay out a simple nut graph.
These past two years have been super hard to get through considering life outside of quarantine and post pandemic. Even so, the team at the Daily Nebraskan had my back in every second, more than a family member ever has. My teammates have been there for all of my biggest memories of college and become my best friends. I have seen my coworkers find a dream job or go on to graduate school. I have gotten to know alumni through their stories and work. I have realized in the past week, this team gave me the best college experience ever. Being able to get to know the community, the people, the good and bad, practicing journalism as a student let me see the world in ways I wouldn’t have seen without the DN.
The DN has been my safe place these past two years and I can only say I wish I had joined sooner or that my journey with the company could continue. I am honestly jealous of how next year is lining up to be. I can honestly say I think I have left the DN better for Sophia. I am so excited for the new chapter of the DN and for each individual to make their mark in history.