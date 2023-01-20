Note: This content was paid for by an advertiser and created by the Daily Nebraskan Media Group. The Daily Nebraskan editorial team was not involved in creating this content.
All students are eligible to apply for a refund of the Fund “A” portion of their student fees beginning January 23rd and ending February 24, 2023. Students claiming and receiving a refund will lose benefits provided by Fund “A” users during the Spring semester, 2023.
Fund “A” Refund Amounts
ASUN: $11.82
Daily Nebraskan: $3.52
DailyER Nebraskan: $0.15
University Program Council: $6.44
UPC Lied Center Ticket Discount: $4.85
Subtotal: $26.78
Paper applications are available at the Student Organization Financial Services office (200 Nebraska Union), the ASUN office (136 Nebraska Union) and the East Union Student Organization Financial Services office (331 Nebraska East Union). Applications can be found here. Applicants should return the paper
form to 200 Nebraska Union or 331 Nebraska East Union. Digital forms can be emailed to
Luzelena Moreno at lmoreno4@unl.edu. The deadline to submit the Fund “A” refund forms is February 24, 2023.
Students who complete a refund application and return it before the deadline will receive a refund for the amount of the refund requested. Refunds will be mailed by the end of March 2023.
Students claiming a refund will lose certain benefits provided by the above Fund “A” users. For details on the specific benefits that will be lost, please refer to the cover sheet on the refund application.