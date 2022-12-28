Despite what appeared a season-best crowd, Nebraska was never able to find its groove in Wednesday’s 76-59 loss to No. 14 Michigan. As a result, the Huskers failed to close 2022 with a third victory over Michigan in as many tries, after beating the top-10 Wolverines twice last season.
A poor opening quarter felled the Huskers, as they proved unable to climb out of a deficit that climbed as high as 17 points in the first half. That doesn’t mean they didn’t come close.
Nebraska’s poor start began with a pair of turnovers on its first two possessions, helping Michigan jump out to an eventual nine-point lead before the home team was ever on the board. Nebraska provided a quick response, but the Wolverines embarked on another 9-0 run to expand their lead to 19-4. The Huskers scored just one more point before the quarter ended, for five total, and finished with their lowest output in the quarter era for women’s college basketball.
The biggest difference in the first quarter was the shooting differential. Nebraska showed flashes of the strong defense it would display throughout the night, but the Huskers’ offensive ineptitude held them back early.
Michigan shot nearly 30% better (44% to 15%) in the first quarter, and Nebraska had more than twice as many turnovers as the Wolverines while also missing its first five 3-point attempts and its first three throws.
“They pressured us, and we didn't handle it well,” head coach Amy Williams said postgame. “....We’ve got to get off to a better start and come ready to play.”
Nebraska clawed partially back from its early deficit, but the way it started the second quarter, with a miss then allowing a Michigan 3-pointer before committing a turnover, didn’t help. The Huskers’ length and tenacity proved effective in contesting shots, forcing turnovers and hauling in offensive rebounds. Nebraska won the offensive glass 16-9 and recorded four blocks to Michigan’s one while breaking even in turnovers.
Michigan’s shotmaking was impressive but shouldn’t have qualified as much surprise given it ranks 11th nationally in field goal percentage. But the Huskers’ own lack of shotmaking kept them at arm's reach.
Nebraska finally made a sizable dent just before halftime after sophomore forward Annika Stewart scored five unanswered points, bringing Michigan's lead back down to single digits, 31-23. That was just Nebraska’s second made 3-pointer in 11 tries. Michigan answered with a bucket, then freshman guard Callin Hake hit a 3-pointer to bring the deficit down to seven. However, Michigan’s Laila Phelia hit an impressive contested jump shot as time expired to send her team to the locker room ahead 35-26.
Nebraska spent much of the third quarter continually narrowing the deficit back down to seven points but rarely any closer. The Huskers got within two possessions — six points — with a few minutes remaining in the third frame after junior guard Jaz Shelley made a reverse layup. But she missed the and-one free throw, and Nebraska failed to convert two successive 3-point attempts thanks to offensive rebounds on that possession.
That sequence was illustrative of Nebraska’s missed opportunities. The Huskers, juiced by a crowd that never lost interest, hustled. But they couldn’t land their shots or sometimes outright wasted opportunities, as evidenced by 10 first-half turnovers.
“They were able to push us out of spacing, which made for a lot of turnovers early on,” Shelley said postgame.
It was an unideal development for a team that prides itself on outside shooting but could hardly land a 3-pointer on Wednesday. The Huskers rank ninth nationally in made 3-pointers per game and top-50 in 3-point attempts and shooting percentage (35.9%) but finished 6-of-26 from distance. They also struggled with all-around shotmaking. Many a layup was misplaced or left short en route to a 33% overall clip compared to Michigan’s mark of 52%.
The Huskers’ run ended when they were shut out for the quarter’s final two minutes, and Michigan scored four unanswered points to go up 51-41 entering the final frame. Nebraska never got closer than down nine points in the fourth quarter, and a 3-pointer from Michigan’s leading scorer Emily Kiser to put the Wolverines up 14 felt like a dagger. She assisted on another out of a timeout to put her team up 17.
Kiser finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists, an exact mirror of her rounded averages. Former Husker Leigha Brown tallied a team-high 20 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists on her old home court. Phelia added 12 points, and Maddie Nolan scored 16.
Shelley served as the hosts’ chief offensive engine, finishing with a team-high 21 points on 50% shooting overall and from distance to go with five assists. Hake added a career-high 11 points as she and Shelley combined for five of the team’s six made 3-pointers.
“I thought she (Hake) was playing with confidence,” Williams said. “And we didn’t have a lot of people that I thought were shooting with great confidence tonight….She really was able to spark us with her shooting.”
Among other notables, senior guard Sam Haiby recorded her first start of the season but played just 13 minutes as she works back from a knee injury and opened the game in place of sophomore guard Allison Weidner. The latter was lost for the season, according to head coach Amy Williams, to a knee injury of her own, suffered last week.
With the loss, the Huskers fall to 10-4 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play, while the Wolverines improve to 12-1 overall. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Huskers that was bookended with top-20 wins over Maryland and Kansas. Nebraska now has an even taller task coming up with a trip to No. 4 Indiana, on New Year’s Day.