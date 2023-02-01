This week marked two months since Matt Rhule was hired as Nebraska’s next head coach and accepted the task of restoring the fallen giant of a program to some semblance of its glory days.
In the time since, we’ve gained significantly more insight into his plan to rebuild Husker football. Many of his actions have reaffirmed the sentiments he shared in his introductory press conference.
A ‘sprint’ to recruit and rebuild
The adjective Rhule used to describe the last two months, in which he rebuilt the coaching staff and added 40 players, was especially fitting considering the skillset he looks for in recruits.
“There’s not gonna be any breathing, we’re in a sprint,” Rhule said of the staff’s efforts at a Wednesday press conference. “...Now the focus is just purely on the guys that are here.”
In his first media availability, Rhule acknowledged a desire to pursue athletes with a track and field background and recruit “speed any time we can get it.” The new staff has followed that ethos closely by bringing in a number of recruits who are arguably better sprinters or jumpers than football players at this point in their development.
Rhule and his staff emphasize bringing in raw talent and developing before determining exact positions later. Several of the high school commits since Rhule took over are listed or viewed as athletes first. There was a theme of signing perimeter players (receivers, defensive backs, edge rushers) who most easily fall under the categorization of athletes.
“Some of the magic (that) good staffs do is finding the right position for players,” he said.
That includes the only player to commit on Wednesday’s official National Signing Day, D’Andre Barnes of Aurora, Colorado, who played both sides of the ball in high school and has 10.69 second 100-meter (and 21.49 200-meter) track speed that Rhule lauded.
Rhule doesn’t recruit solely off of track times and marks, but those metrics can guide decision-making, and it’s a formula that proved fruitful for him at Temple and particularly Baylor.
“You’re not gonna find anyone faster than Malachi (Coleman) and Jaylen (Lloyd). Brice Turner is as fast a kid as there is in the country,” Rhule said.
The former, a Lincoln native, is Nebraska’s highest-rated signee in the class and one of two players who decommitted that ultimately pledged to the program a second time. The latter was a long jump national champion who starred for the best high school team in the state (Omaha Westside).
With a class that ended at 28 signees, Nebraska’s largest in recent memory, Nebraska landed a mix of blue chip recruits and several guys who didn’t have recruiting profiles before the Huskers offered. Few of the middle 3-stars in the class were recruited originally by Rhule. The combination gave Nebraska its sixth top-25 class in the past seven years, per the 247Sports Composite.
Nebraska wasn’t significantly impacted by players entering the transfer portal, although it expectedly lost a few key players to the NFL Draft. With the influx of new faces, the Huskers are over the scholarship limit. But Rhule is confident Nebraska will navigate that in the coming months.
Establishing a culture of accountability
Reflecting Nebraska’s strategy of bringing in a mix of high school and portal signees and players with varying recruiting profiles, each will enter the program on an even footing.
“The best players in our program don’t get perks,” Rhule said. “The hardest workers do.”
That balance will be reflected in one of the facets Nebraska needs the most improvement in: special teams. There should be a mix of walk-ons, scholarship players and even starters contributing in the third phase.
“When it’s only walk-ons on special teams, it means the starters don’t understand ‘I should affect the game.’”
He thinks players already look noticeably fitter based on the weight room work from when we came in.
“He’s unbelievably demanding,” Rhule said of strength and conditioning coach Corey Campbell.
He’s given himself an opportunity to win immediately
While it would be wise to temper expectations, there are tools (NIL, the transfer portal) in place now that didn’t exist when Rhule left for the NFL a few years ago. And he went all-in on acclimating to the new era of college football.
“I think the transfer portal is a great thing for young people to control their destiny,” Rhule said.
Nebraska brought in 11 transfers, all of whom are now on campus, and several of whom could contribute right away. The names that stand out are former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims — who will compete for the starting job — a pair of former five-stars from Georgia’s national championship team in edge rusher MJ Sherman and tight end Arik Gilbert, and former Virginia receiver Billy Kemp IV. Rhule spoke of the latter in the greatest detail on Wednesday.
“He’s caught a lot of balls,” Rhule said. “...I’m excited about him as a return man. He’s a guy that with his stature, people will think he’s an inside receiver, but you watch him in the ACC, he’s playing outside, inside. He’s a guy who can move the chains on third down.”
Nebraska also brought back a pair of players who left the program some time ago. Receiver Zavier Betts left the team last spring and didn’t play last season but entered the portal in the winter and joined Nebraska. The same went for Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, who surpassed 100 receiving yards in Nebraska’s season opener this fall but left the team a few games into the season and entered the portal.
“They didn’t go in the portal with me. They had done that before, so I had no issue with it,” Rhule said.
Several of the transfers will compete for immediate playing time or starting positions. Pretty much all came from prominent schools, and arguably none of them are up-transfers (coming from a smaller school or lower level of play). Still, the transfer portal will not become Nebraska’s primary avenue for talent acquisition.
“We don’t want to be the hugest transfer team,” Rhule said. “We want to recruit high school student-athletes and develop four or five years.”
Rhule knows how to sell
Rhule has aced the figurative press conference, even when there have actually only been a couple media availabilities.
Statements like “the people in Nebraska work harder than we (the coaching staff) do” and efforts to visit every Nebraska high school will certainly help further ingratiate Rhule and his staff to the Husker faithful before he ever coaches a game.
Early on, he’s found a clever way to skirt violations — which Frost and former interim Mickey Joseph couldn’t. Rhule can’t talk directly about unsigned high school recruits, but he can certainly cryptically tweet about them as he builds more hype and speculation.
By the numbers
Of the 41 additions from the portal or high school ranks, 33 (over 80%) were directly recruited by Rhule and his staff. Of the eight mainstays who committed to Nebraska under Scott Frost and never wavered, two fit the Texas ties Rhule has touted, one was a legacy commit, and four were in-state signees.
Rhule’s staff signed 18 high school commits, convinced two decommitted four stars to pledge a second time and brought in 11 transfers along with the two receivers who took breaks from the program. Not to mention he probably had to re-recruit some of the group who stayed committed, as Nebraska hosted the vast majority of them on second visits.
The next vanguards of the storied Nebraska football program have made waves in their first two months in charge, but they’ll hardly allow themselves to stop and take a breath heading into their first spring.