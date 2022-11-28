Matt Rhule came to Nebraska with a well-formulated plan. The established program builder has a track record of turning over teams through the course of a few years and understands the task ahead of him in Lincoln.
If not, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts wouldn’t have hired him after a two-and-a-half month search that ended with Rhule agreeing to an eight-year, $74 million deal.
“We’re at a critical juncture in our history as a football program,” Alberts said at Monday’s introductory press conference. “Having somebody that had a track record of understanding how to build a program at multiple levels, in multiple locales, and with multiple strengths and weaknesses, was really, really important to me.”
Here’s what we learned and what the hire could mean for Nebraska:
> The hire, and plan moving forth, were made with the Big Ten in mind. That’s in contrast to former head coach Scott Frost’s now well-known comments of the “Big Ten has to modify their systems for us.”
Alberts employed a firm that utilized analytics and looked at successful B1G programs. He also mentioned the looming addition of USC and UCLA to the conference and how that may change the dynamic going forward.
Another Big Ten West program and quasi-rival, Wisconsin, made a surprise hire a day later — Luke Fickell — who led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff last season and had been rumored to be in the mix for Nebraska. The futures and trajectories of the two, even with the expected dissolution of the Big Ten West, will be closely-monitored and inextricably linked.
> Rhule gave some clues as to the style his Huskers will play.
“We’re not gonna be a new spread team, we’re gonna be more of an old-school type team,” Rhule said on Monday.
He said the Huskers will be balanced, cater to what the players on the roster do well, and value speed and strong quarterback play. But the biggest point of emphasis is having a physical team that can control the line of scrimmage because “that’s the type of team that can win in the elements, win on the road and keep a lead.”
That implies the Huskers won’t be Iowa, Wisconsin or Minnesota — Rhule still values talent at the skill positions, look at his playmakers at Temple and Baylor — but his teams should be better suited to compete with those schools, particularly in the elements.
Rhule’s best teams at Temple and Baylor were competent and balanced offensively but stronger defensively with an emphasis on the pass rush. They also rated well nationally in time of possession.
> Development and returning to Nebraska brand was a major through line in the hire.
Both Alberts and Rhule intend to get back to Nebraska’s roots as a fundamentally sound team that excels in development. Alberts went as far as to call Nebraska the premiere developmental program in college football.
“I was looking for coaches who understood what toughness looked like, what practice looked like and ultimately getting back to the vision of being the most physical team on the field,” Alberts said. “That’s Nebraska football.”
Nebraska’s new coach also appears to have a unique appreciation for the state and program.
Rhule’s 13-minute opening statement began with an epithet of growing up as a Penn State fan and being brought to tears by a 1983 beatdown at the hands of the Huskers. He lauded Tom Osborne and the program as a whole in a College Gameday appearance on Saturday
“We’re gonna build a team that’s tough, hard-working,” Rhule said on Monday. “.... There’s not a game that I expect to ever walk into where we don’t expect to win. We want to honor the people who take their hard-earned money to watch our team play. You can’t win every game, but you can certainly be a team that people are proud to watch.”
> Rhule will prioritize the traditional high school recruiting realm in addition to the transfer portal.
He acknowledged a profile he likes to recruit — big, fast athletes, even if they’re developmental prospects. “Speed any time we can get it.”
That fits the profile of Jaylen Lloyd, the first offer made since Nebraska hired Rhule. The in-state product is a major track recruit who was set to announce his commitment on Saturday, Nov. 26 but postponed it and received an offer from Nebraska the next day. His first Power Five football offer came from Texas Tech, where one of Rhule’s disciples, Joey McGuire, is the head coach.
Rhule is excited about in-state talent like Lloyd and noted a few recruiting areas he hopes to lean on — Texas, where he coached and made connections at Baylor, New Jersey with his Northeast roots, and Florida.
“I can’t wait to bring recruits to games and show them what Memorial Stadium feels like.”
> Rhule has already made a few hires that will impact the program.
Alberts and Rhule did not talk about the reported hires made in the 24 hours before the introductory pressers, including defensive backs coach Evan Cooper, defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, each of whom has coached with Rhule before.
Satterfield is finishing his second season leading South Carolina’s offense. It’s been an up-and-down regular season campaign that culminated in high-scoring top-10 upsets of Tennessee and Clemson. While Rhule has expressed a desire to play an “old-school” style, Satterfield’s Gamecock offense has ranked 86th this year and 64th last in run play percentage.
Nebraska, at 72nd this season, likely would not see a drastic change in run-pass balance, particularly if junior quarterback Casey Thompson returns. After all, Rhule’s early teams at Baylor leaned heavily toward the pass.
Thompson’s decision could hinge on the future of the man who recruited him — Mickey Joseph, who served as interim head coach for nine games after being hired as the receivers coach and associate head coach.
A number of other key Huskers have decisions to make in the coming weeks and months as they wait to see how the rest of the staff, and roster, fill out. That will start with the most notable hire remaining — defensive coordinator.
Given he is coming from the NFL, Rhule doesn’t have any former players who could follow him to Lincoln as Frost did from UCF. Satterfield, the second-straight sitting Power Five coordinator Nebraska has poached in as many seasons, has a bevy of skill players he may like to bring along with him. It’s no guarantee he does, though as departing offensive coordinator Mark Whipple didn’t bring anyone from Pittsburgh.
Either way, it’s set to be another offseason full of change with staff spots to be filled and the transfer portal frenzy getting underway as Nebraska looks toward the future with a new leader hoping to restore it to past glory.