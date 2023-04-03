Track and Field
Nebraska track and field began its outdoor season in Texas over the weekend. Half of the team competed in the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin and the other half competed in the Bobcat Invitational at Texas State University. The Huskers had a great weekend, capturing a trio of titles, a new school record and numerous personal bests.
Thursday’s Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays saw freshman javelin thrower Dash Sirmon debut in style, recording a mark of 240 feet, 1 inch (73.19 meters) on his first attempt, which ranks No. 4 in school history. Sirmon went on to win the B section title in his first collegiate meet.
Another Husker newcomer, senior thrower Tanessa Morris, added to the early success. The Montana transfer achieved the No. 3 hammer throw distance in school history with a mark of 203 feet, 11 inches (62.15 meters) and finished 10th.
Nebraska had a trio of top-10 placers in the 5000-meters with junior distance runner Brynna McQuillen and senior distance runner Erika Freyhof finishing sixth and eighth, respectively. On the men’s side, senior distance runner Bailey Timmons placed ninth, running a 14:46.14.
Sophomore distance runner Jacquelyn Abanses placed seventh in the B section of the 1500-meters with a 4:35.05. Junior distance runner Taya Skelton and sophomore distance runner Hannah Godwin clocked two top-10 times in the 3000-meter steeplechase to cap off day one.
The wind was on the Huskers' side during day two of the relays as junior hurdler Darius Luff posted a personal best of 13.44 in the 110-meter hurdles to qualify for the final. His time ranks No. 3 in school history. Junior hurdler Johanna Ilves also clocked a new personal best of 13.72 in the 100-meter hurdles, good enough for a third-place finish in her section.
The day after Sirmon threw the fourth-best javelin throw in school history, junior javelin thrower Arthur Petersen nearly topped that, throwing 239 feet, 11 inches (73.13 meters). The transfer from The University of Texas at Arlington finished ninth while capturing the No. 5 mark in school history.
Sophomore thrower Kalynn Meyer added a personal best in the shot put with a distance of 53 feet, 6 ½ inches (16.32 meters). Meyer’s throw ranks ninth in school history, and she finished runner-up in the B section.
Luff carried the momentum from Friday over to Saturday, as he won the 110-meter hurdles title while breaking the school record in the process. His time of 13.39 is the second-fastest time in the nation this season.
The Huskers also had a pair of top-10 finishes in the men’s shot put with junior throwers Maxwell Otterdahl and Kevin Shubert taking third and eighth place, respectively.
The other half of the team competed in the Bobcat Invitational, where the javelin success continued as junior javelin thrower Tyler Brown finished as the runner-up with a mark of 224 feet, 8 inches (68.47 meters), ranking No. 10 in school history.
Senior jumper Zionn Pearson claimed runner-up while setting a new personal best in the long jump Friday with 20 feet, 7 ¾ inches (6.29 meters). Three Huskers tied for third in the high jump with freshman jumper Ashriel Dixon, senior jumper Michael Hoffer and sophomore Tyus Wilson all achieving a clearance of 6 feet, 9 ½ inches (2.07 meters).
Senior distance runner Sadio Fenner gave Nebraska its third title of the weekend Saturday, as he won the 3000-meter steeplechase with a personal best time of 9:20.42. The Huskers also had a pair of runner-up finishes with senior Madi Scholl in the women’s high jump and junior Terrol Wilson in the men’s triple jump.
Nebraska ended the weekend with its 4x400-meter team of senior sprinter Nick Bryant, sophomore middle distance runner Sam Easley, senior sprinter Cortez Ruiz and sophomore middle distance runner Niko Schultz finishing second with a time of 3:09.68.
Nebraska will travel to Tucson, Arizona, this weekend to compete in the Jim Click Shootout.
Gymnastics
The Nebraska men’s and women’s gymnastics teams both competed in championships over the weekend. The men took part in the Big Ten Championships, while the women concluded their season at the second round of the NCAA Regional.
The women’s team finished fourth overall at the regional, scoring a 195.525 behind No. 19 Georgia (197.000), No. 6 LSU (197.375) and No. 11 Oregon State (197.375).
Sophomore Emma Spence and junior Sophia McClelland represented Nebraska in the all-around. Spence finished fifth overall in the all-around, scoring a 39.325. McClelland took seventh with a score of 39.200.
Of the four rotations, the Huskers finished fourth in three of them – the vault, the uneven bars and the balance beam. Nebraska rounded out the meet with a third-place finish in the floor exercise, notching a 49.275.
Spence led the way for the Huskers in the vault and the uneven bars. She and junior Kinsey Davis scored a 9.825 in the vault for Nebraska, tying for 12th overall. In the uneven bars, Spence finished 11th with a 9.825 followed by senior Clara Colombo, who scored a 9.775.
On the balance beam, McClelland led the Huskers with a 9.875 and a seventh-place finish. Spence took 15th, scoring a 9.825. The Huskers finished the meet in the floor exercise. Senior Kylie Piringer and McClelland led the way for Nebraska, tying for fifth with a score of 9.900.
The No. 5 men’s team, meanwhile, finished third overall at the Big Ten Championships, scoring a 410.500, behind Penn State (410.700), and Michigan (412.400).
10 Huskers qualified for the individual finals with three earning medals — junior Taylor Christopulos, freshman Nathan York and senior Donte McKinney.
Christopulos was the lone champion for Nebraska, taking the vault title with a 14.90. Christopulos is now the second Husker to win the event at the Big Ten Championships. The first was Anton Stephenson, who won the title three-straight years from 2017 to 2019. Christopulos also represented Nebraska in the all-around in the team finals. The Layton, Utah native finished second with a score of 83.100.
York claimed the bronze in the floor exercise for Nebraska. The freshman anchored the Huskers in the rotation, scoring a 14.325 to claim third and second-team All-Big Ten honors. York also scored a season-high 14.450 in the floor exercise in the team finals to finish third.
McKinney earned the bronze on the high bar. After finishing eighth with a 13.750 in the team finals for the rotation, he bounced back in a big way in the individual finals. The Fort Bragg, North Carolina native scored a career-high 14.475 to place third and earn second-team All-Big Ten honors.
Other notable performances for the Husker men came from senior Liam Doherty-Herwitz and junior Zac Tiderman. Doherty-Herwitz took third in the rings for Nebraska in the team finals. The Bedford, Massachusetts native scored a career-high 14.300, which helped him qualify for the individual finals.
Tiderman led the Huskers in the vault and the high bar for the team finals. The Wilsonville, Oregon native scored a career-high 14.950 in the vault to place second and a 14.150 in the high bar to finish fourth.
The men’s team will conclude its season at the NCAA Championships on April 14-15.
Men’s Tennis
Nebraska split two weekend Big Ten matches on-the-road in Columbus, Ohio and University Park, Pennsylvania. The Huskers advanced to a 10-7 (2-2 conference play) record.
No. 45 Nebraska struggled in its first match against No. 2 Ohio State, dropping the match 7-0.
In the singles competition, No. 12 Buckeye senior Cannon Kingsley defeated sophomore Roni Hietaranta (6-1, 6-4). The defeat preceded five-straight victories for Ohio State. No. 25 Buckeye redshirt senior James Trotter defeated freshman Leo Linquet (6-2, 6-1). No. 15 Ohio State junior JJ Tracy defeated senior Shunya Maruyama (6-3, 6-2).
No. 63 Buckeye freshman Alexander Bernard defeated Husker sophomore Lars Johann (6-1, 4-6, 6-3) — the first of two contests to require a third set.
Ohio State senior Robert Cash defeated graduate student William Gleason (6-4, 6-1) before Buckeye redshirt freshman Jack Anthrop defeated sophomore Calvin Mueller (6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 10-7) in the final contest of the competition.
In the doubles competition, Ohio State claimed two of three matches.
The No. 3 duo, Buckeye redshirt senior Andrew Lutschaunig and Tracy, competed in an unfinished 4-4 set against Gleason and Linquet. No. 36 duo Cash and Ohio State senior Justin Boulais defeated junior Nic Wiedenhorn and Mueller (6-3). Kingsley and Trotter closed out the day, defeating Hietaranta and Maruyama (6-4).
The Huskers responded to the loss with a victory over No. 73 Penn State, 5-1.
In the singles, Nittany Lions senior Charl Morgan began the action with a victory over Hietaranta (3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4).
Linquet defeated Penn State sophomore Loren Byers (5-7, 6-4, 6-4). Maruyama defeated Nittany Lions junior Miko Eala (6-4, 6-2). Johann defeated Penn State junior Sam Bossem (6-4, 7-5).
Gleason competed in an unfinished contest against Nittany Lions freshman Stefan Simeunovic (7-6 (7-3), unfinished). The final singles’ victory for Nebraska came in the sixth match as Mueller defeated Penn State freshman Pranav Nemani (6-0, 6-3).
In the doubles competition, Gleason and Linquet defeated Byers and Bossem (6-2). The second match between Mueller and Johann and the duo of Morgan and Nittany Lions graduate student Malik Bhatnagar became an unfinished 5-5 match in the second set. Hietaranta and Maruyama defeated Eala and Simeunovic (6-4).