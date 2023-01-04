With the holiday break, two weeks have quietly passed since our first Big Ten power rankings of the season. Despite most teams taking around a week off, there was still a measurable shake-up in one of the deepest conferences in college basketball.
Purdue saw itself become the final undefeated team among the power conferences, then fell at home the same day they rose atop the national polls. That outcome felt representative of the league wide parity we’ve seen in this young season. And if the start of the New Year serves any indication, no team will be safe from the Big Ten’s cannibalistic nature in 2023.
1. Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 1
The Boilermakers hardly have to sweat after losing their first game of the season.
That’s how big the gap is between them and the rest of the Big Ten at this early checkpoint. More likely than not, someone will topple Purdue from its perch this winter. But it will take a couple more losses to do so.
The Boilermakers coasted to a pair of easy wins over low-majors to ring in the New Year as one of the last undefeated teams standing. They rose to No. 1 in the national polls on Monday only to lose to Rutgers at home less than 10 hours later. Funny enough, the Scarlet Knights were the same team that beat Purdue — also by one score — when it rose to No. 1 nationally last season.
So does Rutgers just have the Boilermakers’ number? Well, Purdue was bound to fall at some point, and almost avoided the upset despite trailing for most of the game. Ranking 305th nationally in 3-point percentage doesn’t help, and Purdue has been even colder in recent weeks — 23% in its past five games. It shot 38% from distance last season, good for fifth nationally.
Zach Edey’s supporting cast must be better, especially ahead of a Thursday road trip to No. 24 Ohio State.
2. Wisconsin Badgers (11-2, 3-0 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 2
UW had to sweat until the 11th hour to keep its conference record clean and hold its spot here.
I waited to write this as the national-No. 14 Badgers got off to a slow start against conference cellar dweller Minnesota and held a close halftime lead. As they pushed their advantage to double digits in the second half, I figured I should pencil them in and write this section. My better judgment advised against it.
I watched as a 15-point lead shrunk to one point, then Wisconsin seemingly put the Gophers away, going up seven with just over a minute remaining. Two UW turnovers and Minnesota made-shots later, the visitors had a shot to send the game into overtime. Instead, pesky Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn created a turnover of his own, and the Badgers avoided a quad four loss.
This might not be the second-best team in the Big Ten. It lost its two best players from last year’s squad, which was the luckiest among all Power Five schools, according to kenpom.com. But for now, Wisconsin is the only 3-0 team in the Big Ten, and it will have its mettle greatly tested against Illinois, Michigan State and Indiana in the next week and a half.
3. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 10
The mass behind Purdue, and maybe Wisconsin, has grown even larger in the time since our last update.
These teams are largely indistinguishable from each other and could be flip-flopped in any manner over the coming weeks and months. So why not get a little unorthodox with the order?
There’s no clear third team on the proverbial podium, so I’ll reward Rutgers for notching one of the most impressive road wins of the season and having the most impressive pair of conference wins in the Big Ten. This team also handed then-No. 10 Indiana its first loss of the season a month ago, by 15 points, no less.
An elite defense, equally capable of closely contesting opponents’ shots and pestering them into turnovers, seems the through line to Rutgers’ success. The Scarlet Knights rank third nationally and first in the Big Ten in defensive efficiency per kenpom.com.
That being said, it’s unlikely Rutgers maintains this standing. This still has the look of another bubble team in Piscataway. Losses to Temple and Seton Hall point to that trend continuing for a fourth straight year.
But for at least this week, in the early dawn of a new year with new expectations and hope, the Scarlet Knights are Big Ten royalty.
4. Michigan State Spartans (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 5
The Spartans have quietly strung together five-straight wins, recouping some of the early-season potential they displayed.
There’s really nothing that stands out about this team, and that’s fine. Michigan State boasts a top-50 offensive and defensive efficiency but sits outside the top 40 in both measures. There’s no clear alpha, which could hinder this team. Just as likely, the Spartans’ interchangeability will emerge as a strength as any number of contributors could step up in clutch time.
Since the last update, Michigan State has enjoyed the return of two of its most important players — Malik Hall and Jaden Akins — neither of whom is currently among MSU’s top three scorers. Getting two wings back who shoot well over 40% on 3-pointers is a boon.
But the Spartans were just as sharp defensively in a decisive win over an upstart Nebraska team on Tuesday. This unassuming iteration of a Big Ten blue blood may not be an afterthought much longer, with a rivalry game against Michigan looming before a five-game stretch against teams that are all ranked in the top half of these power rankings.
5. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 6
Another team with a 3-0 run since our last update, the Buckeyes have enjoyed more buzz than the Spartans and were rewarded with a national ranking.
This team may only get better, as it’s almost an entirely new roster. But it’s hardly skipped a beat with four freshmen and three transfers figuring heavily into the rotation. The biggest of many pleasant surprises have been a pair of 6-foot-6 forwards with a five-year age gap. Freshman Brice Sensabaugh, who has emerged as the leading scorer in just 21.8 minutes per game, and senior Justice Sueing who rates second in scoring and third in rebounds and assists per game despite missing all but two games last season.
Both were near their best in a promising 16-point win at Northwestern on the first of the year. Sensabaugh led the team with 18 points to go with eight rebounds and two blocks, and Sueing did a bit of everything, per usual, with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.
6. Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 4
The Hoosiers continue their ever-so-slight fall from grace.
Sure, they won their lone game of the past two weeks, but it was a shaky victory over Kennesaw State in a game that was tied at halftime. IU has been mostly idle, while the two teams immediately ahead impressed more with more opportunities.
Additionally, mercurial senior point guard Xavier Johnson was announced to be out indefinitely with foot surgery, hours after our last update. That’s a damaging blow for Indiana, which will need to rely further on freshman Jalen-Hood Schifino, who has been impressive ranking second on the team in scoring and assists.
Still, it’s a lot to ask of a 19-year-old to orchestrate an offense and help keep it afloat. Especially at a place with the expectations that Indiana annually holds. Sophomore guard Tamar Bates, another former blue-chip recruit, may also be asked to take on an increased role as he’s considerably improved from his debut campaign last season. Three-straight games against teams in the bottom half of these rankings will provide as soft a runway as one can enjoy in the deep Big Ten.
Johnson’s absence is no reason to fret just yet, but the preseason prognostications of a Big Ten championship look more and more like a pipe dream.
7. Illinois Fighting Illini (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 3
The Fighting Illini continue to be a paradox.
A blowout loss to Missouri in a rivalry game dropped them from the national polls and provided further reason for concern for the Illinois faithful.
The recent struggles are understandable. It’s tough to establish consistency when five of your six leading scorers are freshmen or transfers. The Fighting Illini, with two wins over top-10 teams, still have one of highest ceilings in the conference.
It’s probably only a matter of time until Illinois finds itself above .500 in league play. But in order for the Illini to fully realize their potential, they have some figuring out to do.
8. Penn State Nittany Lions (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 9
Penn State continues chugging along, joining the Buckeyes and Spartans with three wins since the last edition of these power rankings. The Nittany Lions have also quietly won five in a row, bookended by important conference victories over Illinois and Iowa.
After a ho-hum nonconference campaign, PSU will need to keep its head above water in league play for a shot at an NCAA Tournament berth. It’s done just that so far.
The nation’s lowest turnover percentage will help avoid oscillating outcomes. As does the continued emergence of senior guard Seth Lundy. He’s averaging career highs across the board in scoring, rebounding and assists per game, despite playing fewer minutes and taking up a lower percentage of shots and possessions than last season. He’s also shooting nearly 50-40-80. Lundy is the increasingly rare example of a player who enjoyed a four-year progression at one locale.
9. Maryland Terrapins (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 7
This placement goes against the very idea of a power ranking.
The Terrapins lost by 35 at Michigan on Sunday, yet resides a spot above the Wolverines here. It was a thorough dismantling in which Maryland shot just 26.5% from the field and 20% from distance. Paired with a blowout loss to UCLA weeks earlier and a 17-point first half effort against Tennessee, it’s the furthering of a concerning offensive trend for a team that was averaging over 80 points per game through eight contests.
Maryland’s overall body of work is just far superior to Michigan’s, and I can’t justify rewarding the Wolverines for going 1-2 since the last power rankings. Before that loss in Ann Arbor, Terrapins snapped a three-game losing streak with a pair of wins over low-majors. If you want to accuse me of being too attentive to the nonconference schedule, that’s fine.
This is the same Terrapins team that tore through Saint Louis, beat now-No. 12 Miami by nearly 20 points and took down Wisconsin. Easy wins are essentially nonexistent in the Big Ten, but this group feels too talented to sink much further in the conference hierarchy.
10. Michigan Wolverines (8-5, 2-0 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 11
For as concerning as its start to the season was, particularly considering the Wolverines began the season in the AP Top 25, I have to give credit where it’s due.
It’s not a total shock that UM got back on track against Maryland, but come on, winning 81-46? Just three days earlier, Michigan fell to a Central Michigan squad that was 4-8. It came by one basket, as did the defeat to then-No. 3 Virginia, and losses to Kentucky and North Carolina were by just four points. So maybe some of these outcomes return to the mean, and Michigan wins a few close games.
To do so, 7-foot-1 junior center Hunter Dickinson will need continued support from a young stable of guards and wings. Because as good as he is, he won’t be able to constantly replicate the 32 points and 12 rebounds he posted against Maryland.
11. Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 12
Despite a double-digit home loss to Ohio State to open 2023, Northwestern’s stock hasn’t changed much since I last, well, took stock of the league.
The real proving ground for this team will come in the weeks ahead, where we’ll learn if the Wildcats are a true NCAA Tournament threat for the first time in a half-decade. That starts with a date with in-state rival Illinois on Wednesday.
Northwestern will attempt to protect its homecourt and emerge as Chicago’s Big Ten team with the conference’s second-best adjusted defensive efficiency, bolstered by the nation-leading 2-point defense, per kenpom.com.
12. Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-7, 1-3 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 13
The Huskers’ outlook has improved since Christmas, yet they still sit eerily close to .500 and toward the Big Ten’s bottom. It will be a slow but honest climb to relevancy for Fred Hoiberg’s group, which has the defense to hang in any game, as evidenced by an overtime loss to Purdue and decisive wins over rivals Iowa and Creighton.
There’s reason to think this Husker defense could look even more impressive in the near future. Nebraska has faced the most difficult schedule in the Big Ten, with a top-10 rank in opponent offensive efficiency, and the Huskers are still impressing on the defensive end.
13. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 8
Perhaps no power conference team has hurt its standing more in the past two weeks than Iowa.
The Hawkeyes lost to Eastern Illinois, ranked bottom-25 nationally in adjusted efficiency, as a 30-point favorite. They chased that with a loss to Nebraska, in which they trailed by over 20 points late and shot 26% from the field. Then came a more respectable four-point home loss to Penn State.
If I had to guess, the Hawkeyes still find their way to the NCAA Tournament. They rank top-20 in adjusted offensive efficiency per kenpom.com and 344th in luck, implying things will shift in their favor soon. But they have a formidable road ahead to their first Big Ten victory, let alone the 10 league wins they made need for a postseason berth.
14. Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-7, 0-3 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 14
The Badgers’ near-quad 4 loss would have profiled as an unexpected quad 1 win for the Golden Gophers, who nearly shocked their football rival as a double-digit underdog.
Minnesota will have perhaps its best shot at a conference win on Saturday when it hosts Nebraska in a game in which the Huskers may be a decisive favorite.
A power-conference worst free throw percentage of 58% feels emblematic of Minnesota’s overall ineptitude.