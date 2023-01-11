Another week of Big Ten play brought little clarity to the conference hierarchy. But what’s the fun in that? I fully expect two more months of reshuffling and high jinks. As we reach the midway point of the regular season, we’re just getting into the meat of the sport, when the NCAA Tournament bubble discussion heats up and the conference title races begin in earnest.
There are no remaining undefeated teams in Big Ten play, and expect even the top teams to pile on some more losses over the coming months. Here’s where we stand with conference play still young but hardly inconsequential.
1. Purdue Boilermakers (15-1, 4-1 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 1
Purdue bounced back as best it could this week from its first loss of the season. Well, on paper at least.
The Boilermakers escaped Ohio State in a game they trailed by double digits and needed a 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining to pull ahead. But they deserve credit for dominating the middle portion of the game and putting themselves in position to win a back-and-forth affair late.
They then pulled away from Penn State by overcoming a first-half deficit that reached as great as 16 points. So even if this didn’t necessarily look like the national No. 1 team it was billed as last week, Purdue did what it needed to remain in pole position in the Big Ten. They took down two teams that will be in the NCAA Tournament hunt to varying degrees, overcoming deficits to beat a ranked team on the road and ultimately won going away against a tough foe.
That’s the kind of response to adversity that is comforting to see for one of the Big Ten’s youngest teams.
2. Michigan State Spartans (12-4, 4-1 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 4
The Big Ten’s hottest team just put itself in a tie for first place in the league standings with an impressive end to an elite week.
The Spartans outlasted rival Michigan at home then secured perhaps their best victory of the season with a road win over Wisconsin on Tuesday.
What makes the Spartans’ success impressive is that they’ve done it the old fashioned way under veteran coach Tom Izzo, with returners making up the bulk of their rotation. There are transfers and highly-rated recruits on the roster, and the Spartans lost their three leading scorers from last season, so it’s not total continuity. But the top seven leading scorers are all returners from last season. Internal development and continuity appear the through lines to MSU’s steady improvement from relative down years in 2020-21 and last season.
Junior guard AJ Hoggard was immense down the stretch in Madison, scoring six of his 10 points in the final minute and a half. He also notched eight assists. But the top performer was arguably senior forward Joey Hauser, who struggled to find consistency the past two seasons but is now averaging 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting over 41% from distance. He had a game-high 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting against the Badgers.
The good news doesn’t stop for Sparty, which gets to host the Boilermakers next Monday, before the next power rankings come out.
We could have a new Big Ten No. 1 by then.
3. Illinois Fighting Illini (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 7
The Fighting Illini rose back to the top-three after a measurable drop last week. And here’s the catch — they opened the week with a loss.
Despite losing relatively convincingly to in-state foe Northwestern last Wednesday, the Illini enjoyed what was one of the better weeks for Big Ten teams. That’s because they notched their first and second conference wins over the past five days. Just as importantly, Illinois strung a pair of victories together for the first time since November.
The double-digit win over then-No. 14 Wisconsin was the eye-opener. But dispatching Nebraska days later on the road, no small feat anymore, was nearly as impressive. The Illini will have a chance to further shake up the standings when they host Michigan State on Friday. Perhaps they’ll catch the Spartans looking ahead.
4. Wisconsin Badgers (11-4, 3-2 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 2
It was a disappointing week for Wisconsin, but not a damning one.
The Badgers fell to the two teams ranked immediately above them in these power rankings but did so without senior forward Tyler Wahl, their leading scorer.
Sophomore point guard Chucky Hepburn and seven-footer Steven Crowl have made the necessary leaps to make up for lost production this season. But with a relatively shallow bench, the Badgers need all of their leaders healthy soon to prevent a drop off.
A road trip to Indiana and home date with Penn State is about as tame a week as one can ask for in this conference and could allow UW to get right.
5. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 3
With two home games, Rutgers had the kind of Jekyll and Hyde week that we’ve come to expect of Steve Pikiell’s Scarlet Knights. They routed Maryland then lost to an uncertain Iowa team. But after 10 straight losing season prior to his arrival in 2016, the anxiety-inducing ebbs and flows are likely a welcome change to RU fans.
Further, this team will probably be alright. In fact, it may even be able to lift itself off the bubble if it does anything more than follow a win one, lose one trend.
Tuesday’s road matchup with Northwestern brings a fascinating matchup of the conference’s top two defenses, per kenpom.com’s adjusted defensive efficiency rating.
6. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 5
Would the Buckeyes have a case for No. 1 in the conference had they beaten Purdue?
Conventional wisdom would say no, given they lost at Maryland days later in a game they should have been inspired to win either way. But it’s hard not to look into the distance and ponder what could have been had OSU executed its final two possessions against the Boilermakers better.
Consecutive losses or not, the Buckeyes boast the nation’s best adjusted offensive efficiency rating, just edging out Purdue. They have a chance to put up a gaudy total when Minnesota visits on Thursday.
This is looking increasingly like the Big Ten’s most talented roster, but Ohio State has some work to do to make its whole live up to the sum of its parts.
7. Northwestern Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 11
Northwestern had as good a week as any Big Ten team.
The Wildcats improved to 3-1 in the conference after securing victories over Illinois and Indiana, holding off a late charge by the latter to win by a single point. For that, they’re more than deserving of a spot in the top-half of the Big Ten power rankings.
One unique statistic that’s helping fuel their elite defense and may or may not be sustainable: Northwestern boasts the nation’s sixth-leading defensive block percentage per kenpom.com. That’s in spite of allowing the second-highest block percentage offensively in the Big Ten and rating 12th in the league in average height.
8. Maryland Terrapins (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 9
The Terrapins rediscovered their offense in an 80-73 victory over the Buckeyes on Sunday. That’s a notable development considering they failed to surpass 50 points in their two previous league games.
The shooting wasn’t incredible — 46.2% — but Maryland controlled the offensive glass and got to the free throw line often. Senior transfer guard Jahmir Young went 13-of-15 from the stripe himself en route to tying his career high of 30 points.
That might be an avenue to offense for Maryland when its in one of its dry spells. After all, the Terrapins get to the free throw line second-most often of any Big Ten team.
9. Michigan Wolverines (9-6, 3-1 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 10
Despite another solid week of conference play, Michigan is firmly on the outside looking in of the NCAA Tournament discussion. A win at rival Michigan State would have done wonders for the Wolverines. Instead, they shot 3-of-20 from distance and couldn’t parlay a nice win over Penn State into an undefeated week.
Michigan has only played two true road games, so I’m very interested in seeing how the Wovlerines fare at Iowa on Thursday and in a rematch against Maryland next week, with a home game against Northwestern sandwiched between.
Winning two of those three would further their case. There’s little time to waste in gaining momentum. A month from now, Michigan will embark on a finishing stretch in which it will hit the road for four of its final six games, all against expected NCAA Tournament qualifiers.
10. Indiana Hoosiers (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 6
Two games, an average of 86 points between the two and a combined three point differential in the two losses. One epic meltdown and one near comeback.
Such was the week in review for IU, which lost senior forward Race Thompson to injury in the first half of last Thursday’s game against Iowa. He was 4-of-4 for nine points in 10 minutes before leaving the game. It’s possible the Hoosiers would have won both games had he been available. He’ll join senior point guard Xavier Johnson on the mend.
Indiana may now need to lean more into its strong 3-point shooting — 17-of-33 last week and 38.2% on the season — and perhaps its All-American center, to get by.
At any rate, I’d be surprised to see the Hoosiers rediscover the No. 15 national ranking they started last week with.
11. Iowa Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 13
I’m probably reliant on head-to-head results to a fault. I try to factor in early season results about as much as the most recent ones, and I avoid putting a team behind someone they beat if possible. But these Hawkeyes have made me go against that deeply entrenched line of thinking.
That’s what happens when a team erases a 21-point first half deficit against Indiana then goes on the road and ends Rutgers’ five-game win streak and score the most points the Scarlet Knights have allowed this season. While a small sample size, this looks like an entirely different team than the one that was blown out by Nebraska and allowed 92 points in a loss to Eastern Illinois.
I feel compelled to leave the Hoosiers ahead because as concerning as they’ve been, I think they boast a better ceiling and less volatility than Iowa. Thompson’s injury also could’ve changed the outcome. I’m also elevating Iowa above Penn State in spite of the Nittany Lions beating the Hawkeyes one week ago. That’s because the teams followed opposite trajectories this most recent week, and Iowa has a better season-long resume. Three consecutive home games may afford the Hawkeyes a chance to put together a rare conference winning streak.
12. Penn State Nittany Lions (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 8
Losing two Big Ten games is no death knell on Penn State’s pleasant surprise of a season thus far, especially when the Nittany Lions entered both games as an underdog.
Penn State has excelled in both shooting and limiting turnovers, thus holding onto its opportunities to create points. However, the Nittany Lions have struggled creating extra opportunities as they rate dead last in the Big Ten in both offensive rebounding percentage and free throw rate, per kenpom.com.
PSU may well be able to catch Indiana in a swoon on Wednesday. But winning at Wisconsin next Tuesday is the kind of unlikely outcome this solid squad may need to give credence to its postseason dreams. That’s a matchup in which it would be helpful to have an extra source of offense if shots aren’t falling.
13. Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-8, 2-4 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 12
The Huskers mostly did what they were supposed to last week. They beat Big Ten bottom dweller Minnesota then lost to Illinois. But neither game could be classified as pretty for the Huskers.
It took overtime to beat the Golden Gophers, who enjoyed one of their better offensive performances against the Huskers. But Big Ten road wins are hard to come by — ask Lincoln mainstay Derrick Walker, a senior forward who’s spent four years with the program through the dregs of the early Fred Hoiberg era.
The Huskers’ return to Lincoln was less fruitful, as they lost convincingly to Illinois and never found any rhythm despite being only a slight underdog. There are precious few likely wins remaining on the schedule for a team that watched its home court advantage evaporate on Tuesday. Remaining above .500 by this time next week — after a trip to Purdue and home game against Ohio State — would be a hugely positive development for a program slowly trending upward.
14. Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-8, 0-4 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 14
The Golden Gophers saw their best chance at a conference win slip away on Saturday.
It’s probably unlikely they go winless in conference play, though. The Golden Gophers have as many or more pieces for success as they did last year when they went 13-17 overall. But how long will it take for Minnesota to pick up its first conference win? An 0-10 Big Ten record seems a decent bet as the calendar turns to February.
That could start with a coming week that doesn’t look very fortuitous. A game at Ohio State could be lopsided, and a visit from Illinois may be the same unless the Fighting Illini return to their uneven ways.