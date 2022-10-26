The Big Ten’s volleyball landscape is nothing short of a modern-day wild west. Roughly one month remains in conference play and the high-powered duels continue, with fans in the front row for the excitement.
The coveted conference title has several suitors. As many continue play in hopes of taking it home or playing spoiler, here’s where each of the Big Ten’s 14 teams stand:
1. Nebraska (18-1) Previous Rank: 1
Nebraska is indeed the new sheriff in town, as it has reclaimed its spot at No. 1 in the most recent AVCA poll — the standard bearer of college volleyball rankings.
The Huskers are riding the wave of their sixth-straight sweep and 10th-straight conference win. While Nebraska is positioned in the driver’s seat of the Big Ten, it awaits a very important matchup against No. 5 Wisconsin. The Badgers have defeated the Huskers in the last eight matches between the two, and have only dropped six sets against Nebraska dating back to October 2017.
Nebraska is playing as the most well-rounded team in the Big Ten, having emphasized “winning the ugly.” In doing so, it has outlasted foes in the toughest matches and remained unblemished in conference play. With high levels of play from the most experienced to the new kids on the block — both literally and figuratively — the Huskers boast one of the nation’s best defenses. As such, they are the front-runner for both a conference and national title.
2. Ohio State (13-5) Previous Rank: 2
Without question, the Buckeyes are the second-best team in the Big Ten.
Since its five-set road loss to the Huskers, Ohio State has won its next eight matches — going 24-6 in sets.
The Buckeyes’ high-powered offense has been enriched by senior setter Mac Podraza, who is among the best nationally in assists per set and provides depths of experience on the court. Under Podraza's on-court command of the offense, Ohio State’s hitters are among the top-25 nationally in kills per set. Closing out the regular season with one of the conference’s best offenses is necessary for a team whose regular season hunger can only be satiated by a conference title.
The Buckeyes’ schedule is in their favor down the stretch with an at-home rematch against Nebraska looming — a prime opportunity to spoil Nebraska’s conference title hopes and perhaps ascend the throne.
3. Wisconsin (15-3) Previous Rank: 3
Look out, Big Ten. There’s a growing chance that Wisconsin could repeat.
The Badgers are on an eight-game winning streak — both this season and in matchups with the Huskers. UW has had the Huskers’ number for the better part of the last five years and is eager to continue its winning ways. Fortunately for the Badgers, they have just the team to do so, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Wisconsin ranks second nationally in blocks per set, and seventh nationally in opponent hitting percentage.
The litmus test comes on Oct. 26 as the Badgers host Nebraska — they are certainly poised to pass the test and limit an efficient offense. At home, Wisconsin is undefeated in conference play, and its singular home loss came in five sets to now-No. 14 Florida. Historically, home court advantage favors Wisconsin against the Huskers, as it has won six-straight home matches against Nebraska since October 2014. And if history does indeed repeat itself, December should be a strong month for the Badgers.
4. Minnesota (12-6) Previous Rank: 4
The farewell tour for head coach Hugh McCutcheon is off to a positive start.
The Golden Gophers hosted No. 12 Purdue and extended their winning streak to three straight. Minnesota’s four-set victory was propelled by the efforts of redshirt sophomore Taylor Landfair, who recorded 21 kills and a clip of .194. Her performance merited the Big Ten Player of the Week award — her second time receiving the honor in the past three weeks.
While the Golden Gophers are expected to secure a quick victory over Michigan State, they will end the week on the road against Wisconsin — who they defeated in straight-sets at home in late September. UW’s defense is strong, but Minnesota’s offense, led by Landfair, is equally as efficient. Winning the match offensively should be a priority for the Golden Gophers who seek to overwhelm the Badgers’ stout defense.
5. Purdue (15-5) Previous Rank: 5
Oh, how the mighty fall.
The Boilermakers have fallen from one of the most promising teams in the nation and conference to one that should be sounding alarms. Purdue is on the verge of extending a current three-game losing streak as it travels to Northwestern and hosts Indiana, narrowly escaping the latter with a five-set victory. The unforeseen streak began with an embarrassing sweep at home against Maryland, before another at home against Nebraska. The Boilermakers’ road trip to Minnesota wasn’t any more pleasing as they lost in four sets.
To the naked eye, Purdue should be able to redirect itself with two morale-boosting wins over the Wildcats and Hoosiers coming up. However, as the Big Ten continues to prove, the most-needed wins are far from easy. Although the Boilermakers boast nationally acclaimed freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson — who is the only freshman in the top-25 in total kills, kills per set and total points — relying on one-woman shows will simply not be enough in volleyball’s best conference. Purdue will face serious peril if the Boilermakers can’t catch the train before it leaves the station.
6. Penn State (17-4) Previous Rank: 7
Penn State is on a three-game winning streak and in prime position to extend the streak to four. It will have to go through Illinois before facing No. 6 Ohio State — who defeated the Nittany Lions in five sets on Oct. 7. They cannot afford to take the Illinois game for granted, nor can they afford to show any signs of weakness in the match.
In the headliner, the Buckeyes will be able to exploit those weaknesses and further push the Nittany Lions down in a merciless conference. Penn State can avenge itself and make a case for a rise in national polls, but that’s hardly an easy task.
7. Indiana (12-10) Previous Rank: 9
If there were any questions about how good they are, the Hoosiers have ensured those questions are answered.
After a five-set loss to Purdue at home, Indiana finally notched a top-25 upset — this time on the road and in four sets against No. 25 Michigan. The Hoosiers rallied back from a 25-21 loss in the first set to win three straight and knock the Wolverines out of the top-25. Indiana should be on the radar of any team near the top of the conference.
The upset marked the third-straight win for the Hoosiers, whose next three opponents are Rutgers, No. 12 Purdue and No. 1 Nebraska. The first should be a manageable win at home, followed by a rematch with the Boilermakers and an opportunity to rain on the Huskers’ parade. The latter two will be difficult road matches, but present the opportunity of spoiling a top team’s week.
8. Michigan (13-7) Previous Rank: 6
The Wolverines are another victim of having high hopes in the early season that were dismissed by the reality of the Big Ten.
Entering conference play, Michigan played well enough to elicit votes to enter the AVCA Top-25, before entering and spending three consecutive weeks at either No. 24 or No. 25. The Wolverines were eventually escorted out by unranked Indiana and No. 5 Wisconsin. In its three-game losing streak, Michigan has twice dropped four-set matches, one each to the Badgers and the Hoosiers.
The Wolverines’ next match is a road trip to face No. 6 Ohio State — a team they fell to early in conference play in four sets. Any chance at an upset will come from the power of senior middle blocker Jess Robinson who holds the current highest hitting percentage in college volleyball. Robinson’s ability to take control offensively and her and her setters’ ability to assist each other can aid in exacting revenge.
9. Northwestern (15-7) Previous Rank: 11
The Wildcats have been described as an enigma, and they continue to live up to that assertion.
Northwestern has won its two most recent games, over Rutgers and Maryland. The Wildcats’ match against the Terrapins served as a rematch, this time on the road. Just eight days prior to winning in straight sets in the second matchup, they found themselves on the receiving end of a straight-set loss at home.
Northwestern has twice upset ranked teams this season, defeating then-No. 24 Pepperdine in straight sets and then-No. 7 Minnesota in five sets in September. While both matches were on the road, this time the Wildcats host No. 12 Purdue and can further add to the enigmatic nature of their volleyball squad with a win at home.
Northwestern is a team poised to further the troubles of the Boilermakers. With senior outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara paving the way, the Wildcats exiting the Oct. 28 match with a win would not be a surprise.
10. Illinois (9-11) Previous Rank: 10
Nothing has changed for the Fighting Illini.
Illinois is coming off its first match of a tough five-game stretch. The Illini lost to Nebraska and have a pending slate featuring No. 11 Penn State, No. 5 Wisconsin and No. 9 Minnesota. All three of the upcoming matches are at home, buffered by a road match against Rutgers mixed in.
Illinois’ remaining schedule will not make for an easy conclusion to the regular season, but will test the endurance of a young team. Although the current situation appears bleak, when afforded the opportunity to improve and learn, there is light at the end of the tunnel.
11. Maryland (12-10) Previous Rank: 8
Like the Wildcats, the Terrapins are a nearly completed puzzle. However, the final unknown piece is missing.
Maryland has the nation’s best blocking defense — leading in blocks per set, total blocks and among the top-50 in opponent hitting percentage. However, the Terrapins’ overall record is somehow 12-10, and their conference record is 3-7. With such impressive defensive numbers and the nation’s best defensive player — senior middle blocker Rainelle Jones — one might expect the stars to align. Unfortunately for Maryland, the stars are scattered in disarray.
Albeit defensively sound, there are still areas that Maryland needs to improve. The opportunity to make those changes will come against Iowa and in a rematch on the road against another stellar defense: Nebraska.
In the first contest between the two, Maryland held Nebraska to a hitting percentage of .112 — the Huskers’ lowest of the season. The Terrapins lost in four sets, but the defensive accomplishment has fostered their reputation in the conference and nationally.
Winning at the net provides an opportunity for Maryland to secure a resume-boosting win for its defense. But winning at the service line can also make the difference for the Terrapins. At the line, junior setter Sydney Dowler is the Big Ten’s best with 37 service aces while averaging .46 per set, which is tied for top in the conference. Nebraska has struggled to win points off serves, and if Maryland can stifle the Huskers’ offense and out-serve them, a significant upset is in store.
12. Iowa (7-14) Previous Rank: 12
The Hawkeyes have no reason to abandon all hope.
Iowa will not even have a prayer of a chance to make any significant impact on the conference, but it is facing a crucial point in its program. Although the Hawkeyes’ reputation precedes them, they are following a path of development under a first-year coach that is filled with opportunity, and leaving a rocky one behind.
13. Michigan State (10-11) Previous Rank: 13
The Spartans remain at the bottom of the conference’s barrel.
Michigan State, like many of its counterparts, ended nonconference play with high hopes and expectations but immediately met an unfortunate reality, compiling a 1-9 conference record that grows increasingly worse. The Spartans’ current roster is overwhelmingly composed of freshmen and sophomores who are still getting acclimated, and they will undoubtedly mature from and build upon these experiences.
14. Rutgers (7-15) Previous Rank: 14
The Scarlet Knights, in no surprise, remain at the very bottom of the Big Ten.
It’s hard to imagine any flame of optimism that may have glistened in the early stages of the regular season is still ignited. Rutgers’ road to its second conference win will not be easy, and as of now, achieving that mark is improbable.