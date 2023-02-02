All 14 Big Ten teams have now played at least 10 of their 20 conference games. That means, as of today, we’re halfway through the Big Ten season and officially one month away from the most glorious time of year.
That makes this a fitting time to take stock — literally, in this case — of each of the conference’s teams. I’ll try not to focus too heavily on the NCAA Tournament, as we’ll be surely doing a lot of that in the coming weeks.
We’ll see the true and final forms of these teams over their final 8-10 games of league play. But it’s no fun waiting until March to gauge their mettle. What else are weekly power rankings for?
Here are some reasons to buy or sell figurative shares in each team entering the stretch run.
1. Purdue Boilermakers (21-1, 10-1 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 1
Reasons to Buy: The Boilermakers continue to coast, beating the Michigan schools last week, culminating in an emphatic 16-point win over the Spartans, who came within a point of beating Purdue two weeks ago. Junior center Zach Edey continues to run roughshod over the rest of the country, tallying 38 points and 13 rebounds on Sunday for a two-game season average of 35 points and 15 rebounds against MSU.
Reasons to Sell: While the Boilermakers are hardly a lock for their first Final Four appearance since 1980, there’s not a whole lot of cause for concern. As detailed here last week, Purdue’s defense is significantly improved from last season, and they rate in the top 20 nationally in assist rate per kenpom.com, indicating top-tier ball movement. The biggest reason for hesitation would be the fact that Purdue employs two freshman guards in its starting lineup, which isn’t always the best recipe for success in the NCAA Tournament. However, they’ve given little reason for pause thus far.
2. Illinois Fighting Illini (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 4
Reasons to Buy: This is the league’s hottest team, save for Purdue. The Fighting Illini have won seven of their past eight games after an 0-3 start to Big Ten play. Hence the No. 2 spot in the Big Ten standings and these power rankings. They have a borderline-elite defense bolstered by great rim protection and switchability. They also have one of the league’s premier wings and a go-to scorer in senior Terrence Shannon Jr.
Reasons to Sell: Illinois ranks 12th in the Big Ten in turnover rate, 11th in 3-point percentage and 11th in free throw percentage. Those aren’t exactly reassuring figures for a team hoping to make a run in March.
3. Maryland Terrapins (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 9
Reasons to Buy: The Terrapins protect their home court, boasting a sterling 6-0 record in Big Ten play when playing at the Xfinity Center. They can leverage that advantage when No. 1 Purdue comes to town on Feb. 16. Maryland is also the second most experienced team in the conference, with each player boasting an average of 3.16 years at the Division I level, per kenpom.com.
Reasons to Sell: The offense just isn’t there sometimes — the Terrapins have scored 60 points or less in six of their seven losses. That shouldn’t be a shock for a team that holds the Big Ten’s worst 3-point percentage and lowest assists per-game average.
4. Indiana Hoosiers (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 2
Reasons to Buy: Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is playing like a veritable national player of the year candidate and could win the award if not for Edey residing in the same state. Veteran frontcourt partner Race Thompson returned earlier than expected from injury, and senior point guard Xavier Johnson is expected to return in the near future. The preseason conference favorites were riding a five-game win streak into Tuesday’s loss.
Reasons to Sell: IU ranks last in the Big Ten in defensive turnover rate in conference games, per kenpom.com, and attempts the fewest 3-pointers per game. And while the Hoosiers are solid on the offensive glass, they’re not elite, meaning second-chance opportunities will hardly be abundant. If Jackson-Davis is halted, that leaves little room for variance or creativity in how they score, and a mercurial backcourt that will have to be relied on more than Indiana faithful may prefer.
5. Michigan State Spartans (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 5
Reasons to Buy: The Spartans rank top-30 nationally in both 3-point percentage and assist rate, the only team in the Big Ten to do so, per kenpom.com. There’s no shortage of playmaking here, with two experienced lead guards –— AJ Hoggard and Tyson Walker — ably sharing the backcourt.
Reasons to Sell: The Spartans are 9-2 at home but just 3-4 on the road. While that disparity is hardly unheard of, MSU has lost its past three games in which it’s been the visitor, and the average margin of defeat in road losses (14 points) vastly exceeds that of their home losses (4 points). A 2-2 neutral record doesn’t grant any more confidence in MSU reaching the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018-19. Those games were against good teams, but so is everyone else the Spartans will play on a neutral floor in March.
6. Iowa Hawkeyes (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 6
Reasons to Buy: The Big Ten’s highest-scoring team is capable of some incendiary offensive outputs. Kris Murray is the league’s best scoring forward, and the floor is spread with capable shooters. The Hawkeyes got hot last week with a combined 22-of-45 mark from beyond the arc in impressive double-digit home wins over Rutgers and Northwestern.
Reasons to Sell: This is also (surprise) the Big Ten’s worst scoring defense, which is no shock considering Iowa plays at the league’s fastest tempo. When the Hawkeyes aren’t hitting shots (and they aren’t as reliant on 3-pointers as one might believe) they can struggle to keep pace with their opponents, as evidenced by embarrassing back-to-back losses to Eastern Illinois and Nebraska — by a combined 25 points — in late December.
7. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 3
Reasons to Buy: Themetrics still see Rutgers as the conference’s second-best team, even if it’s lost three of its past six games, including a season sweep at the hands of the Hawkeyes. The Scarlet Knights are the only team to have beaten Purdue this season and boast one of the nation’s stingiest defenses.
Reasons to Sell: Rutgers is one of the worst-shooting teams in the Big Ten and lacks a reliable volume 3-point shooter outside of senior guard Cam Spencer. Their defense gives them the ability to beat anybody, but they can’t afford to engage in the quasi-shootouts they’ve dropped to the Hawkeyes and Michigan State in recent weeks.
8. Northwestern Wildcats (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 7
Reasons to Buy: The Wildcats almost always win the games they’re supposed to, boasting laudable home and away splits of 10-3 and 4-2, respectively. Replicating their surprising 6-4 record in the first half of Big Ten play would almost certainly earn the program’s second-ever NCAA Tournament berth. A strong defense and low turnover rates offer some measure of consistency.
Reasons to Sell: Northwestern is heavily reliant on its senior guards, Chase Audige and Boo Buie, who fortunately double as solid defenders and distributors, because their shooting contributions can be unpredictable. Audige is a combined 14-of-33 (42.4%) on 3-pointers in Big Ten wins but just 7-of-28 in losses. Buie, the leading scorer, has shot pretty poorly in conference play regardless of the outcome, shooting 7-of-27 in wins and 6-of-27 in losses.
9. Penn State Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 11
Reasons to Buy: Senior point guard Jalen Pickett is the consummate playmaker, ranking first in the Big Ten in assist/turnover rate and third nationally in assist rate all while averaging 17.6 points and eight rebounds per game as well. He’s a major reason why the Nittany Lions are the nation’s most turnover-averse team and the Big Ten’s best 3-point shooting team.
Reasons to Sell: The Nittany Lions have struggled to find any consistency, failing to win two consecutive games in Big Ten play. It doesn’t help that they have the nation’s fewest free throw attempts and are third-worst nationally on the offensive glass, per kenpom.com.
10. Wisconsin Badgers (12-8, 4-6 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 8
Reasons to Buy: Wisconsin had one of the best starts this season of any Big Ten team, parlaying an impressive non-conference campaign into wins in its first three conference matchups. With a heady point guard and an experienced frontcourt, the foundation of the team that took Kansas to overtime and rose as high as No. 14 in the national polls is very much still there. As always, this team plays solid defense and protects the ball, but it also shoots well from distance (36.2%).
Reasons to Sell: The Badgers have struggled to score more than ever in their last seven games, losing six of those while averaging just 58.7 points per game across that span.
Despite employing two experienced interior starters — 6-foot-9 senior Tyler Wahl and 7-foot-0 junior Steven Crowl — as their two leading scorers, the Badgers have been getting bullied inside, rating 13th in offensive rebounding rate and last in block percentage on defense, per kenpom.com.
11. Michigan Wolverines (11-10, 5-5 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 10
Reasons to Buy: The Wolverines retain most of their possessions, boasting the nation’s sixth-best turnover rate and the Big Ten’s second-lowest offensive block percentage, per kenpom.com. Having an experienced 7-foot-1 All-American center in the middle helps in that regard, alleviating the playmaking pressure of the guards.
Reasons to Sell: Michigan relies on three talented, albeit erratic, young guards for much of its production. U-M has the least collegiate experience in the conference, and it shows as this skilled team has never found a groove despite a 3-0 start to league play.
12. Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-13, 3-9 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 12
Reasons to Buy: Defense travels, and the Huskers are significantly better on that side of the ball (49th) compared to the scoring side (199th) by adjusted efficiency. They also don’t have a currently-ranked team remaining on their schedule, a welcome respite for a team that has the nation’s third most difficult schedule.
Reasons to Sell: Nebraska is without two starters, arguably its two best defensive players — junior forward Juwan Gary and senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel suffered season-ending injuries within 11 days of each other in mid-January. The Huskers are 1-6, with each loss coming by 15 or more points since Gary first went down.
13. Ohio State Buckeyes (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 13
Reasons to Buy: OSU has a veritable first-team freshman All-American candidate in forward Brice Sensabaugh, who’s averaging 17.6 points per game and spearheading the nation’s 10th-best offense per kenpom.com. Nobody in the Big Ten, save for Purdue, is unbeatable on any given night. The Buckeyes have the talent to claw out of the hole they’ve dug themselves.
Reasons to Sell: This team’s struggles make more sense in the context of Ohio State possessing the least amount of continuity in the Big Ten, per kenpom.com — seven of its nine rotation players are freshmen or transfers. Losses in seven of the Buckeyes’ last eight games indicate that the sum of the parts is better than the whole.
14. Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-13, 1-9 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 14
Reasons to Buy: Despite piling up losses, the Golden Gophers have improved in the new year. Four of their seven losses since then have come by a combined 13 points. And they beat Ohio State on the road, which still qualifies as a quad 1 win.
Reasons to Sell: Even when managing to make games close, Minnesota inspires little confidence in its odds of winning thanks to the worst free throw shooting percentage (59.3%) in the nation.