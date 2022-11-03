In the spirit of Halloween, the final week of October in Big Ten volleyball conference play was a spooky one. Now, in the final month of the regular season, the race for the conference title is tighter than ever, and chaos looms ahead the next four weeks.
Entering November, Big Ten volleyball comes off a week of sweeps, upsets and several five-set thrillers. As the conference braces for a hectic finale, here’s where each of the 14 teams stand:
1. Wisconsin (17-3) Previous Rank: 3
Big Ten, you were warned — the Badgers delivered.
Wisconsin finds itself on a 10-game winning streak, including a straight-set victory against then-No. 1 Nebraska and four-set victory over then-No. 9 Minnesota. The Badgers’ victory over the Huskers was the program’s first-ever sweep of a No. 1-team. The win was also Wisconsin’s first over a No. 1 team since 1997. UW’s undaunted defense hindered any offense from Nebraska and held it to a hitting percentage of .162.
While the Badgers dominated defensively, their offense complemented it. Against the Huskers, redshirt sophomore outside hitter Sarah Franklin posted 21 kills — one short of her season high — and a clip of .381. Against the Golden Gophers, she posted 18 kills. Franklin’s performances were sufficient enough for her to be honored as the Big Ten’s Co-Player of the Week.
The Badgers passed last week’s litmus test and will have upcoming matches against Indiana and Illinois — two middling teams that Wisconsin should be able to take care of.
2. Ohio State (15-5) Previous Rank: 2
Regardless of who is at the top, the Buckeyes remain the second-best team in the Big Ten.
Similarly to Wisconsin, Ohio State has compiled its own 10-game winning streak and is showing no signs of fatigue. This week, the Buckeyes swept Michigan handily and outlasted then-No. 11 Penn State. Yet again, senior setter Mac Podraza navigated the offense through these matches. She tallied 94 total assists between the matches — 53 against the Nittany Lions and 41 against the Wolverines — which aided Ohio State’s offense in hitting .266 and .246, respectively, across the two matches. One of the nation’s best at her spot, Podraza garnered her fourth Big Ten Setter of the Week honor.
Behind an offense that leads the conference in kills and assists, the Buckeyes’ path to a conference title is being guided by offensive efficiency.
3. Nebraska (19-2) Previous Rank: 1
Although the Huskers were able to regroup against Maryland, an unforeseen straight-set loss against Wisconsin has not come without consequences.
Nebraska was demoted to No. 4 in the AVCA national poll after the road loss to its archnemesis-equivalent — Wisconsin. Throughout the contest, the Huskers appeared in disarray; despite losing the first two sets each by two points and staging a near-comeback in the second, the scores appeared much closer than the match actually was. However, one constant for Nebraska was freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick. The Waverly native led the team with 13 kills and a hitting percentage of .647 — four times higher than the next-best clip.
The Huskers were able to respond to the loss with a straight-set victory of their own against another nationally-acclaimed defense in the Terrapins, although it was not enough to retain the top rank in the polls. Nebraska will get a chance to construct a new winning streak with middling upcoming opponents — Indiana, Northwestern and Iowa — before a game with massive implications at No. 6 Ohio State. Nebraska’s shown that staying at the top of the nation’s best and deepest conference will not be easy.
4. Minnesota (13-7) Previous Rank: 4
The Golden Gophers continue to stay alive.
Barring any unpredictable upsets for the three one-loss teams in conference play, a conference title is out of immediate reach for Minnesota. While they won’t be wearing the crown of conference champions, the Golden Gophers will be able to alter the next four weeks of conference play and strengthen their case for a postseason appearance.
In its most recent match, Minnesota received that chance but fell in four sets to Wisconsin — a team it swept early on in the season. In the loss, the Golden Gophers managed to post a higher hitting percentage than the Badgers. Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Taylor Landfair and freshman outside hitter Mckenna Wucherer each tallied 15 kills. However, it was not enough.
Although Minnesota will likely play in the postseason, with an upcoming home match against Michigan and a trip to Illinois, it may find itself in serious peril compared to its top-10 compatriots if it cannot finish strong.
5. Purdue (16-6) Previous Rank: 5
The Boilermakers found themselves on the wrong end of yet another upset in conference play. In a five-set war of attrition, Purdue was outlasted by Northwestern for its fourth straight loss. Despite out-blocking the Wildcats, with freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson tallying 19 kills, the Boilermakers could not secure a victory. In the following match, Purdue quickly reestablished itself and defeated Indiana in four sets for a much-needed win.
The conference title is well out of reach for the Boilermakers despite looking competitive just a few weeks ago. At this point, they are playing for favorable seeding in the postseason, which is achievable for a team that still ranks in the top-15 nationally. Purdue entered conference play as one of the better-performing teams in the nation, but have since fallen behind the Big Ten’s very best. The Boilermakers will have to find ways to further avoid being upset to salvage a once-promising season.
6. Penn State (17-6) Previous Rank: 6
Even the best get first-year jitters.
The Nittany Lions come off back-to-back defeats: a four-set upset at the hands of Illinois and a five-set loss against Ohio State. Like most of the conference’s current upper mid-tier teams, Penn State entered conference play with high expectations, but now with a month remaining — reality has finally cemented itself. Penn State is certainly a good team but appears unable to contend with the best in a dominant conference. While the Nittany Lions’ next two matches are against Maryland and Rutgers, the conclusion to their season lines up unfavorably.
7. Northwestern (17-7) Previous Rank: 9
Enigma. Say it three times fast and the Wildcats might appear.
Northwestern is riding a four-game winning streak into two home games against No. 6 Ohio State and No. 4 Nebraska. The most notable of their recent wins came against then-No. 12 Purdue in five sets. The Wildcats and Boilermakers alternated sets, with the Wildcats taking the first, third and fifth. Despite being out-blocked, Northwestern recorded more kills, digs, assists and aces. The win marked the Wildcats’ third against a ranked opponent this season. With two more coming up and a home-court advantage, the Wildcats have a real opportunity to get even with two teams they have already lost to.
For Northwestern, the most important players to help exact that revenge will be senior outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara and senior libero Megan Miller. Each received Big Ten weekly honors, with Thomas-Ailara being named Co-Player of the Week and Miller as the Defensive Player of the Week. Their performances have been crucial in the winning streak, especially against Purdue. Any shot at an upset in this two-game slate will necessitate similar performances.
8. Illinois (11-11) Previous Rank: 10
After three-straight losses, the Fighting Illini are finding their footing.
Illinois secured a four-set victory against Penn State — a team that defeated it just 17 days prior — in straight sets. The Illini are another mid-tier conference team that have displayed signs of progression along with an ability to compete against superior opponents.
Illinois is set to host Wisconsin and Minnesota — two teams it has already faced and lost to. The Badgers defeated the Illini in five sets, while the Golden Gophers won in straight-sets. With blossoming momentum and home-court advantage, Illinois has a shot to notch two more resumé-boosting upsets.
9. Indiana (13-11) Previous Rank: 7
All good things must come to an end.
Purdue ended the Hoosiers’ four-game winning streak in unpleasant fashion. Indiana struggled to score more than 18 points throughout the four sets and hit at a staggering .057. The match served as a test of the Hoosiers’ growth, but they could not overcome the Boilermakers’ defense — which recorded 17 blocks.
Indiana is still poised to finish the regular season with several more conference wins and an abundance of opportunities to build upon. The Hoosiers will face two more tests as they travel to face No. 4 Nebraska and No. 3 Wisconsin. While a win in either seems unlikely, playing competitively can garner the momentum Indiana needs to stage upsets later on.
10. Michigan (14-8) Previous Rank: 8
Stay alive — one win at a time.
The Wolverines dropped a road match this week to Ohio State in straight sets despite hitting .200 and out-blocking the Buckeyes. Much of Michigan’s production came from junior outside hitter Jess Mruzik, who tallied 13 kills. The Buckeyes’ defense limited senior middle blocker Jess Robinson, who hit at a miserable .000. As has been the case for many teams in conference play, the Wolverines responded to the sweep with one of their own against in-state rival Michigan State.
Michigan’s next two matches offer a chance for a further response to the sweep and an opportunity to strengthen its claim for postseason play. With only a quick two-day turnaround, the Wolverines will travel to face Minnesota and return home to host Purdue. Both games are winnable for Michigan — who has the talent to compete with two of the conference's higher-tiered teams. To spark the necessary production, Mruzik and Robinson will be crucial pieces of the game plan and need to take control on the court.
11. Maryland (13-11) Previous Rank: 11
Having the nation’s best defense should lead to a barrage of wins. However, the Terrapins play in the Big Ten, a conference where ‘should’ doesn’t always equate to results.
Maryland could not secure the upset on the road against Nebraska as its service line and defensive performances weren’t at their usual level. The Terrapins surrendered a hitting percentage of .266 and struggled offensively, posting a clip of .000. Despite this rough outing, Maryland’s defense remains the nation’s best.
The regular season is coming to a fast-approaching end and defense has been the load-bearer. As the Terrapins travel to face No. 15 Penn State, they will be afforded an opportunity to maintain their defensive reputation and spoil the postseason for the Nittany Lions — a team that has seen their share of upsets in conference play.
12. Iowa (7-16) Previous Rank: 12
For the Hawkeyes, the real victories come from experience gained.
Iowa is in a tough position in comparison to its counterparts. The Hawkeyes are truly a team without an identity — lack of stability at the head coach position, no solid history and NCAA violations that rescinded its few wins in recent years. Iowa has struggled considerably throughout the regular season, but as it nears an end, lessons have been learned and the offseason is rife with opportunity for a young roster.
13. Michigan State (10-13) Previous Rank: 12
The Spartans are riding shotgun with Rutgers in the caravan of lower-tiered teams.
In the final month of conference play, Michigan State’s season has transpired in stark contrast to what was expected. The Spartans entered conference play 10-2, but have not won a conference game in over a month. With just one Big Ten win thus far and a tough upcoming slate, Michigan State is likely to finish with only one win in conference play.
14. Rutgers (7-17) Previous Rank: 14
Buckle in, Scarlet Knights.
Rutgers has lost its 10th-straight conference match. Its sole win in conference play came in five sets against Michigan State, but it has won only three sets since then. The Scarlet Knights are set to host Iowa — another lower-tiered team — and No. 15 Penn State. While the match against the Hawkeyes provides a chance for a second in-conference win and perhaps an escape from the depths of the Big Ten basement, a win in the latter contest is unlikely.