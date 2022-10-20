It was a wild weekend in college football, to say the least.
Every Power Five conference had its own top 25 matchup, and none of them disappointed. The Big Ten had a slew of matchups paramount in importance to these rankings, including multiple rivalry games and feral finishes.
Here’s how all 14 Big Ten football teams stack up after an action-packed weekend:
1. Ohio State (6-0) Previous Rank: 1
The Buckeyes were on a bye this week, but remain in the driver's seat no less. They are set to face the struggling Iowa Hawkeyes this Saturday at 11 a.m after an extra week to prepare for one of the Big Ten’s better defenses.
2. Michigan (7-0) Previous Rank: 2
The Wolverines narrowed the gap between them and Ohio State with their most impressive victory yet — a walloping of No. 10 Penn State. Their performance was even more dominant than the 41-17 final score would suggest.
Moving forward, it appears that there will be no true contests for either Michigan or Ohio State until the two meet in late November. The Wolverines proved that the drop-off in the Big Ten begins after them, as even the tenth-ranked Nittany Lions looked abysmal in Ann Arbor.
The dominance of Michigan’s rush attack was eerily similar to its victory over Ohio State last year, where the Buckeyes had no answer on the ground. Against Penn State, which came into the matchup with the nation's fifth-ranked run defense, the Wolverines racked up a shocking 418 rushing yards. Junior Blake Corum and sophomore Donovan Edwards tore through the Nittany Lions, each producing over 150 yards and two touchdowns.
Outside of two big plays — a pick-six and a 60-yard quarterback keeper that led to a touchdown — Penn State mustered just three points. Michigan’s defense completely stifled the Nittany Lions, who rank in the upper half of the conference in scoring.
The victory marks the first time the Wolverines have started 7-0 in back-to-back seasons since 1974. They will have a bye before facing in-state rival Michigan State, who served Michigan its only conference loss last season.
3. Illinois (6-1) Previous Rank: 6
The Fighting Illini got their highest ranking yet after defeating Minnesota in a fairly dominant fashion to improve to 6-1, their best start since 1953. The Golden Gophers may have been the sexier pick to come out of the West during preseason, but Illinois was clearly the better team on Saturday. The Illini have already clinched a bowl game and now find themselves in the driver's seat of the Big Ten West.
Illinois’ run game looked elite as usual, but senior quarterback Tommy DeVito played well despite a nagging ankle injury. The Fighting Illini produced 472 yards of total offense against one of the nation’s best defenses, over 100 more yards than Minnesota allowed to Purdue.
Gopher quarterback Tanner Morgan left with an injury in the fourth quarter, but Illinois dismantled him during his time on the field, allowing just four completions and 21 yards through the air. Minnesota had a solid day on the ground, but it was not nearly enough to keep pace with an Illinois team that boasts the country's top defense.
Head coach Bret Bielema has reversed the trajectory of this program, and Illinois has climbed into the upper echelon of Big Ten teams. They don’t quite reach the ranks of Ohio State or Michigan, but the Illini have been, by far, the most dominant Big Ten West team, dispatching three consecutive divisional opponents in their last three contests.
4. Penn State (5-1) Previous Rank: 3
Penn State’s struggles against highly-ranked teams continued on Saturday, as it lost its tenth straight top 10 matchup. Penn State’s hopes of escaping the void that is the middle of the Big Ten dwindled after being outclassed in its loss to Michigan.
We have seen this from Penn State before — a hot start, before losing to Michigan or Ohio State and falling off down the stretch. The fashion in which Penn State lost to the Wolverines bodes poorly for its hopes of upsetting Ohio State, so head coach James Franklin's goal may shift to avoiding a total collapse.
The Nittany Lions hadn’t necessarily overperformed up until this point, but the undefeated start and No. 10 ranking was a surprise to some. The loss will serve as a reality check after teams like Maryland, Iowa and Indiana put up better efforts against the Wolverines. Penn State remains above Purdue thanks to its head-to-head victory, but the Boilermakers are on their heels with momentum in their favor.
The Nittany Lions have a chance to rebound next week against a faltering Minnesota team that has lost two straight. Their run defense will need to bounce back before another matchup against a strong rushing attack.
5. Purdue (5-2) Previous Rank: 4
Purdue drops a spot by no fault of its own, but I was more impressed with Illinois’ victory over Minnesota. The Boilermakers found themselves in a shoot-out with Nebraska on Saturday, eventually pulling out a 43-37 victory.
Senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell looked incredible, dicing up Nebraska’s defense with perfectly placed throws. The Purdue rush attack looked great as well, with former walk-on freshman Devin Mockobee carrying most of the load. Granted, it came against an injured Nebraska defense that was already one of the nation’s worst.
The more concerning development from this contest was the ease with which Nebraska scored on Purdue. The Huskers had eight plays of over thirty yards and nearly 500 yards of offense. If not for two poor interceptions by junior quarterback Casey Thompson, Nebraska may well have won this game. The Boilermakers did not significantly rise above the Huskers, a middle-of-the-road Big Ten team at best, who came into the matchup as the considerable underdogs.
Purdue's offense might be good enough to compete with anyone, but its defense could be a major liability. They have still yet to beat an FBS team by more than 10 points, something the teams above them have done with regularity. The Boilermakers control their own destiny and are currently tied for first in the Big Ten West, but Illinois has looked like the more dominant threat as of late.
6. Maryland (5-2) Previous Rank: 5
The Terrapins got back on track this week after a close loss to Purdue in Week Six. They were able to squeak by Indiana 38-33 after a largely back-and-forth battle, but not without a scary injury to junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.
After taking a hit to the knee, the cornerstone of Maryland’s offense left the game in the fourth quarter while the Terrapins trailed. Despite the loss of Tagovailoa, Maryland was able to rally for an eventual victory by leaning entirely on the run game. It was an excellent display of resilience, but ultimately will go down as an unimpressive victory over a Hoosier team that had lost three straight by at least 14 points.
Maryland’s defense was a cause for concern, giving up 30 points for the first time this season to a one-dimensional Indiana offense that ran for just 36 yards. The Terrapins did turn the Hoosiers over three times, two of which came off interceptions on the first plays of drives, but Maryland cannot rely on critical mistakes like that against better teams going forward.
Tagovailoa avoided a serious injury and is considered a game-time decision in the Terrapins' upcoming matchup with Northwestern. Maryland has been one of the Big Ten’s best stories so far, and, with winnable games down the stretch, could realistically have its best finish in over a decade.
7. Minnesota (4-2) Previous Rank: 7
Surprisingly, Minnesota stays in this spot despite losing to Illinois. Another drop-off in the Big Ten seems to be forming around the No. 7 mark, and Minnesota is the best of the remaining options.
The Golden Gophers jumped out to a hot start, but have since lost two straight games to Big Ten West foes and find themselves near the bottom of the divisional standings. Minnesota’s defense and rushing offense have both slowly regressed from their early season dominance, and injuries continue to plague the team. Tanner Morgan left in the fourth quarter against the Illini; granted, he had not played well before getting hurt.
Minnesota’s scheme has never revolved around the passing attack, but it will be hard-pressed to win games when throwing for under 100 yards like it did on Saturday — just ask Iowa. After scoring an average of 45 points per game through four weeks, the Gophers have scored just 24 combined in their last two contests. Their defense has not been able to pick up the slack, allowing 831 yards in those two games, more yards than they had previously allowed all season combined.
It doesn’t get any easier for Minnesota as they travel to Happy Valley this Saturday to face No. 16 Penn State for an infamous white-out game under the lights.
8. Nebraska (3-4) Previous Rank: 8
No change for Nebraska after losing to Purdue. The Huskers came into their matchup with the Boilermakers as big underdogs, and although they lost, they did not look completely outmatched as many expected.
Purdue tore through the defense like many have done before, but Nebraska’s offense answered with an explosion of its own. Junior wide receiver Trey Palmer looked like one of the nation’s best weapons, shredding the Boilermaker secondary for a school-record 237 receiving yards. The Huskers didn’t fold when facing deficits, responding each time with a quick-strike touchdown.
If not for the first-quarter deficit or a few critical mistakes, Nebraska may have won this game. A close loss to an arguably top 25 worthy team is a massive improvement from where the Huskers were just a month ago. The coaching changes and adjustments have paid dividends — Nebraska can expect to be competitive, at minimum, going forward.
9. Iowa (3-3) Previous Rank: 10
Iowa jumps up one spot despite being on a bye. It was a well-timed off week, as the Hawkeyes will need all the time they can get to prepare for Ohio State this upcoming Saturday.
10. Michigan State (3-4) Previous Rank: 13
Michigan State is the only remaining Big Ten team that won this weekend, so they move up three spots. It has been a tumultuous season for the Spartans to say the least, but they finally got a Power Five win under their belt after four straight losses.
They needed two overtimes to do so, but took down Wisconsin 34-28. Michigan State nearly threw the game away with a botched snap on a potential game-winning field goal, but it was a Wisconsin fumble in overtime that proved the most costly mistake of the contest.
The matchup was a battle between two teams that have severely underperformed this season, but someone had to come away victorious. The Spartans scored 30 points for the first time since Week Two, but it was their defense that stood out, forcing two turnovers that led to 14 points. The victory may be a nice consolation prize for Michigan State — at least it hasn’t floundered as much as the Badgers — but bowl eligibility will still be a challenge with three top 25 teams left on the schedule.
11. Indiana (3-4) Previous Rank: 11
The Hoosiers have lost four straight, but their most impressive loss came this Saturday against Maryland. Indiana stuck with the Terrapins throughout and looked fairly evenly matched.
While Taulia Tagovailoa was in the game, the Hoosiers' defense held him to a pedestrian performance. Junior Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak managed to keep pace with Maryland’s offense despite the complete lack of a rush attack. Three turnovers ultimately cost the Hoosiers the game, but the close loss is a step in the right direction for a program that has won just one conference game in two seasons.
12. Rutgers (3-3) Previous Rank: 12
The Scarlet Knights were also on a bye this week. They stay in the No. 12 spot ahead of a winnable matchup against Indiana this Saturday.
13. Wisconsin (3-4) Previous Rank: 10
The Badgers certainly have more talent and pedigree than Indiana and Rutgers despite ranking below them, but they have yet to prove that talent equals wins. Their only Power Five win has been against Northwestern who, to no surprise, is the only team who ranks lower than Wisconsin.
Given the ineptitude of Michigan State this season, the Badgers' latest loss drops them three spots. They couldn't manage 300 yards of offense against the Spartans roster that had given up 525 yards per game against Power Five opponents. Wisconsin’s defense, which was regarded as one of the nation’s best coming into the season, allowed one of the Big Ten’s worst offenses to put up 389 yards on them.
14. Northwestern (1-5) Previous Rank: 14
The Wildcats enjoyed a bye this week — the first weekend they didn’t lose since the first week of September. Humorously, Northwestern still ranks above three Big Ten West teams in the divisional standings.