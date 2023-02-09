The Big Ten’s great middle grows thanks to the mediocrity of some name-brand programs, but it seems a discernible gap is starting to form between the shoulds and should-nots, in terms of postseason probability. Teams ranked No. 2 through No. 8 are all more likely than not to make the NCAA Tournament, all capable of beating each other — and the team favored is entirely dependent on who’s playing at home.
The bottom half of the conference is littered with teams of similar skill levels to those in the top, but with less fruitful results. It’s a more hodge-podge group, with some teams still boasting NCAA Tournament hopes and others simply playing the role of spoiler.
This week affords a good time to take a drive-by temperature check of much of the Big Ten’s NCAA Tournament chances, although I’ll dive much deeper into the league’s outlook in the coming weeks.
*Results are current through the morning of 2/8. Story to be published after evening’s game to fit schedule*
1. Purdue Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 1
The Boilermakers, the nation’s newly anointed No. 1 offense, hardly took much stock hit in losing their first game in over a month. Road losses to nationally ranked rivals are hardly damaging, and Purdue nearly stormed back to win that game, stringing together a 10th-straight victory after opening the week with a drubbing of Penn State.
All is well in West Lafayette, as Purdue still sits atop the national rankings and these power rankings. Our weekly check-in with decisive national player of the year favorite Zach Edey yields a 33-point, 18-rebound output against the Hoosiers and a weeklong average of 25.5 points and 15.5 rebounds per game on 79% shooting. In other words, business as usual for the Big Maple.
2. Indiana Hoosiers (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 4
I’m of the mind that there’s no better ending to a game than a runaway dunk for the winning team. Doubly so when that dunk is thrown down by your star freshman, serves as punctuation for just your second win over your rival in the last 12 tries and leads into a court storm. Good luck replicating that.
It’s easy to forget they lost to Maryland just a week ago. Had they taken care of business against the Terrapins, IU would be riding eight straight wins, including an impressive home win over Rutgers on Tuesday, and have some argument for the top spot in the power rankings for a week. That they’re even in this position after a midseason swoon is an achievement unto itself.
3. Iowa Hawkeyes (15-8, 7-5 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 6
The Hawkeyes have quietly put together a vintage Fran McCaffery outfit, stacking together a troika of consecutive wins against expected NCAA Tournament qualifiers. The latest was a one-score win over rival Illinois in which junior guard Tony Perkins tallied a career-high 32 points.
He’s an example of an underrecruited regional prospect who committed to his only power conference offer and made linear year-over-year progression to emerge as the top scoring guard for a team with the nation’s No. 2 adjusted offensive efficiency per kenpom.com.
Averaging 86.7 points through the past three games and 81.5 on the season, Iowa better hope that offense travels, as it will be on the road for five of their final eight regular season games. I’m not sure any Big Ten team is capable of beating Purdue on the road, but the Hawkeyes have a shot — no pun intended — on Thursday.
4. Illinois Fighting Illini (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 2
Senior forward Matthew Mayer may have tapped into another level. The longtime Baylor role player seems to have taken the leap he was expected to last year for the Bears. He’s averaging a career-high 11.9 points while shooting 38.1% on 3-pointers at a relatively high volume. He averaged 21 points through the past three games and isn’t just a shooter, but another long athlete for Illinois’ strong defense.
With seven wins in their past nine games, the Fighting Illini may be able to punch their postseason ticket faster than their contemporaries, perhaps as soon as next week, if they continue that positive trend.
5. Maryland Terrapins (16-8, 7-6 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 3
The Terrapins can be forgiven for losing a close game at Michigan State, especially since their win over the Hoosiers last week looks even more impressive now. It snapped a four-game winning streak, but Maryland has the good fortune of playing four of its next games in the friendly confines of its home arena. That’s no small thing for a team with one of the nation’s greatest disparities in its home-road splits in the nation (12-1 home, 2-6 road).
6. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 7
The Scarlet Knights have played three times since our last update. They mostly met expectations, winning twice at home and losing on the road to what appears to be the Big Ten’s second-best team. Meeting the status quo is largely a positive late in the regular season, and Rutgers appears comfortably in position for its third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, the first such streak in program history.
Still, RU’s shooting woes toward the end of last week — 37.5% overall and 3-of-16 on 3-pointers against MSU and 39.7% overall and 8-of-25 from distance against IU — were concerning for a team that has often struggled to score. The development was made even more peculiar given it came after Rutgers’ two highest-scoring outputs in league play.
7. Michigan State Spartans (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 5
Much of what I said of Rutgers could be carried over into this discussion of the Spartans, who lost to Rutgers at Madison Square Garden and then notched a quality win over Maryland. Michigan State is perhaps on more perilous footing than Rutgers, with four of their seven remaining games on the road and few marquee wins available among a horde of losable games. But the Spartans can probably get by splitting their remaining games, so long as their thin rotation stays healthy.
8. Northwestern Wildcats (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 8
I don’t think the bottom is going to fall out for Northwestern, who is probably the surprise darling of this Big Ten season. (You could make a case for Purdue as the most pleasant surprise, but the Boilermakers were expected to be a fringe top-25 team.)
There may not be a regression to the mean coming for the Wildcats. This is a good, defensively inclined team that can survive poor shooting nights from its ball-dominant guards. The 17-point home loss to Michigan, which completed a season sweep at the hands of arguably NU’s biggest Big Ten academic rival, was less than ideal. But the Wildcats got back on track with a win at fellow bubble team Wisconsin.
The remaining schedule is one of the most difficult in the Big Ten, but there are plenty of opportunities to bolster its resume, including visits from the top three teams in these power rankings over the next 12 days. If Northwestern manages to win two of three, it may find itself with a new group of contemporaries.
9. Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 11
Yes, the Wolverines beat Northwestern in Evanston, but the resumes here are noticeably different.
After a blowout loss to Penn State last week, Michigan desperately needed an undefeated week, and it accomplished just that. It may take a couple more to find itself playing in mid-March, but last year’s Sweet 16 U-M squad was in eerily similar straits last February. A visit from Indiana on Saturday offers a prime opportunity before the Wolverines hit the road for four of their final six.
10. Wisconsin Badgers (13-9, 5-7 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 10
A win at Ohio State still looks good on a resume and ended UW’s three-game swoon, but so too would road victories over Penn State and Nebraska this week.
The Badgers had several opportunities to beat Northwestern down the stretch in Madison. The remaining schedule is manageable, and the immediate objective should be to go 3-0, as Michigan comes to Madison on Tuesday. There’s just not enough offensive creation here beyond sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn. The Badgers can shoot from distance but not much else. They may either need a torrid week from 3-point land or to clamp down even further on defense.
11. Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 12
The Huskers still have some fight left as the calendar turns to the final month of the regular season.
Nebraska ended a losing streak (four games) of its own when it led Penn State from start to finish in Lincoln on Sunday. That lifts the Huskers (1-0 for the week) above Penn State (0-2). A disruptive remodeled defense holds its opponents to 32% from distance — close to Nebraska’s morose 31% mark — and keeps Nebraska in most games. Each of the Huskers’ four remaining home games, starting Saturday against Wisconsin, are winnable. A couple more victories should prove enough for head coach Fred Hoiberg to keep his job even after a fourth-straight losing season.
12. Penn State Nittany Lions (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 9
This is starting to look like a reversion to mediocre Nittany Lions teams of yore.
It would almost feel like a disservice if senior guard Seth Lundy, averaging nearly 15 points per game on 44.8% 3-point shooting and playing next to an All-American-level point guard, never makes the NCAA Tournament in four years at Penn State. He and his floormates will need to get to work with a remaining schedule that isn’t necessarily forgiving but at least doesn’t include Purdue or Indiana.
13. Ohio State Buckeyes (11-12, 3-9 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 13
Does Ohio State still have a pulse?
Nine losses in a ten-game span suggest someone should check on the Buckeyes. OSU has kept on losing even after a convincing win over Iowa on Jan. 21 provided a brief break in its misfortune. The Buckeyes attempted seven more shots than hated rival Michigan on Sunday by virtue of out-rebounding the Wolverines on the offensive glass by four boards and committing three fewer turnovers. However, they still never led in Ann Arbor.
Ohio State shoots well from distance, collects the offensive rebounds and takes care of the ball, rating in kenpom.com’s top-50 in each metric, but has averaged just 65.8 points per game in its nine losses post-New Year’s Day. OSU is capable of beating both Northwestern and Michigan State at home this week, but neither is a given. The Buckeyes’ at-large case could be all but gone a month before the tournament if they don’t rediscover their early form offensively.
14. Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-15, 1-11 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 14
The Golden Gophers’ win at Ohio State on Jan. 12 looked a whole lot better then, didn’t it?
Minnesota has lost seven consecutive games since then, and it’s gotten increasingly uglier, as they were bludgeoned by 35 points at the hands of both Rutgers and Maryland last week. The COVID-induced pause the Gophers are currently under may be a welcome reset or a cause for further disaster. We’ll see.