As we draw nearer to Christmas, Big Ten league play is upon us. As such, this feels as appropriate a time as any to begin our annual B1G basketball power rankings.
Each Big Ten team has played at least one game against a conference foe — most have played two. Every team in the conference will be wrapping up nonconference play this coming week, and precious few will be engaging in consequential action — save for Michigan and Illinois playing North Carolina and Missouri, respectively, at neutral sites. And those games both have relatively clear favorites.
So before a four-day dead period surrounding Christmas day, let’s examine the state of affairs in the Big Ten.
While a lot can change in a few months, the race for the regular season title doesn’t look nearly as contentious as it has in years past. However, the spots after that are all up for grabs, and the fashion in which they shake out should be compelling, given the Big Ten is still projected to land as many or more teams in the NCAA Tournament as any other conference. This season of Big Ten play may have more parity than any in recent memory.
It doesn’t feel like there’s much separation between teams ranked 2 through 11, and the 12th team may not be any worse than those immediately above it. Am I sure they’re better than the team I have ranked second to last? No. That’s what makes this exercise so fun in the early dawn of the conference season.
Here’s a primer of where the teams stand and top storylines to know entering Big Ten play.
1. Purdue Boilermakers (11-0, 2-0 Big Ten)
The Boilermakers have made up considerable ground and lapped the field in the process, even if the race hasn’t truly heated up yet.
So much for a wide-open race for the Big Ten Championship. It would be foolish to pencil in Purdue this early, but they’re beginning conference play not only No. 1 in the Big Ten but also nationally, in the AP Top 25.
It’s quite the turn of events after the Boilermakers, having lost five guys who were at least partial starters, were predicted to finish fifth in the preseason Big Ten media poll. Now, they may be even better than last year’s squad that harbored Final Four hopes and a top-five pick in the NBA Draft.
Having the runaway national player of the year favorite helps. Although the fast assimilation of Purdue’s freshman guards has been a storyline unto itself, this team is so great because junior forward Zach Edey has exploded, all 7-foot-4 of him, for averages of 22.6 points and 13.9 rebounds per game. His lowest-scoring game of the season coincided with a near-loss at Nebraska.
Mixed in with comfortable victories over Gonzaga and Duke, that overtime win over the Huskers was the Boilermakers’ only hiccup to this point. More can, and likely will, come in Big Ten play. Until then, Purdue is the early clear No. 1.
2. Wisconsin Badgers (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten)
This is where it gets interesting.
The Badgers weren’t very well-regarded entering the season either, landing ninth in the Big Ten media poll. And like Purdue, they replaced a lottery pick and an All-Big Ten veteran. What makes Wisconsin’s strong start just as impressive is that it’s been done without a clear-cut star.
UW has four players averaging between 10 and 14.5 points per game. What hasn’t changed much is the Badgers taking exemplary care of the ball, rating 14th nationally in turnover rate. That could be thanks in part to their pace, the slowest in the Big Ten per kenpom.com.
Fittingly, Wisconsin hasn’t had as high of highs or low lows as its fellow Big Ten powers. The Badgers boast four wins over NCAA Tournament-caliber teams, although none are ranked in the top 20. But their two losses have come by a combined four points.
This isn’t the highest-upside team in the Big Ten, but it may have one of the highest floors.
3. Illinois Fighting Illini (8-3, 0-2 Big Ten)
If one result were different, Illinois would be a clear No. 2 in the Big Ten pecking order. That’s not how college basketball works, though. So losses to Maryland and Penn State greatly embolden those teams’ resumes. But don’t pay too much attention to Illinois’ early conference record. The good news for Fighting Illini fans is that this team appears to have as much upside as any in the league.
That’s what playing four freshman guards considerable minutes can do for you. With six players averaging between eight and 10 points per game, Illinois is uniquely balanced. Each of those guys has a unique skill set, whether it be as an initiator, rim protector, table-setter, shooter or a swiss army knife. Their productivity often starts and ends, however, with senior guard Terrance Shannon Jr., who’s had a minor career Renaissance since transferring from Texas Tech this year.
This team, as evidenced by top-15 wins over UCLA and Texas, has the capability to become the first Illini group in a decade to advance to the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend.
4. Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten)
Despite entering the season as the Big Ten favorite, IU’s stock hasn’t changed much since its early November opener.
That says more about the leaps the teams ahead of it have made and the static nature of the teams below it. The Hoosiers have strong wins — at Xavier and against North Carolina — and a troika of not-so-close losses to good teams. But I don’t feel much differently about them than I did a month ago when they appeared to be a good team with some questions.
Their star is emblematic of that notion. As the Hoosiers have lost three of their last four games, senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has seen his scoring average dip from 19.2 points per game to 12.3 during that stretch. He’s also seen his shooting percentage dip from 71% to 46% in the same four-game sample.
He’s an immense two-way asset in any condition, but the Hoosiers will need him to be more consistently brilliant in order to have a chance at realizing their dreams of a Big Ten Championship.
5. Michigan State Spartans (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten)
The Spartans are a team I’m likely higher on than most, but I’m banking on one of the all-time college coaches making this end up as an improved team, given its continuity.
In the early going, Michigan State’s key players have stepped in and pretty ably filled any voids left by the three departed starters. That may be in largest part due to two veteran guards, Tyson Walker and AJ Hoggard, faring well in increased roles as creators. The Spartans have improved in turnover percentage from 209th nationally to 32nd, per kenpom.com.
The noise has dimmed since MSU dropped out of the AP Poll with losses to Notre Dame and Northwestern — the latter wasn’t too bad — but they bounced back with a win over a solid Penn State squad. It was how the Spartans started the year that garnered attention, with wins over Kentucky, Villanova and Oregon — even if none of the three look like vintage iterations of themselves — and a one-point loss to Gonzaga. This could still be one of the Big Ten’s better teams, but at the very least, coach Tom Izzo should get Sparty to its 25th-straight NCAA Tournament.
6. Ohio State Buckeyes (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten)
The Buckeyes slot in nicely with the group of teams immediately above and below them. I’ll need to see them play each other a few times to come to any definite conclusions. Like their contemporaries, the Buckeyes have a good win or two and a few losses that are hardly damning. What matters more is that their profusion of incoming talent, both freshmen and transfers, has mostly acclimated as well as the scarlet and gray faithful could have hoped.
The offense, balanced in distribution and shot diet, is leading the charge. It ranks fourth nationally and tops the Big Ten in adjusted efficiency. We didn’t learn much about Ohio State in a recent narrow win over Rutgers or narrow loss to North Carolina and probably won’t until after the New Year, but OSU has to feel solid about where it is now.
7. Maryland Terrapins (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten)
The Terps exceeded expectations as much as anyone in November. But three-straight losses, the first two being close, tempered dreams a bit in head coach Kevin Willard’s first year.
Transfer guards Jahmir Young and Donald Carey have been a mixed bag, but Maryland has benefitted from a trio of returnees — Donta Scott, Hakim Hart and Julian Reese — picking up where they left off and then some.
At any rate, Maryland has put itself in a better position than it started the season in and could be even more so soon without a currently-ranked opponent on the schedule for the next month. This team was mowing through opponents in its first seven games, then took down Illinois. We can’t be surprised if it regains that form, but Maryland needs better starts than the respective first-half outputs of 17 and 20 points in its last two games.
8. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-3, 0-1 Big Ten)
Water is wet, and the Hawkeyes have a top-10 offense per kenpom.com. If only Iowa’s football team could steal some of that success.
This ranking may seem low, but the season thus far has been mostly a success thanks to the emergence of junior forward Kris Murray after twin brother Keegan enjoyed the exact same star turn last season en route to becoming the fourth pick in the NBA Draft and Summer League MVP.
Spirits in Iowa City should be high after a drubbing of solid rival Iowa State, and the Hawkeyes’ losses have all come to currently-ranked foes. They could see their stock could fall and still rise up these rankings in the coming weeks. That’s because even though it won’t see Purdue, Wisconsin or Illinois until February, Iowa’s start to Big Ten play is a bear.
Road games against Nebraska, Penn State and Rutgers and a home date with Indiana provide an unwelcoming opening slate.
9. Penn State Nittany Lions (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten)
This feels like another team that would be comfortably in the NCAA Tournament field if the season ended right now, but the Nittany Lions have a lot of work to do to reach its first ticket since 2010-11.
A 15-point road win over Illinois provides a solid baseline even if none of the other wins, or losses, move the needle much. It could certainly drop, but Penn State is currently on pace to have its highest-rated offense (currently 25th nationally) per kenpom.com since the analytics site’s inception in 2002.
Senior point guard Jalen Pickett is a big reason for the success on that end and the defensive side. He leads the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game. Even if he doesn’t directly contribute to a 3-point shooting percentage of 41.5% that ranks second nationally, his third-ranked assist-to-turnover rate certainly helps.
Penn State may never rise into the top five of these rankings and still make the NCAA Tournament. Either way, the Nittany Lions will be a very tough out for Big Ten foes.
10. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten)
Apologies to the Scarlet Knights for their buzzer-beater loss to Ohio State that Big Ten officials admitted should have been a win. But even wiping away or flipping that result, I’m not sure I’d bump this team any higher. Still, they’re in the thick of the postseason bid hunt with a full season ahead of them.
A recent blowout win over Wake Forest, who beat Wisconsin and Duke, helps, as does a 15-point win over Indiana. Not so much for a low-scoring home loss to in-state rival Seton Hall or a Quad 3 defeat at the hands of sub-.500 Temple. This team feels destined to live on the bubble, just as the past few iterations did.
With as much parity in this league and college sports at large, it's nice that we can rely on some stability thanks to Rutgers basketball’s instability.
11. Michigan Wolverines (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten)
The Wolverines haven’t even done anything wrong per se. Still, this may be the biggest early stock drop in the league after UM started the season ranked third in the Big Ten media poll. I don’t think they’ll live up to that expectation, but it’s possible this team is still a top-25 national outfit.
A nation-leading turnover rate, a product of crisp passing and minimal errors, will help in that regard. Like a few others in the conference, Michigan doesn’t face a currently-ranked foe for the next month. Its finishing stretch, though, is a beast. Best get ahead and start piling up some victories now, lest you want to end up in Rutgers’ flawed competitive purgatory.
12. Northwestern Wildcats (9-2, 1-0)
Amidst the sunny confines of early-season prognostications, this looks like potentially Northwestern’s best outfit since the 2016-17 squad that won the program’s first NCAA Tournament game.
The Wildcats have seen their stock drop over the course of the season the past two years, though, so it's hard to assure oneself that something has changed. Still, a road win over Michigan State and an utter demolition of Windy City rival DePaul have to be confidence boosters. Can mercurial senior guards Boo Buie and Chase Audige lead Chicago’s team to the Big Dance? If the past few years serve any indication, we may know in a matter of weeks.
13. Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-6, 0-2 Big Ten)
Like Rutgers, the Huskers’ overall outlook may be a lot different had one outcome (an overtime loss to Purdue) swung differently, but their place in these rankings would likely stand about the same.
The Huskers reside near the Big Ten’s bottom until proven otherwise —a combined record of 24-67 under head coach Fred Hoiberg will do that to a team. That being said, there’s reason to believe this Nebraska group could be markedly improved. Take the fact that each of the Huskers’ six losses has come to teams currently in the NCAA Tournament field per ESPN’s bracketology. Add to that the knowledge that the first four of those defeats came without one of the Huskers’ most important players. Lastly, consider impressive performances against the Boilermakers, in a loss, and at rival Creighton, in a win.
The offense, somehow not ranked in the Big Ten’s bottom two per kenpom.com, but still 137th nationally, will hold this team back from any postseason dreams unless something drastic changes. But the Huskers at the very least have the makings of a spoiler and a team nobody wants to play late in the season.
14. Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-6, 0-2 Big Ten)
This is probably the biggest gap in these power rankings from any one team to another, depending on how highly you view Purdue.
That’s even with the Golden Gophers returning last year’s leading scorer and adding a new one in the form of a four-star recruit returning home to the Twin Cities. Minnesota has the fifth-worst point differential among high-major teams, and it may get worse from here.
The Gophers appear inclined to take a step back from last year’s campaign that saw them finish last in the conference standings. The first winning recording in Minneapolis since 2018-19 appears all but a foregone conclusion.