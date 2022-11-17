With less than two weeks remaining, the race for the title of volleyball’s best conference is heating up.
Here’s where each of the Big Ten teams rank:
1. Wisconsin (21-3) Previous Rank: 1
Roll Badge.
After victories over Rutgers and Maryland, the Badgers are on a 14-match winning streak. Wisconsin, led by its defense, is emerging as a favorite to win the national championship in December and repeat as national champions.
The Badgers’ defense is regarded as their best asset, but their offense is equally efficient. UW is ranked at No. 25 nationally with a clip of .267. With 14 straight wins, the Badgers have proven their approach from either side of the ball — offensively and defensively — is difficult to slow down, much less stop.
The only buffer between Wisconsin and a repeat as conference champions is four games — which all favor the Badgers.
2. Ohio State (17-5) Previous Rank: 2
O-H.
Wisconsin is not the only Big Ten team on a 14-match winning streak, as the Buckeyes boast one of their own. Ohio State is coming off two four-set victories, over No. 15 Purdue and No. 4 Nebraska. The Buckeyes avenged their late-September loss to the latter, where they fell by two points in the fifth set. The win over the Huskers marked Ohio State’s third victory over a top five opponent.
In the Big Ten’s weekly awards, three Buckeyes received an honor. Junior opposite hitter Emily Londot received the Player of the Week honor — her third of the season. Londot established herself early and often against Nebraska as she tallied 23 kills, 21 digs, four blocks and a hitting percentage of .353. Her success did not come without help, as senior setter Mac Podraza was awarded the Setter of the Week honor — her fifth of the season. Podraza has fostered much of Ohio State’s positive offensive performances and hasn’t wavered in recent high-stakes matches. Joining Londot and Podraza is Kylie Murr. The senior defensive specialist tallied 21 digs against the Boilermakers and 24 against the Huskers. The latter tied her season-high.
As the regular season nears a conclusion, the Buckeyes have already proven themselves as formidable offensively. But with two strong recent defensive performances, Ohio State has emerged as a force to be reckoned with.
3. Nebraska (22-3) Previous Rank: 3
When Nebraska entered the preseason ranked No. 1, it was difficult to imagine it outside of the top five near the end of the regular season. However, there’s no need for imagination. After spending the majority of the season in the top four, the Huskers are now ranked No. 6 and sit just outside the elite company of the top five.
After handily sweeping Iowa, Nebraska struggled in its road match against Ohio State. The result was similar to the Huskers’ match against Wisconsin. Although they refused to go down without a fight, the Huskers struggled to win sets. On a positive note for Nebraska, it was able to fend off a clean sweep by the Buckeyes and kept the match relatively close. Unfortunately for the Huskers, positive notes are not reflected on win-loss records.
The next two matches — Iowa and Purdue — will provide an opportunity to regroup and prepare for No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 9 Minnesota. Nebraska downed the Hawkeyes and Boilermakers with ease earlier this season and should garner two more victories as it attempts to stay alive in the conference title conversation.
4. Minnesota (17-7) Previous Rank: 4
On the road again.
To end the regular season, the Golden Gophers will face each of its four remaining opponents on the road. To make matters worse, three of the four are ranked in the top 15. Each opponent will provide a different challenge for Minnesota, but it will rely on its offense led by sophomore outside hitter Taylor Landfair.
Against an onslaught of formidable opponents, it will likely be Landfair’s performance, coupled with the Golden Gophers’ scrappy nature, that will make all the difference for a team still vying for comfortable postseason positioning.
5. Penn State (21-6) Previous Rank: 6
The Nittany Lions are gaining traction at the right moment.
Penn State will face Minnesota and Wisconsin fresh off a four-match winning streak. Both matches will be at home for the Nittany Lions and will provide them the chance to upend the conference title race. Penn State has yet to display its full potential despite being tested throughout the regular season. The Nittany Lions prepare to face one of the nation’s best offensive players and a nationally established defense in the coming week. The idea of a lengthy postseason stint may enter the periphery should they knock off either team.
6. Purdue (18-8) Previous Rank: 5
The train has left the station.
The promise of a strong regular season start is now gone. With a conference record of 9-7, the Boilermakers are at risk of finishing below .500 in conference play for the first time since 2016. Purdue’s next two matches are at home against Michigan and on the road against No. 4 Nebraska. Both contests will mark the second match for the Boilermakers against both teams — they beat the Wolverines in four sets and fell to the Huskers in three.
While freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson has helped Purdue manage its winning record and a likely spot in postseason play, if Purdue wants to extend its season, providing her with necessary assistance will be important.
7. Illinois (13-13) Previous Rank: 8
Illinois continues to move up the Big Ten ranks.
The Fighting Illini come off wins over Michigan State and Michigan and seek to extend their winning streak to four, a strong possibility with another matchup with the Spartans and Iowa looming. Illinois may be able to string together enough wins to make a case for postseason play.
8. Northwestern (17-11) Previous Rank: 7
Unlike its in-state neighbor, the Wildcats struggled against teams from Michigan this week.
To mark its third and fourth consecutive losses, Northwestern fell to Michigan and Michigan State. The Wildcats took one set against the Wolverines, but were swept by the Spartans in an ugly fashion. With four games left until the conclusion of the season, Northwestern will get a chance to further its image as an enigma against Indiana and in a rematch against Michigan State. With a 17-11 record and inconsistent performances in conference play, the question of what’s next remains unanswered.
9. Michigan (15-11) Previous Rank: 10
So you’re saying there’s a chance.
The Wolverines were once ranked in AVCA Top 25, and since being demoted, they have spent significant time trying to get back. Michigan still receives votes in the weekly poll, but their performances have not allowed for such a restoration. The Wolverines bear a heavy load as they prepare for Purdue and Maryland.
10. Indiana (13-15) Previous Rank: 9
Hoos’ next?
Indiana is in the midst of a five-match losing streak, only winning two of the 15 sets it has played. The Hoosiers have proven that they can compete, but finishing has recently become a difficult task. Its next two matches — against Northwestern and Ohio State — will likely mean more of the same with a competitive level of play, but not a win.
11. Maryland (14-14) Previous Rank: 11
There’s no time like the present.
Even while boasting the nation’s best blocking defense, Maryland has been unable to convert its defensive prowess into wins. The Terrapins continue to struggle down the stretch, losing the first two of their final six. Unless its defense can save it, Maryland will have a tough time against Ohio State and Michigan in its next two matches at home. The Terrapins have an opportunity to notch statement wins to finish out an underwhelming season.
12. Michigan State (11-16) Previous Rank: 13
After twelve straight losses, the streak ended in an unpredictable way — a sweep of Northwestern.
Although the Wildcats are not ranked, the win signified a positive sign for a team looking to avoid a completely underwhelming conference performance. The sweep came shortly after Michigan State was swept by Illinois in a close match, in which the Fighting Illini won the first two sets by two points and the last by three.
The Spartans are set to face Illinois and Northwestern again, this time on the road in both matches. If Michigan State can manage two wins against two of the Big Ten’s better teams, it will position itself for a potential 5-0 run to end the regular season.
13. Iowa (8-19) Previous Rank: 14
Iowa prevailed over Rutgers, another Big Ten bottom feeder, to return to the No. 13 spot in these rankings.
With the season nearing an end, the Hawkeyes are back to second-to-last in the Big Ten. Iowa’s next two opponents — Nebraska and Illinois — will likely begin a four-game losing streak to close out its regular season.
14. Rutgers (8-20) Previous Rank: 12
In a season-long game of hot potato, the Scarlet Knights have returned to the bottom.
Rutgers comes off two sweeps at the hands of Wisconsin and Iowa and is set to face the Badgers again and Minnesota at home. With a remaining schedule that is anything but favorable, two wins will likely be all the Scarlet Knights will have to show for this season.