After a season chock full of chaos, this weekend largely went as expected in Big Ten play. All six favorites won and did so by at least three scores. The most competitive matchup of the weekend came in the headliner, a battle between two top-15 teams.
Here’s how the Big Ten shakes out after week nine:
1. Ohio State (8-0) Previous Rank: 1
The Buckeyes faced their first challenge since week one in their victory over Penn State, eventually pulling away for a 44-31 victory despite looking vulnerable at times. The final score, however, does not do justice to the nature of this game.
Ohio State was locked in a back-and-forth battle until late in the fourth quarter, when the Nittany Lions turned the ball over on two of their final four drives. Twenty-one of the Buckeyes’ points came off of Penn State turnovers, which reflects positively on their defense. But that may be hard to replicate against less turnover-prone teams. The Nittany Lions rank 56th nationally in turnovers lost, whereas future foe Michigan ranks third.
Going forward, Ohio State and Michigan will be graded in comparison of each other as their collision nears. The Buckeyes’ victory over Penn State was distinctly less dominant than the Wolverines’ two weeks ago. Michigan outgained the Nittany Lions by 295 yards, monopolized the time of possession and won by 24 points in a complete obliteration. Ohio State, on the other hand, was outgained, lost the time of possession battle and ‘only’ won by 12.
This marks two straight games where Ohio State has looked out of sorts, especially in the first half. The Buckeyes rushed for only 98 yards as a team against the same run defense that Michigan tore through for 418; granted, junior Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams left with an injury. Ohio State’s defense allowed senior Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford to throw for nearly 400 yards, his highest total of the season by over 70 yards.
Despite all this, Ohio State remains in the number one spot. Unlike Michigan, the Buckeyes played on the road against Penn State. Plus, the Wolverines had their own struggles in a rivalry game this weekend.
2. Michigan (8-0) Previous Rank: 2
The Wolverines’ resume improved this weekend after Penn State gave Ohio State a challenge, but showed their own signs of weakness in a 29-7 victory over rival Michigan State.
Ohio State’s Oct. 8 victory over the Spartans was much stronger than Michigan’s, though not as pronounced as the aforementioned Penn State comparison. The Buckeyes outgained Michigan State by 412 yards, threw for six touchdowns and didn’t settle for any field goals. Michigan outgained the Spartans by 191 yards, but struggled to get into the endzone and needed kicker Jake Moody to attempt five field goals.
Michigan finally beat Mel Tucker after losing the last two contests, but given Michigan State’s struggles this season, it may not have been as dominant as the Wolverines had hoped. It was a one-score game through the first half, and Michigan didn’t score its second touchdown until the fourth quarter.
The lack of a passing attack is a massive concern for the Wolverines going forward. Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed just 15 passes for 167 yards, as his offense leaned almost entirely on the run game. Michigan has not yet needed to rely on the passing attack this season, but it will certainly need a better performance through the air to beat Ohio State. McCarthy ranks 12th in the Big Ten in passing yards, a concerning statistic for a team with national title aspirations. For now, though, the nation’s 5th-best run game may keep Michigan undefeated until its matchup with the Buckeyes.
3. Illinois (7-1) Previous Rank: 3
The Fighting Illini continue to ascend in the national discussion thanks to their first 7-1 start since 2001. They handled Nebraska in what many thought could be a trap game for a team that has overachieved up to this point.
Illinois allowed the Huskers to stay in the game for most of the first half, but two quick scores right before the break proved to be the difference in an eventual 26-9 victory. The Illini’s nation-leading defense gave up just 248 yards to Nebraska, but was heavily aided by an injury to junior Husker quarterback Casey Thompson. Prior to going down, Thompson was on pace for the best quarterback performance against Illinois all season.
The Illini offense was charged with bleeding out the clock for most of the contest, running the ball over twice as much as they passed it. Running back Chase Brown, the nation’s leading rusher, added 149 yards in the victory, but only averaged 4.7 yards per carry against the worst run defense in the Big Ten.
However, against a Nebraska team that tends to keep games close, Illinois will take a three-score margin of victory. The Illini are just the second team this season to defeat the Huskers by more than six points. Illinois controls its own destiny for a Big Ten West title, and can all but lock it up with a win over Purdue in two weeks.
4. Penn State (6-2) Previous Rank: 4
Beyond being used as a comparison tool for Ohio State and Michigan, the Nittany Lions have put together a strong season. With their two toughest matchups behind them and no winning teams left on their schedule, a 10-2 season is highly likely. The question remains if Penn State fans are satisfied being third in their own division.
Although they got their doors blown off at Michigan, the Nittany Lions gave Ohio State a valiant challenge. The 44-31 score does not do justice to the fight that Penn State showed, as they led as late as 8:51 left in the fourth quarter and outgained the Buckeyes.
Turnovers spoiled the upset effort. With four turnovers against the No. 2 team in the country, it's a surprise this game was as close as it was — the Nittany Lions didn’t turn the ball over once against Michigan and still got blown out. Three of the turnovers directly led to Buckeye touchdowns on extremely short fields, including a pick-six. Senior quarterback Sean Clifford threw three turnovers, severely demeaning his season-high 371-yard performance.
Penn State’s defense did all it could against the explosive Ohio State offense, holding the Buckeyes under 20 points until late in the fourth when they wore down. If not for the turnovers, the defense may have had enough gas in the tank to finish off the Buckeyes.
5. Maryland (6-2) Previous Rank: 5
The Terrapins had a bye this week ahead of three difficult matchups with Wisconsin, Penn State and Ohio State. Win any of those games, and Maryland may find itself climbing these rankings.
6. Wisconsin (4-4) Previous Rank: 6
The Badgers were also on a bye this week before they welcome Maryland. Already 2-1 under interim head coach Jim Leonhard, the Badgers have an excellent chance of racking up wins down the stretch. A bowl game appearance is surprisingly likely even after their horrendous start to their year.
7. Purdue (5-3) Previous Rank: 7
Purdue continues the trend of teams on a bye this week, the last week of byes for the Big Ten. The Boilermakers’ looming matchup with Illinois will be the most impactful game of the season in the Big Ten West.
8. Minnesota 5-3 Previous Rank: 10
The Golden Gophers got back on track with a 31-0 walloping of Rutgers to break their three-game skid. Despite a disappointing season thus far, they have much to gain with multiple rivalry games on the horizon.
The Minnesota defense got back to its dominant ways, completely stifling a Scarlet Knights offense that managed just 134 total yards and turned the ball over three times. All three takeaways were cashed in for touchdowns thanks to short fields for the offense. Senior defensive back Tyler Nubin nabbed two interceptions, his first multi-pick game. This marked the first time this season that Rutgers has been shut out.
Senior quarterback Tanner Morgan made his return for Minnesota but didn’t need to do much, passing only 21 times for 122 yards. The Golden Gophers leaned heavily on the run game, as they have all season. Senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim nears 1000 yards, adding another 159 to go along with three touchdowns against Rutgers. Minnesota totaled for 253 yards on the ground.
9. Iowa (4-4) Previous Rank: 11
Iowa scored more points Saturday than it had over the three previous weeks combined. In the Hawkeyes' 33-13 victory over Northwestern, they submitted a surprisingly strong offensive performance, racking up 398 total yards.
This marked the highest output Iowa has put forth this year, spearheaded by a massive day on the ground. The Hawkeyes average just 93 yards on the ground, second to last in the Big Ten but compiled 178 yards against the Wildcats. Senior quarterback Spencer Petras started once again after being benched in his last outing and had a rare solid performance.
Beating Northwestern has become a consolation prize for other Big Ten teams, but the Hawkeyes will take a win wherever they can get it. Like Minnesota, they too ended a three-game losing streak with the victory. While slim, the Hawkeyes’ bowl chances remain as they attempt to avoid their first losing season since 2012.
10. Nebraska (3-5) Previous Rank: 8
Before junior starting quarterback Casey Thompson went down with an injury, the Huskers led No. 17 Illinois 9-6 and looked to have a fighter's chance to pull off a massive upset.
On the hit that ended his afternoon, the Fighting Illini picked Thompson off and cashed in a touchdown just a few plays later. It went downhill from there. Without Thompson, the Husker offense completely dried up, failing to score again and producing just 29 yards in the entire second half. It's hardly a hot take to suggest Nebraska's eventual 26-9 loss would have been much more competitive had Thompson stayed healthy.
The Husker defense, a miserable unit thus far, had one of its better performances, holding its opponent to under thirty points for just the second time this year. They held Illinois to lower outputs than multiple other Big Ten defenses did; granted, the Fighting Illini played extremely conservatively once taking a two-score lead. Illinois bled out the clock for the entire second half, winning the time-of-possession battle by nearly 20 minutes.
It seems as if this Nebraska team has the talent to be a bowl team, but the circumstances of this season may prevent it from reaching one. Early season losses due to Scott Frost’s’ ineptitude, a coaching change right before Oklahoma came to town and major injuries against Purdue and Illinois have combined to give the Huskers five losses.
Still, results matter, and it seems as though Nebraska will miss the postseason for the sixth year in a row. A win over Illinois would have put the Huskers in the Big Ten West title race; a loss has all but terminated the season.
11. Michigan State (3-5) Previous Rank: 9
The Spartans suffered a demeaning 29-7 loss to bitter rival Michigan, but the story of the game was what occurred in the tunnel postgame. Multiple Michigan State players assaulted Michigan players, and even if they were provoked, it was a horrible look for the football program.
Perhaps it was a bubbling over of emotions after what has been an extremely disappointing season, compounded by alleged taunts. The Spartans had Big Ten title aspirations preseason, but now their chances of a bowl game are slim with just two ranked opponents remaining on their schedule.
On the field, Michigan State played about as well as it could have and still lost by 22 points. The Spartans forced the Wolverines to settle for five field goals, and stuck with them for most of the first three quarters. Had Michigan been able to cash in their drives for touchdowns, the game would have been a much larger blowout. To the Spartans’ credit, Michigan struggled to move the ball through the air, but they couldn’t stop junior running back Blake Corum who finished with 177 yards and a touchdown.
12. Rutgers (4-4) Previous Rank: 12
There are no positive takeaways for Rutgers after its miserable 31-0 loss to Minnesota. However, they remain at the No. 12 spot in these rankings because they beat Indiana, who falls one spot below them.
They have four wins and a better shot at a bowl appearance than some of the teams above them. Although, it's highly unlikely they win two of four against their remaining schedule, which includes Michigan and Penn State.
13. Indiana (3-5) Previous Rank: 13
The Hoosiers were on a bye this week ahead of their matchup with Penn State. The easiest part of Indiana’s schedule is behind it, which bodes poorly for their chances of winning another game.
14. Northwestern (1-7) Previous Rank: 14
It’s never a good sign when Iowa has a good offensive performance against you. The Wildcats experienced just that in their 33-13 loss to Iowa, the latest of seven straight. It doesn’t get any easier either, as Ohio State comes to town next weekend. The Buckeyes will surely be hungry for a beat down after looking vulnerable at times over the past two weeks.
Pat Fitzgerald is by far Northwestern’s winningest coach of all time, but two wins over the last two years is not a good look for him. Given his track record though, Fitzgerald is probably the only coach in the Power Five who could finish 1-11 and not get fired.