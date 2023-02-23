Heavy is the head that wears the crown.
Purdue wore it admirably for two full months of Big Ten power rankings. But finally, its freshman backcourt showed its youth, and the losses accumulated.
The Boilermakers still sit atop the conference standings, but they’re no longer impervious, as was evident in recent weeks. These power rankings reflect that. The team that finally takes Purdue’s spot is one of the most unlikely candidates. In fact, Northwestern began these power rankings slotted 12th in the conference back in December. We’ll see if the burden of the figurative throne, and being the hottest team in the league, weighs on them too.
Ironically, despite the top spot changing hands, this was the week with the least movement throughout the entirety of the conference. So, we’ll use this space to examine each team’s postseason outlook with Selection Sunday just over two weeks away.
I’ll be using teamrankings.com’s simulated percentages for each team to make the NCAA Tournament, which are imperfect but representative enough of the odds, and bracketmatrix.com’s aggregate seeding projections. The most time will be spent on the teams with the most uncertain, and therefore the most interesting, postseason outlooks. Let’s dive in.
*Results are current through the morning of 2/22. Story to be published after evening’s games to fit schedule*
1. Northwestern Wildcats (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 3
NCAA Tournament Odds: 98% | Projected Seed: 6
The Wildcats are coming off a perfect week, continuing a five-game winning streak with a narrow victory over Indiana to complete the season sweep of the Hoosiers then a rout of Iowa. Both of those foes are currently projected to land in the top half of the NCAA Tournament field. Northwestern should join them, barring a full-out collapse in the coming weeks. Even then, with a 6-4 record in quad 1, Northwestern should probably be fine.
Senior guard Boo Buie is on a tear, averaging 22.3 points and five assists per game on 52% shooting in the past four games.
2. Purdue Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 1
NCAA Tournament Odds: 100% | Projected Seed: 1
The Boilermakers had lost three of their past four games before righting the ship against Ohio State on Sunday. The most recent loss, by 14 points at Maryland, was the least competitive of all. PU can take some solace in the fact that all three of those defeats came on the road, and it’s still projected as a No. 1 seed.
The Boilermakers should get revenge against rival Indiana at home on Saturday, but it would hardly be a shock at this point to see them drop one or two of their final three games.
3. Maryland Terrapins (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 4
NCAA Tournament Odds: 96% | Projected Seed: 7
Despite splitting its games, last week was a net positive for the Terrapins under first-year head coach Kevin Willard.
The victory over Purdue just about cemented Maryland’s status as an NCAA Tournament team, and the loss at Nebraska was hardly anything to fret about. Repeated cold spells from 3-point land could hinder this team, but its defense and experience gives it a high floor or baseline for success. With a massive home game against Northwestern on Sunday before manageable trips to Ohio State and Penn State — which wouldn’t qualify as damaging losses — Maryland has a chance to win out and climb the seed list.
4. Indiana Hoosiers (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 2
NCAA Tournament Odds: 100% | Projected Seed: 4
IU’s hot streak hit a snag this past week when the Hoosiers lost two of three games after winning eight of their previous nine. No matter, they found themselves with a spot among the top 16 teams of the Selection Committee’s bracket preview on Saturday.
The Hoosiers’ inside-out tandem of senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino continues to excel. The former led the team in scoring in all three games, continuing his status as perhaps the only person who can challenge Purdue’s Zach Edey for Big Ten and national player of the year honors. Meanwhile, Hood-Schifino has hit or exceeded 13 points in each of his past four games for the first time this season. Their supporting cast is hardly terrible, and senior guard Xavier Johnson, second in points and first in assists last season, is expected to return in the near future.
5. Michigan State Spartans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 7
NCAA Tournament Odds: 100% | Projected Seed: 8
Michigan State greatly helped its postseason case with a 15-point win over No. 17 Indiana on Tuesday. While it would have been understandable if Sparty lost, the victory had to offer some form of catharsis for the university.
This resume is not as strong as those above it, but the Spartans appear well on their way clinching their 25th straight NCAA Tournament appearance (the nation’s second-longest streak) despite their last few teams being relatively underwhelming by recent standards. This week’s road trip to the heartland to play Iowa and Nebraska will be formidable. Winning one of those two could keep MSU above its good-not-great Big Ten contemporaries in these power rankings.
6. Iowa Hawkeyes (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 5
NCAA Tournament Odds: 82% | Projected Seed: 7
A Sunday drubbing at the hands of upstart Northwestern wasn’t exactly reassuring, but Iowa exists in much the same place as the team above it, with whom it shares both its overall and conference record.
The continued emergence of junior guard Tony Perkins, who averaged 17.5 points on 64% shooting between last week’s two games, is one to monitor. His contributions are especially appreciated with junior forward Patrick McCaffery, previously the Hawkeyes’ third-leading scorer, failing to reach double figures in each of his seven games back from a mental health break, after hitting that mark in five-straight December games.
Believe it or not, Iowa boasts the Big Ten’s second-best record against quadrants 1 and 2 — 12-8. They could make major strides with a victory over the Spartans on Saturday and season sweep at Indiana on Tuesday.
7. Illinois Fighting Illini (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 6
NCAA Tournament Odds: 57% | Projected Seed: 7
The Fighting Illini missed out on a major opportunity last Saturday.
With a chance to snag an undefeated week and curb the Big Ten trend of home team dominance, Illinois fell just short against the Hoosiers, who also beat them by 15 in Champaign. Considering the general mediocrity of the Big Ten’s upper-middle tier in recent weeks, a win likely would have vaulted the Illini to fourth in these power rankings.
Notwithstanding, Illinois’s tournament odds are probably measurably higher than what’s listed here, likely closer to what’s projected for Iowa. The remaining four games are relatively imposing and all certainly losable. But the Illini may be favored in the next three, starting on Thursday against in-state foe Northwestern.
8. Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-14, 7-10 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 8
NCAA Tournament Odds: 2% | Projected Seed: NA
For the first time in three weeks, the Big Ten’s second-hottest team (yes, Nebraska) did not move further up the conference power rankings.
That may be because the Huskers have hit a ceiling or found a new group of contemporaries, at least for the time being. They’ve extracted themselves from the Big Ten’s basement for the first time in head coach Fred Hoiberg’s four-year tenure.
A home win over surging Maryland in Nebraska’s only game of the past week made for four victories in the past five games. Nebraska is making a late NIT push, and the Huskers could find themselves in the same postseason field as the proud programs a few spots below them. Despite their superiority in the power rankings, that would constitute a success.
If they grab home wins over Minnesota and Michigan State this week, don’t be surprised to see the Huskers in the top-half of the league hierarchy for the first time this season.
9. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 9
NCAA Tournament Odds: 61% | Projected Seed: 8
Rutgers scraped together a one-point victory in Madison on Saturday, effectively keeping itself above the NCAA Tournament bubble despite what the above odds say.
The Scarlet Knights, with the Big Ten’s best defense, limited Wisconsin to 33.3% shooting overall and could have a similar effect on their next three opponents, all of whom reside in the bottom four spots of these power rankings.
10. Wisconsin Badgers (15-11, 7-9 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 10
NCAA Tournament Odds: 38% | Projected Seed: 11
The Badgers, a veritable coin flip in most tournament projections, desperately need a surprise result in one of their final games. A Sunday win at Michigan, who recently took UW to the wire in Madison, may qualify them. But a home win over Purdue on March 2 would no doubt move the needle considerably further.
Sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin’s lead initiator, has been mercurial in recent weeks more than ever. After five-straight games of at least 15 points, the Omaha native combined for eight on 3-of-16 shooting in the Badgers’ last two contests.
That highlights the risk of relying on a second-year player, with the help of a true freshman, for the bulk of your backcourt production.
11. Michigan Wolverines (15-12, 9-7 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 11
NCAA Tournament Odds: 23% | Projected Seed: NA
The Wolverines, on the outer fringes of any NCAA Tournament discussion and not even an NIT lock, are fortunate to have prime resume-building opportunities immediately ahead of them.
That starts with a Thursday trip to Rutgers before Wisconsin comes to Ann Arbor on Sunday. While the visiting Badgers are all the way down to quad 3 status, a win over a solid bubble team would at least deserve some kudos. Those teams comprise the easier half of Michigan’s four remaining games, of which they need to win at least three to have a chance at a seventh-straight NCAA Tournament appearance.
Anything less may feel like a let down with a promising core of freshman guard Jett Howard, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin and junior center Hunter Dickinson, all liable to leave early for the NBA Draft this summer.
12. Penn State Nittany Lions (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 12
NCAA Tournament Odds: 17% | Projected Seed: NA
In its lone game last week, Penn State was stuck with the paradox of being a bubble team playing Minnesota late in the season. On one hand, it’s an almost guaranteed win which inflates your record and is what you need to stay afloat. On the other hand, a loss is a virtual death knell, while the win does nothing to further your resume when you could be playing, and perhaps beating, better teams.
Fortunately for the Nittany Lions, they beat the Golden Gophers, behind Jalen Pickett’s 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He and his sharp-shooting squad have a challenging but manageable remaining slate that features a visit to Ohio State on Thursday and home game against Rutgers on Sunday.
The latter contest provides a fascinating clash of the league’s best offense and best defense, per kenpom.com’s adjusted efficiency rankings. The sharp-shooting Nittany Lions will hope the result is better than their first matchup with RU, a 20-point loss in which they made just 4-of-26 3-pointers.
13. Ohio State Buckeyes (11-16, 3-13 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 13
NCAA Tournament Odds: 1% | Projected Seed: NA
The Buckeyes are descending into Minnesota territory.
OSU has ceased to be competitive in its onslaught of losses, dropping its past three games by a combined 65 points. Once the nation’s best offense, OSU has reached 70 points just once in the month of February.
A three-game homestand offers a welcome respite, but it would hardly be a shock to see a continuation of Ohio State’s eight-game losing streak.
14. Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-18, 1-14 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 14
NCAA Tournament Odds: 0% | Projected Seed: NA
If Minnesota manages another win before season’s end — which looks unlikely this week with away games at Maryland and Nebraska — it would be an argument for climbing above the Buckeyes, who provided the Gophers’ only conference win.
At least last week’s losses to Penn State and Illinois were more competitive. It’s not like Minnesota was on the precipice of a win in either, but it fell by single digits in each, a feat it hadn’t accomplished in any of its four previous losses.