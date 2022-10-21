With just a little over a month remaining in the regular season, the Big Ten provided yet another week of exciting and unpredictable volleyball
The conference’s slate of matches featured an abundance of sweeps — with one coming from an unranked team over a top 15 opponent — as well as a few five-set thrillers. Albeit a predominantly top-heavy conference, this slew of competitive matches certainly affected this week’s rankings
With five weeks remaining in Big Ten play, here’s where each of the conference’s 14 teams stand
1. Nebraska (17-1) Previous Rank: 1
Another week has passed, and Nebraska retains its spot atop the conference. The Huskers are the only team that remains undefeated in conference play with a perfect record of 9-0. The team has only dropped three sets in conference play
Nebraska only continues to heighten its level of play with a well-balanced approach on either side of the ball. While senior outside hitter Madi Kubik and sophomore outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein can attack the ball with great force, opposing defenses are also forced to find ways to contain senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord and freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick
As the Huskers continue to run the unique 6-2 offensive scheme, minimizing the impact of these four dominant players at the net has been a nearly impossible feat. For opposing offenses, facing these four and the rest of Nebraska’s front row defenders is not much easier than facing the Husker defense. The Huskers are one of the nation’s best defensive teams, boasting a nation-leading opponent hitting percentage of .118. Furthermore, Hord is ranked third in blocks per set with 1.57, and the team is ranked eighth in blocks per set with 2.80. In their match against the Boilermakers, the Huskers held freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson, arguably the best freshman at her position in the nation, to a clip of -.086
The distance between Nebraska and its foes in the conference and across the nation is rapidly growing, and they are showing no signs of slowing down, even with more matches against tough, ranked opponents ahead
2. Ohio State (12-5) Previous Rank: 2
In its last three matches, Ohio State has established a 9-0 record in sets, including a road sweep of then-No. 10 Minnesota. The Buckeyes’ last conference loss was to the Huskers, which occurred in five sets
Senior setter Mac Podraza leads the Big Ten in assists per set with 10.70 and is establishing herself as the conference’s best at the position. Podraza’s effect on Ohio State is evident as the Buckeyes rank third in the Big Ten in kills per set with 13.76 and rank second in the conference hitting percentage with a clip of .253
There is noticeable distance between the Buckeyes and Huskers, as proven by the Huskers’ overall record and the head-to-head win. However, if there is one team that can dethrone the Huskers, it’s the Buckeyes.
3. Wisconsin (13-3) Previous Rank: 3
On a six-match winning streak, the Badgers are heating up at just the right time. The true test of UW’s growth since its three-set loss to Minnesota will come on Oct. 26 as it hosts No. 3 Nebraska. Barring any losses before then, the Badgers will be in prime position to mount an upset that would not only shake up the still tight race for a conference title, but the national rankings as well
Wisconsin’s start to the season was admittedly rocky, but it did not let a slow start hinder it from finding a rhythm. Defense has spurred the Badgers’ gradual growth, and senior middle blocker Danielle Hart has been crucial. Hart is one of three Big Ten players, nationally, that make up the top three in blocks per set, ranking second with 1.67. Overall, UW ranks second in the nation with 3.13 blocks per set and fourth nationally in opponent hitting percentage with its foes hitting at a clip of .147. It was defense that guided the Badgers to a national championship in 2021, and with 6-foot-4 senior Hart alongside 6-foot-3 junior middle blocker Caroline Crawford, it may very well be defense leading the way to Omaha. Combined, the pair has 162 blocks with Hart providing 82 of those and Crawford a near-equal 80. The strong similarities continue to hitting percentage with Hart at .386 and Crawford right behind her at .385.
Offensively and defensively, it’s the middles who are driving production for UW. Should they upset the Huskers, the Badgers can join Nebraska and Ohio State as the only one-loss teams in conference play and improve their odds for repeat championship wins — both at the conference and national level.
4. Minnesota (11-6) Previous Rank: 5
After 11 seasons at the helm, head coach Hugh McCutcheon will be stepping down at the end of this year. As the Golden Gophers prepare for the end of their coach’s final season, sending him off on a positive note is a priority.
After being swept by then-No. 6 Ohio State, Minnesota responded with two quick sweeps of its own, over Illinois and Iowa. On Saturday, the Golden Gophers will be afforded a chance to further situate themselves near the top of the conference as they host No. 12 Purdue. With redshirt sophomore outside hitter Taylor Landfair, who is among the nation’s best with 4.51 kills per set, leading the way, Minnesota is in a stable position to do so.
Only a few matches remain in conference play, and it is still a wide-open race with the possibility of anybody being able to sneak in at the eleventh hour. The Golden Gophers need not throw in the towel just yet.
5. Purdue (15-4) Previous Rank: 4
The fall from glory is happening rather quickly for the Boilermakers. After a straight-set home loss to No. 3 Nebraska, Purdue now has three conference losses on the season while also narrowly escaping near-upsets against Indiana and Iowa. The Boilermakers have now lost their last two matches, with the first coming at home against unranked Maryland, who defeated them in straight-sets.
After starting the season red-hot, freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson has begun to cool down as of late. Since Purdue’s early-October match against Iowa, Hudson has struggled to hit above .200. While she's recording relatively similar totals in kills, she is doing so with significantly more swings and attacking errors.
Fortunately for the Boilermakers, this too shall pass. With a relatively favorable schedule to close out conference play, an opportunity to get a seemingly derailing Boilermaker train back on track.
6. Michigan (13-5) Previous Rank: 6
There have been no overly exciting or disqualifying developments in recent weeks for Michigan, who is navigating its way through a tough conference. The Wolverines hold an abundance of potential and room for growth. Leading the Big Ten with a clip of .263, Michigan provides a nice offensive approach that, with the rectification of minor errors, could move it up in the ranks. The offense is further enhanced by senior middle blocker Jess Robinson whose hitting percentage of .448 is a conference best.
The Wolverines are sitting right outside of the top five but possess the talent and the ability to move up and mold themselves into one of the Big Ten’s better teams.
7. Penn State (15-4) Previous Rank: 7
Before conference play began, optimism was high for the Nittany Lions, who began the season 11-0, but now sit at an even 4-4 in conference play. Penn State is coming off a straight-set loss to No. 3 Nebraska and a close five-set win over Iowa — a match that it was certainly favored in. Winning the conference title under first-year head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley was an idea which seemed appealing after the Nittany Lions’ strong start to the season. However, that idea is becoming increasingly unlikely as Penn State continues to fail to keep up with the fast-paced and competitive teams atop the conference.
8. Maryland (12-8) Previous Rank: 11
The Terrapins sit at an underwhelming 3-5 conference record, but one of those three wins came on the road against then-No. 9 Purdue — a straight-set win. Maryland’s defense has been the talk of the season with a nation-leading 3.43 blocks per set, and it is holding opponents to a clip of .161, which ranks 15th in the nation. At the forefront of the Terrapins’ defense is senior middle blocker Rainelle Jones, who leads the nation with 125 total blocks.
9. Indiana (10-10) Previous Rank: 10
Although a relatively quiet team in Big Ten play, there have been several positives for the Hoosiers. In Indiana’s five-set loss to Purdue, sophomore outsider hitter Mady Saris recorded 16 kills. Saris ranks fifth in the Big Ten in kills and averages 3.74 kills per set. She ranks third in the conference for both total kills and total points with 277 and 313, respectively.
Joining Saris in the conference ranks is junior middle blocker Savannah Kjolhede, whose hitting clip of .366 ranks sixth in the conference. Behind every effective attacker is an equally effective setter. Indiana has just that in sophomore setter Camryn Haworth. Haworth ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 9.11 assists per set and 674 assists overall, the third most in the conference. Haworth’s role doesn’t stop there, as she has 31 service aces on the season, which ties for second most in the conference.
The Hoosiers are displaying positive signs and establishing themselves for further development.
10. Illinois (9-10) Previous Rank: 8
After pushing top-10 opponents Purdue and Wisconsin to five sets early in the season, the Fighting Illini have struggled to replicate the success that nearly amounted to upsets.
Coming off of a straight-set loss to No. 6 Ohio State, Illinois faces a difficult five-game stretch. Of those five matches, four are against top-15 opponents – No. 3 Nebraska, No. 13 Penn State, No. 5 Wisconsin and No. 9 Minnesota. To the naked eye, the Fighting Illini don’t appear to have a chance in these matches.
11. Northwestern (13-7) Previous Rank: 9
The enigmatic nature of the Wildcats persists. With only two wins in conference play and five weeks remaining, Northwestern, like most of its lower-tiered counterparts, will find itself playing matches as a way to grow and get better. Despite the record, the Wildcats are not a terrible team and statistically rank well among their Big Ten opponents. As the old adage goes, “Iron sharpens iron,” and facing “Goliath” almost weekly in conference will prove beneficial for Northwestern, whose relatively young squad can build on the lessons of this season.
12. Iowa (7-13) Previous Rank: 13
Slowly, but surely, the Hawkeyes are finding something of an identity for themselves. The program inherited by first-year head coach Jim Barnes was in total disarray when he took over. In 2021, Iowa won only six games. In 2020, the Hawkeyes were forced to vacate 33 wins from 2017-19 and received a year of probation after NCAA violations regarding the paying of a player were discovered.
Since a five-set loss to Purdue, Iowa has found itself in two more five-set matches, against Indiana and Penn State, splitting them 1-1. Although the results varied, the Hawkeyes displayed improvement and an opportunity to facilitate a much needed rebuild. Exiting the shadows of an unfortunate era will be an uphill battle, but not an impossible undertaking.
13. Michigan State (10-9) Previous Rank: 12
The Spartans’ hopes were high to begin conference play after a strong 9-2 start to the season. However, the reality of the Big Ten hit quickly. In its first conference match, Michigan State suffered a straight-set loss to No. 3 Nebraska. The Spartans have only won one of their eight conference matches. Michigan State is near last or dead last in a number of statistical categories among Big Ten teams. With the odds ever so stacked against them, the Spartans can hope for a few wins and numerous learning opportunities at best.
14. Rutgers (7-13) Previous Rank: 14
Not much has changed since last week for the Scarlet Knights, who have not won a single set since their Sept. 25 match against Michigan State. In its last six outings, Rutgers has lost 18 straight sets — being swept handily in each match. There is no chance for the Scarlet Knights to have any real impact in the conference, and the odds of significant improvement appear equally bleak.