We’re nearing the halfway point of basketball season, and beyond Purdue — which hasn’t been all that dominant in recent wins — there’s little discernible difference in quality between the rest of the Big Ten’s teams. That’s hardly news for those who’ve been following along all season, but the parity now bears itself out on the national scale.
This isn’t necessarily a good thing for the conference, as the Boilermakers are now the only Big Ten team in the AP Top 25 rankings. The Big Ten is feeding into the trope of good teams beating up on each other. The majority of the field has some work to do in the weeks ahead to restore the conference’s expected level. Last year, four Big Ten teams finished the regular season ranked in the top 20 nationally. In 2020-21, there were five, and in 2019-20, there were six in the top 25.
History suggests another team or two will rise toward the top — three Big Ten teams besides Purdue are ranked in the top 25 of kenpom.com’s adjusted efficiency rankings — but we probably won’t see the kind of Big Ten dominance on the national scale we’ve become accustomed to lately. Perhaps that will set lower or more reasonable expectations for a conference that has fallen short in the NCAA Tournament in recent years. We’ll know in two months’ time.
*Results are current through the morning of 1/24. Story to be published after evening’s games to fit schedule*
1. Purdue Boilermakers (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 1
Purdue ground out a one-possession home win over Maryland for another relatively unassuming undefeated week. The bigger story is that the Boilermakers ascended to No. 1 in the national polls thanks to other teams’ (Kansas and Houston) tribulations just as much as their own success.
Still, a 2-0 week in Big Ten play should not be downplayed, and perhaps that achievement means more this year with the league possessing a higher floor. In the process, Purdue flashed the improved defense that could give it a greater baseline for success, holding Minnesota to a season-low 39 points on Thursday. That helped boost the Boilermakers’ defense from 29th nationally last week up to 16th, per kenpom.com.
2. Indiana Hoosiers (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 9
In a week where the teams ranked No. 2 through No. 8 all suffered a loss, the Hoosiers rise all the way from the bottom half of the conference to the shotgun seat. As a result, the top two teams in this week’s Big Ten power rankings hail from the Hoosier state, a self-proclaimed basketball mecca.
I’m not sure IU is the second-best team in the conference overall, but it had the league’s best week by far, taking down both Illinois (on the road) and Michigan State by double figures. Besides, nobody outside of Purdue is better than 5-3 in league play, so it feels more acceptable to put a .500 Big Ten team here.
Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is coming off arguably his best week of an illustrious career, averaging 33 points, 12 rebounds, 4.5 assists and four blocks between the two games. He’s giving Purdue’s Zach Edey as much pressure as one possibly can in the race for conference player of the year.
I’ve got the Feb. 4 home game against the Boilermakers circled on the calendar, as the visitors could be on a nine-game conference win streak by then, and Indiana could be nationally ranked.
3. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 3
Separating the teams ranked No. 3 through No. 5 was just as difficult as the decision who to appoint No. 2. But ultimately, I gave Rutgers the edge given it has the conference’s second-best point differential and is the only team to beat Purdue this season. The Scarlet Knights also hold an impressive early-season win over the Hoosiers, who were ranked No. 10 in the AP Poll at the time.
Boasting the Big Ten’s best defense by adjusted efficiency and points allowed gives Rutgers a constant to fall back on when the offense is sputtering, which is relatively often for such a solid team.
4. Illinois Fighting Illini (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 2
Another team with an 0-1 week, Illinois was the Big Ten’s hottest team — save for Purdue — before its convincing home loss to Indiana. Senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr., a Chicago native, could use some more consistent help. The Illini’s leading scorer poured in 26 against the Hoosiers while the rest of his teammates each finished with 10 points or less.
Shannon Jr. has only led Illinois in scoring in nine of its 19 games, but the role as his co-star is rarely held by the same guy from night to night. That kind of variability can often be a plus as defenders won’t lock in on a specific few guys; however, it can also present itself as an issue in games like the loss to Indiana, where Illinois doesn’t know where it will get the rest of its production from. I’ll be closely monitoring another senior transfer, Matthew Mayer, to see if he realizes the scoring potential down the stretch that many expected him to find dating back to last season at Baylor.
5. Michigan State Spartans (13-7, 5-4 Big Ten)
As stated above, the Spartans had a solid case for the third-place spot, given it was the only team among this bunch to win a game last week. However, it’s difficult to reward a team that’s lost three of its past four games.
A 13-point win over Rutgers was very promising, but Sparty didn’t shoot the ball well enough from 3-point land to keep up with Indiana on Sunday. It may behoove MSU to try to shoot past that performance. After all, the Spartans are making 3-pointers at a greater-than 37% clip, but long-distance tries make up only 32.4% of their shots, which ranks 303rd nationally. Michigan State’s accuracy will likely go down as it hoists more 3-pointers, but it lacks a dominant big man and ranks 254th in shooting percentage on 2-pointers despite being so reliant on scoring inside the arc. We’ll see if Tom Izzo’s group changes its modus operandi in the weeks ahead.
6. Iowa Hawkeyes (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 5
Similar to Illinois, the Hawkeyes saw their four-game Big Ten winning streak and upward momentum snapped with a 0-1 week.
There’s little reason to worry about another swoon, however, as Iowa saw itself provide a get-right game for a reeling but uber-talented Ohio State team. This week won’t be much easier, with coin flip matchups against Michigan State and Rutgers, but the Hawkeyes are in a far better place than they were at the start of this month when they sat 13th in these power rankings.
Kris Murray has gotten much of the attention as one of the Big Ten’s best players, but senior teammate Filip Rebrača deserves credit for rediscovering the interior prowess he showcased at North Dakota prior to transferring to Iowa ahead of last season. He’s averaging 10 more minutes per game and has more than doubled his scoring average, up to 13.9 points per game to go with 8.4 rebounds. The Serbian big man is more of a focal point than role player or spot piece these days.
7. Northwestern Wildcats (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 10
By virtue of winning the only game ahead of them, the Wildcats enjoyed one of the better weeks in the Big Ten. That comes in stark contrast to their outlook a week ago, in the midst of a COVID-pause. They got to play their postponed game against Wisconsin and gritted out a Big Ten-style 66-63 victory, capitalizing on a 16-of-18 mark from the free throw line.
The Wildcats finished no higher than 12th in the Big Ten standings the past four seasons, but they’re miles ahead of that right now, sitting in fourth place. Northwestern has a chance to improve that conference record with one of the season’s easier weeks ahead. NU will visit injury-decimated Nebraska on Wednesday, and host Big Ten-worst Minnesota on Saturday.
8. Wisconsin Badgers (12-6, 4-4 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 6
Losers in four of their last five games, the Badgers continue a steady decline after briefly holding the lead in the conference standings.
A lackluster offense hampered by poor interior scoring, rebounding and free throw shooting is a primary culprit. If not for sophomore point guard Chucky Hepburn — an Omaha native tied for the team lead in total points and first in assists and 3-point shooting — offering a measure of perimeter creation paired with stout on-ball defense, Wisconsin would be in dire straits.
The Badgers are hardly at jeopardy of ruining their postseason chances just yet, but Saturday’s home game against Illinois feels as much of a must-win as a game between two unranked squads in January can.
9. Maryland Terrapins (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 8
Maryland had a pretty solid week, again splitting their two games and getting sweet revenge.
The Terrapins were thoroughly dismantled in their first matchup with Michigan, losing by 35 points, so Thursday’s close win over the Wolverines had to feel even sweeter. Maryland didn’t press, committing just six turnovers. Despite lacking premier ball-handlers, the Terrapins continued that surprise trend in a near-comeback loss at Purdue on Sunday. They combined for 15 turnovers this week, to their opponents’ 27.
Maryland will face one of the nation’s most mistake-averse teams — Wisconsin — on Wednesday. But drawing even with the Badgers in the turnover battle would set the Terrapins up nicely for a potential 2-0 week as it also welcomes Nebraska to the Xfinity Center.
10. Michigan Wolverines (11-8, 5-3 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 7
The Wolverines dropped the game to Maryland and weren’t any better in a close home win over Minnesota on Sunday. Michigan shot just 36.7% overall and 2-of-14 from distance against the Golden Gophers, registering a 23.8% 3-point clip between the week’s pair of games.
Last week, I highlighted Michigan’s trio of young guards helping complement star center Hunter Dickinson, with point guard Jaelin Llewellyn out for the season. All were unsteady in the past two games and need to show more consistency if Michigan wants to get off the bubble and into the NCAA Tournament field anytime soon. I’m not so sure it would be there if the season ended right now.
Continuing to stay ahead in Big Ten play, even after a poor nonconference run, would have Michigan feeling increasingly better about its odds.
A massive opportunity awaits with Purdue visiting Ann Arbor this week. The Boilermakers will lose in the coming weeks, but it’s unclear if Michigan will be the team to pull off the upset. We’ll see which version of the Wolverines we get on Thursday.
11. Penn State Nittany Lions (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 11
PSU’s stock changed the least in the Big Ten since the last power rankings, as the Nittany Lions pulled away in the second half of a back-and-forth battle with Nebraska at home.
The Nittany Lions are experiencing a sort of revival nearly to the extent of what Northwestern is enjoying. Penn State has finished 11th in the conference the past two seasons, so while it may seem a cruel irony that I have them placed in that position again, they’ve shown considerable improvement this season. And while they’ve had a number of seasons in the Big Ten’s midpack in recent history, the Nittany Lions’ NCAA Tournament drought extends longer than Northwestern’s, back to 2010-11.
It’s no guarantee the Big Ten’s longest absence from the Big Dance ends this year, and it may come down to the wire, but PSU fans should take a minute to stop and enjoy the relatively uneventful weeks of bubble contention.
12. Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-10, 3-6 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 13
This could be as high as the Huskers climb for the remainder of the season. Similarly to Penn State, but for different reasons, they should take a minute to look around and admire what they’ve done this year.
That’s because senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel, a key defender, joined junior forward Juwan Gary, a fellow starter and Blackshirt, on the injured list. Both have been lost for the season in the past two weeks, leaving an already-shallow rotation nearly bare.
Nonetheless, the Huskers’ week started promisingly, as they secured a one-possession victory over Ohio State. Another win would match Nebraska’s highest Big Ten win total and surpass the highest regular season win total under head coach Fred Hoiberg.
They’ll probably hit that benchmark, but the Huskers could be resigned to a fifth-straight bottom two finish in the Big Ten standings. Either way, this is not the same group Hoiberg trotted out in his first three seasons at the helm. In fact, the defensively-inclined team is probably closer to Tim Miles’ last Nebraska squad (2018-19), which was the last Husker team to finish with a winning record.
13. Ohio State Buckeyes (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 12
The Buckeyes finally ended a concerning five-game skid that included losses to the Huskers and Minnesota.
Their recently adopted habit of losing close games may be more concerning than anything else. Still, it had to be reassuring to get hot against Iowa on Saturday and score 93 points, 27 of which came from sensational freshman Brice Sensabaugh.
This is almost certainly the lowest the Buckeyes will sit the rest of this season, but I have to put Nebraska ahead of them given its recent head-to-head win over Ohio State. Additionally, the Huskers also routed the Hawkeyes by the same margin of victory.
Ohio State doesn’t get the fortune of playing Minnesota or Nebraska again this season, meaning the remainder of their opponents are NCAA Tournament-caliber teams. Let’s see what the Buckeyes do from here.
14. Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-11, 1-7 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 14
The Golden Gophers arguably performed better than expected last week. They struggled mightily putting the ball through the basket in a 61-39 loss to Purdue, but performed admirably in limiting the Boilermakers’ offensive output. The Gophers were better in a 60-56 loss at Michigan, again holding their opponent well below its season scoring average.
Maybe it’s just coincidence, or maybe that defensive uptick is a trend. Either way, if Minnesota wants to secure another conference win, it will need to be solid on that side of the ball to make up for a Big Ten-worst offense.