The end is fast-approaching, and after an already unpredictable season, the race for the top of Big Ten volleyball is tightening. With roughly three weeks to go in conference play, here’s where each of the 14 teams rank:
1. Wisconsin (19-3) Previous Rank: 1
Echoing off the walls of a locker room are the words, “It’s a marathon, not a sprint.” In the marathon of volleyball conference play, the Badgers are leading the pack.
Since being swept by Minnesota on Sept. 12, UW has won 12 straight matches and has dropped only seven sets. The Badgers’ surging conference title defense has been spurred by its defensive production — the guiding light of last year’s championship-winning squad. Wisconsin is not only the best team in the Big Ten but has entered the AVCA top three and has an opportunity to advance even higher with a loss by either team ahead of it.
The Badgers’ tone is much different than early in the season, when they started slow while seeking new playmakers following the loss of key members of the 2021 team. The expectations for UW dipped midseason, and a repeat of conference and national titles was not expected. Now, they may be in the driver’s seat.
Wisconsin’s next two matches are at home against Rutgers and Maryland — two of the Big Ten’s lower-tiered teams that it should handle with ease.
2. Ohio State (17-5) Previous Rank: 2
The Buckeyes have not won a conference title since 1994 but are in a favorable position to end a 28-year drought.
For Ohio State, the ball is quite literally in good hands. Senior setter Mac Podraza and senior defensive specialist Kylie Murr have led the Buckeyes to a 12-match winning streak and fostered one of the nation’s most efficient offenses. In a conference where defense reigns supreme, Ohio State’s stellar offense is able to expose gaps and win highly-contested matches.
Though the Buckeyes were able to sweep both Northwestern and Michigan State, a road match against No. 15 Purdue and a home match against No. 4 Nebraska will give them a chance to solidify their spot in the conference. They narrowly lost in five sets in an early season match against the Huskers. Offense has led Ohio State thus far, and if it can continue to lead the way, the odds of a conference title will increase significantly in OSU’s favor.
3. Nebraska (21-2) Previous Rank: 3
Take a deep breath, Huskers.
Nebraska comes off a narrow defeat of Northwestern in five sets — a match that could have carried greater implications for it than conference standing. Nonetheless, as they have done throughout the regular season, the Huskers survived.
Ahead of a rematch with No. 6 Ohio State, Nebraska will host Iowa — a match that should be won without any difficulty. However, a road match against Ohio State may determine Nebraska’s chances of winning a conference title. The Huskers’ only road loss thus far is at Wisconsin, but road matches have proven difficult to win across the conference. In order to maintain its spot in the conference, Nebraska’s defense will need to find ways to limit an effective Buckeyes offense, and its service line play will have to be without errors. This is a matchup between two of the conference’s and nation's best, and it could not hold greater implications.
4. Minnesota (15-7) Previous Rank: 4
The Golden Gophers are guaranteed to reach postseason play. However, the conclusion of their regular season will determine their seeding.
Minnesota’s chances of a conference title are long gone, but their high-seeded postseason odds are constantly increasing thanks to sophomore outside hitter Taylor Landfair. In the Golden Gophers’ sweep of Michigan, Landfair recorded 20 kills with five digs and only one hitting error on 38 swings. As a result of her efforts, she was awarded the Big Ten Player of the Week honor — her third of the season.
Minnesota’s next two opponents, Maryland and Indiana, will look to alter any high-seeding hopes that Minnesota might have. The matches won’t be easy, as records don’t always reflect the level of play of either opponent. However, led by Landfair, the Golden Gophers are in prime position for a strong regular season finish.
5. Purdue (18-6) Previous Rank: 5
All aboard.
After a horrific four-game skid, the Boilermakers have won three straight and are regaining momentum. Two players received Big Ten Player of the Week honors — senior libero Maddie Schermerhorn and freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson. The former received Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and the latter Freshman of the Week — Hudson’s sixth time receiving the award and a tie for second-most in conference history. The pair’s performances propelled Purdue to victories over Michigan and Michigan State.
With an upcoming two-game slate against No. 6 Ohio State and No. 16 Penn State, capitalizing on the recently garnered momentum will be critical for the Boilermakers. A burgeoning confidence exists in the team and securing back-to-back top-20 victories can only further it for Purdue.
6. Penn State (19-6) Previous Rank: 6
With a 19-6 overall record, the Nittany Lions will be playing in the postseason. However, with an 8-6 conference record, they find themselves far from the top of the Big Ten.
Penn State recovered from a tough four-set loss to Illinois and five-set loss to Ohio State with victories over Maryland and Rutgers. The Nittany Lions’ regular season will conclude with significant tests from their conference foes. The first two come on the road against Indiana and Purdue. It will be vital for Penn State to start and finish strong, avoid an upset by the Hoosiers and secure a win over the Boilermakers who are ranked one spot above PSU. The Nittany Lions must pick up all possible momentum in these two matches ahead of a formidable four-game slate to end the regular season. If Penn State can do that, its chances of longevity in the postseason will increase.
7. Northwestern (17-9) Previous Rank: 7
The Wildcats continue to be a riddle without an answer.
Head coach Shane Davis is slowly building Northwestern into a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten. The Wildcats come off losses to Ohio State and Nebraska — the latter match going to five sets. Northwestern won’t become a juggernaut overnight, but it is proving itself among the heavy-hitters of the conference. A road trip to face Michigan and Michigan State will provide the Wildcats an opportunity to solidify themselves as the regular season comes to an end.
Next year is setting up to be promising for Northwestern, with a roster full of returnees and a continuation of Davis’ leadership. A spot among the best is within sight.
8. Illinois (11-13) Previous Rank: 8
The Fighting Illini continue to compete.
While Illinois suffered a sweep at the hands of Wisconsin, it performed competitively against Minnesota and narrowly lost in five sets. The likelihood of the Fighting Illini gathering enough steam for an NCAA Tournament bid minute. However, the goal of finishing above .500 is more attainable. Illinois will travel to face Michigan State and Michigan — two once-promising teams that have significantly fallen below expectations.
9. Indiana (13-13) Previous Rank: 9
Second to Northwestern, Indiana is a team to be wary of.
The Hoosiers have proven capable of upsetting superior opponents. However, their eight Big Ten losses may prove otherwise.
Indiana comes off two lopsided losses to Nebraska and Wisconsin but will face Penn State at home and Minnesota on the road. Both the Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers have suffered upsets against teams of similar caliber to the Hoosiers, who have the necessary grit and competitiveness to edge out a win.
10. Michigan (14-10) Previous Rank: 10
Michigan’s free fall continues after being nationally ranked earlier in the season.
The Wolverines suffered losses to Minnesota and Purdue this week, handing them their eighth and ninth conference loss. Michigan will host Northwestern and Illinois — two conference foes with rising stock. Both the Wildcats and Fighting Illini have powerful attackers that can cause trouble if not contained early.
However, the Wolverines have junior outside hitter Jess Mruzik and senior middle blocker Jess Robinson. It will be crucial for these front-row attackers to be involved in the offensive scheme and utilized consistently to stave off upsets and maintain Michigan’s postseason hopes. The Wolverines can take solace in the notion that they have the weapons to compete with anyone in the conference.
11. Maryland (14-12) Previous Rank: 11
The struggle for one of the nation’s best defenses continues.
The Terrapins’ statistics and win total don’t align. And the regular season’s conclusion is an uphill battle for the Terrapins. The brutal six-match slate begins with two road games, against Minnesota and Wisconsin. At first glance, Maryland does not stand a chance in either match, and the next four games are no easier. The Terrapins’ season, like the rest of the bottom of the barrel, is over. All focus should be on translating defensive success into wins next year.
12. Rutgers (8-18) Previous Rank: 14
Number two.
The Scarlet Knights finally secured their second conference win and moved up from the depths of these rankings. A clean-sweep of Iowa elevated Rutgers and prevented it from finishing at the very bottom of a stacked conference. The Scarlet Knights’ next two matches are on the road — against No. 3 Wisconsin and the Hawkeyes once again. If Rutgers can replicate its success against Iowa, a three-win conference record will provide it with the necessary optimism ahead of next season.
13. Michigan State (10-15) Previous Rank: 13
The Spartans are still riding shotgun, but the tank is nearing empty.
Michigan State has gone 1-13 in conference play, losing 11-straight matches. There is no single diagnosis for the reversal in the Spartans’ once-promising season. Michigan State has not been able to compete in a conference that has clearly left it behind. The Spartans will host Illinois and Northwestern in its next two matches. However, the Fighting Illini and Wildcats have blossomed into some of the Big Ten’s more competitive squads, meaning securing a victory against either or both will be an uphill battle.
14. Iowa (7-18) Previous Rank: 12
After eight straight losses, the Hawkeyes finally get to enjoy the bottom of the Big Ten. Ahead of two matches at home, against No. 4 Nebraska and Rutgers, Iowa is unlikely to pick up a win in either.