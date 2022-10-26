After another chaotic weekend, the middle of the Big Ten is muddled as ever. Here’s how all 14 Big Ten teams stack up after week eight:
1. Ohio State (7-0) Previous Rank: 1
Ohio State once again clearly established itself as the best team in the conference, if not the nation, with a 54-10 shellacking of Iowa. Michigan may have narrowed the gap a week ago, but the Buckeyes blew it open once again on Saturday.
Few offenses get into a rhythm against the Hawkeyes, and it certainly was that way for Ohio State’s offense early in the game. Even when given excellent field position, they struggled to move the ball, settling for three early field goals deep in Iowa territory. Quarterback C.J. Stroud and company struggled to find their rhythm in the first half, managing just one drive over 25 yards.
Thankfully for the Buckeyes, their defense came out firing. Granted, Iowa has one of the worst offenses in the country, but Ohio State smothered them from the onset. An interception on the first play from scrimmage set the tone for the game. By the time the final whistle blew, Ohio State forced an incredible six Hawkeye turnovers.
The offense eventually found its groove, firing off four straight touchdown drives in the second half to blow the game open. It speaks volumes to the Buckeyes' ability to adapt and eventually pour on the sixth-ranked defense in the country. Ohio State may cruise to a Big Ten championship if it can repeat its effort against future opponents.
Compared to Michigan’s stab at the Hawkeyes earlier this season, the Buckeyes had a better showing. Both teams had similar offensive performances yardage and efficiency-wise, but Ohio State put together a superior defensive effort, which led to more points. The Hawkeyes didn’t look nearly as inept when lining up against Michigan — granted, it was a home game for them.
2. Michigan (7-0) Previous Rank: 2
The Wolverines had a bye this week as they prepare for in-state rival Michigan State this upcoming Saturday. They will attempt to defeat a Mel Tucker-led Spartan team for the first time.
Michigan is seemingly on a collision course for a matchup of undefeated teams with Ohio State, assuming both teams continue to take care of business. One thing is for certain: The Wolverines will need to prepare for a much better Buckeye defense than they saw in last year’s matchup.
3. Illinois (6-1) Previous Rank: 3
Illinois was also on a bye this week but remains atop the Big Ten West and in the third spot of these rankings. The Fighting Illini’s prospects of reaching the Big Ten Championship improved this weekend after chaos within the division, but they can’t overlook a hungry Nebraska team that waits for them this week.
4. Penn State (6-1) Previous Rank: 4
The Nittany Lions bounced back in a massive way. After being embarrassed by Michigan last week, they took their frustrations out on Minnesota in a 45-17 blowout.
Last year, Penn State lost a top-10 matchup to Iowa and lost two straight immediately after. That was not the case this time around after playing then-No. 5 Michigan. The Golden Gophers, who were forced to start freshman quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, stood no chance. The scoreboard remained close in the first half, but the Nittany Lions tore it open in the second.
Penn State had arguably its best offensive performance of the year — an excellent rebound from their horrid showing last week. Senior quarterback Sean Clifford had his best game of the year too, throwing for 295 yards and four touchdowns.
The Nittany Lions will need to have a similar performance this week if they have any hope of defeating Ohio State.
5. Maryland (6-2) Previous Rank: 6
Maryland moves up one spot, no thanks to its own performance. The Terrapins found themselves locked in a back-and-forth struggle against Northwestern, which has now lost six straight. They eventually pulled off a 31-24 victory but trailed for the majority of the first half.
Freshman quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. stepped in for the injured Taulia Tagovailoa, but Maryland clearly missed his downfield passing ability. The Terrapins threw for less than 200 yards for the first time this season, but thankfully for them, the rush attack stepped up. Running back Roman Hemby had the best game of his career, rushing for 179 yards and three scores, including a 75-yard touchdown that was ultimately the difference in the game.
It is hard to gauge the Terrapins' outlook going forward given the uncertainty of Tagovailoa’s status. But they were lucky to have faced Indiana and Northwestern, two of the Big Ten’s worst teams, while he was injured. To Maryland’s credit, it took care of business and clinched a bowl berth in back-to-back years for the first time since 2007.
6. Wisconsin (4-4) Previous Rank: 13
At risk of recency bias, Wisconsin makes the most surprising jump of the season. The Badgers crushed Purdue 35-24, and it wasn’t as close as the final score portrays. This may seem like a high ranking for a Wisconsin team that has looked bad for most of this season, but there is no other team I feel confident putting above them.
I’ll admit, I was baffled by the way Wisconsin dismantled the Boilermakers. Up until this point, the Badgers' resume has been horrendous, with their best win by far coming against 1-6 Northwestern. Purdue was in the opposite boat, gaining momentum each passing week and appearing to be in a great position to contend for a division title. But the Boilermakers didn't beat Wisconsin, and Saturday marked the 16th-straight time the Badgers have defeated Purdue.
Outside of two garbage time touchdowns, the Boilermakers put together only a few extended drives. Wisconsin held a 28-3 lead late into the third quarter, and for most of the game, completely stifled a Purdue offense that had looked elite so far this season. The Badgers forced three uncharacteristic interceptions by quarterback Aidan O’Connell, two of which were cashed in for touchdowns.
The Badgers finally looked like the team they were expected to be in the preseason. It remains to be seen if they can replicate that effort against a non-Purdue team, but they showed a capacity to dominate a borderline top-25 opponent. The middle of the Big Ten is a massive question mark, but I am the most confident in Wisconsin among that group moving forward, especially given its relatively easy schedule down the stretch.
7. Purdue (5-3) Previous Rank: 5
Purdue has to fall below Wisconsin, but no further. Despite being seemingly dominated by the Badgers, O’Connell and company still put up 431 yards — more than Wisconsin. We knew Purdue’s defense would struggle somewhat — they did so against Nebraska last week — but the offense has usually been good enough to overcome.
Turnovers killed the Boilermakers as they quickly found themselves in a 21-0 hole with the offense sputtering. By the time they got into a rhythm, it was too late. The early deficit threw Purdue off-balance, and they were never able to recover.
It was a disappointing loss for the Boilermakers, who were in prime position to contend for the Big Ten West title just a week ago. However, they have an incredibly easy remaining schedule and still have to beat Illinois regardless of the result against Wisconsin. Purdue’s defense is certainly a concern, but if it can avoid playing from behind again, the offense should be good enough to offset it.
If it can win out, Purdue will find itself in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship.
8. Nebraska (3-4) Previous Rank: 8
The Huskers were on a bye this week ahead of a huge matchup with Illinois. On the off chance Nebraska wins that game, it still has an ever-so-slight chance of competing for the Big Ten West title.
9. Michigan State (3-4) Previous Rank: 10
The Spartans had this week off as well, but they move up one spot. Michigan State was one of the most difficult teams to rank. Their victory over Wisconsin looks much more impressive now, but their overall resume is still poor.
The Wolverines loom this weekend, and although the Spartans have had their number during Mel Tucker’s young tenure, this season looks different.
10. Minnesota (4-3) Previous Rank: 7
The Golden Gophers’ free fall continued after they lost their third-straight game, this time in a 45-17 blowout to Penn State. Minnesota was doomed from the start. Backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis was forced to make his first career start against a ranked Nittany Lions team in one of college football’s most daunting atmospheres — a Penn State ‘White Out.’
Minnesota’s defense, which has been a strength of the team, crumbled on Saturday. It allowed the Nittany Lions to rack up 479 yards of offense, their best performance against a Power Five opponent this season.
The schedule gets much easier going forward for the Golden Gophers, and they should still be a bowl team. But it is a far fall from grace for a team that had conference championship aspirations after starting 4-0.
11. Iowa (3-4) Previous Rank: 9
Iowa’s defense did its best against Ohio State but eventually ran out of gas after receiving zero help from the other side of the ball. The Hawkeye’s top-10 defense is consistently wasted by offensive ineptitude.
Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said, “What’s the upside?” when asked about the possibility of playing backup quarterback Alex Padilla. He may have been right. Both Padilla and Spencer Petras saw action Saturday, but neither threw for over 50 yards. As a whole, Iowa mustered just 158 yards. The Hawkeyes' offense is easily the worst in the Big Ten.
12. Rutgers (4-3) Previous Rank: 12
The Scarlet Knights squeaked past Indiana 24-17 in a battle for 12th in these rankings. Rutgers finally broke its three-game losing streak to give itself an outside shot at a bowl game.
It was the run game, as it’s been for most of the season, that showed up big for the Scarlet Knights. They totaled 192 yards on the ground, 101 of which came from freshman running back Samuel Brown V. Their defense played well too, holding the Hoosiers under 20 points for just the second time this season.
13. Indiana (3-5) Previous Rank: 11
Despite leading for the entire first half, Indiana was outscored 17-3 in the second and ultimately fell to Rutgers. The Hoosiers have stuck in most games this season, but the effort has not culminated in victories.
Indiana continues to be very one-dimensional, rushing just 19 times to their 42 pass attempts. Quarterback Connor Bazelak ranks second nationally in passing attempts, but he averages just 10 yards per completion.
14. Northwestern (1-6) Previous Rank: 14
Northwestern remains in the basement of the Big Ten despite one of its most valiant attempts at victory since August. The Wildcats led for most of the first half against Maryland and had a great chance to win late before it was ripped away by Hemby’s aforementioned 75-yard score.