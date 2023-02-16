Another week of Big Ten action, while drawing us nearer to the hallowed month ahead, has brought further chaos, rather than clarity, upon the conference. There’s a genuine argument for Purdue to be usurped at the top spot for the first time this season, and there’s little distance between the teams ranked third through twelfth now. Teams previously relegated to the basement have shown an ability to defeat several of the previously conceived upper-tier teams and may harbor legitimate postseason expectations of their own.
Next week, we’ll take our first in-depth look at teams’ respective postseason outlooks. For now, let’s enjoy the regular season, and all its disorder, while it’s here.
*Results are current through the morning of 2/15. Story to be published after evening’s games to fit schedule*
1. Purdue Boilermakers (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 1
In the post-Valentine’s day spirit, I’ll give Purdue one more chance.
The Boilermakers have lost two of their past three games after over a month without a defeat. The loss at Indiana was hardly reason to worry, but the most recent one, at Northwestern, hinted that perhaps Purdue, while very good, isn’t the national No. 1 Big Ten juggernaut it has looked like for much of the season.
It’s not all doom and gloom. PU impressed in a win over Iowa sandwiched between those two recent losses, and it’s the only Big Ten team rated in the top 20 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, per kenpom.com. The Boilermakers lead the nation in offensive rebounding percentage and concede their opponents the nation’s fewest trips to the free throw line.
Still, the schedule doesn’t get much easier, and it no longer appears a lock that the Boilermakers will win the conference with five more regular season games ahead.
2. Indiana Hoosiers (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 2
The Hoosiers continue a clear course correction after an early-January swoon. So much so that I would likely have them ahead of their in-state rival if they didn’t have such a loaded week ahead compared to this past week.
In its only action since the last update, IU survived a desperate Michigan team on the road, marking eight wins in nine games. If the Hoosiers remain on their path of destiny in a tie-breaking game at Northwestern for second place in the standings, and then against Illinois and Michigan State, they’ll likely take the conference crown, at least in these power rankings. The Boilermakers no longer possess the margin of error to get by with a substandard week compared to what the rest of the league’s upper crust is positing.
3. Northwestern Wildcats (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 8
The Wildcats have all but secured their second NCAA Tournament berth in program history. What’s more, this team could be even better than the 2016-17 squad that advanced to the second round.
Northwestern shot up to a tie for second place in the Big Ten standings after a pair of close wins over a pair of teams they hadn’t beaten since 2020 (Ohio State) and 2014 (Purdue). The latter outcome, over the then-No. 1 team, gave way to a court storm and national recognition.
The Wildcats look to break another losing streak (nine games) against Iowa — which they haven’t beaten since that 2016-17 season — on Sunday. Beyond that? The Big Ten Tournament is less than a month away and offers a chance for Northwestern to cement itself as Chicago’s Big Ten team.
4. Maryland Terrapins (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 5
The Terrapins have a massive week ahead, any way you slice it.
Purdue visits the Xfinity Center on Thursday and has shown it is eminently beatable on the road. Then, Maryland hits the road to play a hot Nebraska squad that is 9-3 within the confines of Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Terps could conceivably finish the week 2-0 or 0-2, with neither outcome qualifying as a significant surprise.
They’ll likely be fine either way. After all, the Terrapins are coming off a 5-1 stretch, which featured a win over Penn State this week, and they're the only team to beat Indiana in the past month. Beyond this week, the last four games are more hospitable. But Maryland has a chance to really move the needle in the next several days.
5. Iowa Hawkeyes (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 3
Iowa’s stock didn’t change much in the past week, which may be a welcome development for this streaky group.
In a double-digit loss to Purdue and a double-digit win over Minnesota, the Hawkeyes struggled shooting — beyond junior forward Kris Murray, who averaged 26 points across the two games. However, they did win the turnover battle by a combined margin of 31-13. That’s one way to overcome uncharacteristic shooting performances and mediocre defense.
The Hawkeyes can string another pair of wins together with a visit from Ohio State on Thursday, then they have a Sunday opportunity at Northwestern with little downside.
6. Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 4
The Fighting Illini still feel like they boast one of the higher ceilings in the conference, but head coach Brad Underwood’s trademark defense has gotten gouged a couple of times in recent weeks. This team is balanced and full of at least capable scorers, but Tuesday night’s loss at Penn State (7-of-27 on 3-pointers) showed the Illini are better off not getting into any shootouts with their 305th-ranked 3-point percentage of 31.3%.
Can Illinois avoid a season sweep at the hands of border rival Indiana when it visits the Hoosiers on Saturday? A home game on Monday against Minnesota, the Big Ten’s worst 3-point shooting team — also its worst team overall — looms like a desert oasis.
7. Michigan State Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 7
Our thoughts are with Michigan State after Monday night’s atrocities, as the university is navigating circumstances much more important than basketball.
The Spartans had a nice performance in a Sunday road blowout of Ohio State and understandably postponed Wednesday’s home game against Minnesota.
8. Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-14, 6-10 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 11
Winners of three of their past four games, the Huskers continue their unlikely ascension.
Nebraska has put together its best stretch of the season without its two best defenders, as senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel and junior forward Juwan Gary were lost for the season to mid-January injuries. Since then, Nebraska has made it a habit of ruining bubble teams’ evenings, and perhaps seasons.
The Huskers did so with Penn State last week and continued the trend at PBA against Wisconsin on Saturday. Then, Nebraska notched one of its best wins of the season, winning at Rutgers and perhaps knocking the Scarlet Knights closer to the bubble in the process.
In the Huskers’ past four games, junior guard Keisei Tominaga has lived up to his “Japanese Steph Curry” moniker, averaging 24.5 points per game while hitting 19-of-25 2-pointers and 18-of-38 3-pointers. This is about the last guy Big Ten opponents want to be facing this time of year.
9. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-10, 8-7 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 6
The Scarlet Knights, losers of three straight, are embroiled in a mini slump.
It shows how much head coach Steve Pikiell has built this program that fans are concerned about a team still on pace to make its third-straight NCAA Tournament. For context, Rutgers suffered 13 straight losing seasons in the 21st century.
I almost think it’s more likely than not that RU takes care of business at Wisconsin and against Michigan this week and quiets any doubts.
10. Wisconsin Badgers (15-10, 7-8 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 10
The Badgers hold steady for a second week in a row, providing a clear halt to their previously gradual decline.
Wisconsin rectified a home loss with a road win over Penn State last Wednesday, then fell at Nebraska over the weekend once UW’s shooting luck gave out. Fortunately for the Badgers, they prevailed at home against Michigan on Tuesday despite not making a shot for the final 10 minutes of the game. Still, beating the Nittany Lions and Wolverines, a pair of teams that also hold uncertain postseason prospects, constitutes a success. Losing to Nebraska, in Lincoln no less, is hardly a shameful outcome anymore.
The Badgers would greatly help their case by winning two of their three final home games — against Rutgers, Iowa and Purdue. This is the bubbliest team in the Big Ten and one that will be fascinating to monitor down the stretch run.
11. Michigan Wolverines (14-12, 8-7 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 9
Sure, Michigan routed Nebraska last Wednesday for a third-straight victory, but they finished the week with two losses compared to the Huskers’ two wins. And U-M just lost to the team above them, who Nebraska just beat. Michigan also doesn’t travel to Lincoln this year, so this is how the hierarchy shakes out.
The Wolverines desperately needed a win at home over Indiana or at Wisconsin last week to bolster their tenuous resume. Instead, they lost both in the final moments. Michigan shot a combined 10-of-36 (27.8%) from 3-point land in the past two games after canning 14-of-26 against the Huskers.
Michigan could really use a win over Michigan State, if Saturday’s game happens, not only to avoid a season sweep at the hands of its in-state rival but to move the needle in what’s U-M’s only game of the week.
12. Penn State Nittany Lions (15-11, 6-9 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 12
Penn State will remain on the fringes of the NCAA Tournament discussion so long as senior guard Jalen Pickett has anything to say about it.
The past week offered another mixed bag to the Nittany Lions, who lost close contests to Wisconsin and Maryland and then led Illinois wire-to-wire on Tuesday night. Pickett, as always, was the catalyst. He posted a game-high 41 points and eight assists, made 15 of his 20 shots and five of PSU’s 12 3-pointers.
Penn State is the best shooting team in the Big Ten and has the nation’s lowest turnover rate, per kenpom.com. Its veteran point guard, Pickett, is the only player in the nation averaging at least 18 points and seven assists per game (and seven rebounds for good measure).
The remaining schedule is pretty welcoming in Big Ten terms, with a road trip to Minnesota and Ohio State this week and two of the final three at home against a more competitive group. Winning both games this week would get Pickett and Penn State off to a promising start in climbing back into the postseason discussion.
13. Ohio State Buckeyes (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 13
Despite its still-optimistic metric rankings, OSU may just be flat-out bad.
Last week I said the Buckeyes were capable of beating both Northwestern and Michigan State at home. They were even favored in both but lost in close fashion to the Wildcats after shooting 1-of-14 on 3-pointers and to the Spartans after a (cover your eyes) 28% overall field goal percentage.
Looking back, there’s not really anything here to suggest the Buckeyes ever were good this season despite sitting in the AP Top 25 for much of the first half of the season. They beat a mediocre Texas Tech squad that was ranked at the time, lost to an iteration of North Carolina that may not make the NCAA Tournament and beat Rutgers on a missed call before, you know, losing 11 of their past 12 games.
This week’s road trip to Purdue then Iowa looks downright menacing for Ohio State.
14. Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-16, 1-12 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 14
The Golden Gophers put forth another offensive stinker in their 68-56 loss to Iowa. They haven’t reached 70 points since their win over Ohio State over a month ago.
They may have their last best chance at a win when Penn State visits Minneapolis on Saturday. That’s if they catch the Nittany Lions on the right night, but even that seems wishful thinking for Minnesota faithful.
The Gophers can at least take some measure of solace in the fact that there are three power conference teams ranked below them in kenpom.com’s adjusted efficiency rankings.