Another wild weekend of Big Ten football is in the books. The top and bottom of the conference has solidified, but the middle has become more jumbled as each week passes. The Big Ten West is entirely up in the air ahead of the final two weeks of action.
Here’s how all 14 Big Ten football teams stack up after week 11:
1. Michigan (10-0) Previous Rank: 1
The Wolverines retain the top spot in these rankings after clobbering Nebraska on Saturday. Michigan was all business against the Huskers, stuffing the ball down their throats on the way to a swift 34-3 victory. It was a formulaic victory for the Wolverines who had just 10 total drives and ate up over 35 minutes of possession time.
Junior running back Blake Corum continued his Heisman campaign with 162 rushing yards and a touchdown despite not playing much of the fourth quarter. Should Michigan run the table and beat Ohio State, he has strong odds of being the first running back to win the award since 2009.
The one continuing concern from Michigan’s victory over the Huskers was the play of sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy. He has looked shaky on multiple occasions this season and has not had to win games for the Wolverines thanks to their rush attack. McCarthy looked unsteady on Saturday, overthrowing multiple targets and completing just 8-of-17 throws. He finished with 129 yards and two touchdowns through the air, as well as a rushing score.
It may not matter how well McCarthy plays. The Big Ten has found no answer for Michigan’s defense — which may be even better than last year — or a running game that likely beats Ohio State in a slugfest. The Wolverines now possess the nation’s best total defense.
2. Ohio State (10-0) Previous Rank: 2
The margin between the Big Ten’s top two teams is minuscule and could swing either way. Both beat up on inferior opponents, so I’ll leave them in the same spots as last week. Ohio State put on a show against Indiana, totaling over 300 yards in both the run and pass game. It was a glorious return to form after last week’s struggle fest.
The Buckeyes proved that they have one of the best offenses in the country, but that’s not hard to do against the Hoosiers. Indiana possesses the Big Ten’s worst scoring, passing defense and total defense. However, Ohio State has proved it can score against the best defenses and will surely do so against Michigan come their matchup.
The debate between the two can fester until Nov. 26, but it is shaping up to be the Big Ten’s most anticipated game in recent memory. Both teams exceed their competition by so much that comparing common opponents is almost futile — The Game will speak for itself.
3. Penn State (8-2) Previous Rank: 3
The Nittany Lions had their most dominant win of the season on Saturday in a 30-0 drubbing of Maryland. Penn State dismantled a Terrapin team that had looked solid up until this point, outgaining them by nearly 300 total yards.
Freshman running back Nicholas Singleton had his first 100-yard game since week three, amassing 122 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. The Nittany Lions leaned on the run game, rushing 43 times for 249 yards as a unit, their highest mark of the season. Penn State ranks fifth in the Big Ten in rushing offense, a massive improvement over last year’s next-to-last ranking. The unearthing of a run game has done wonders for the Nittany Lions’ offense.
Penn State jumped out to a staggering 27-0 halftime lead and shut out Maryland for the first time since 2019. The Terrapins were held under 27 points for just the second time this season.
4. Iowa (6-4) Previous Rank: 8
This is where the massive drop-off begins. Five Big Ten West teams could fill this spot, and I feel confident about none of them. The division has cannibalized itself this season, but Iowa is the hottest as of late.
The Hawkeyes have won two straight games over Big Ten West contenders, Purdue and Wisconsin, in fairly dominant fashion. After an abysmal start to the season, they surprisingly have the easiest path to the division title. If it wins out and Illinois loses to Michigan, Iowa is going to Indianapolis.
In true Hawkeye fashion, Iowa scored 24 points despite mustering just 146 yards of offense. Its defense turned Wisconsin over three times — including a pick-six — and blocked a punt deep in Hawkeye territory that turned into a touchdown. With games against Minnesota and Nebraska remaining, Iowa may only need excellent defense and special teams to win out. But considering the way the Big Ten West has played out, Iowa may very well find itself losing down the stretch.
5. Minnesota (7-3) Previous Rank: 7
The Golden Gophers are the only other Big Ten West team with at least a two-game winning streak. Minnesota has dispatched Rutgers, Nebraska and Northwestern to revive its divisional title hopes after losing three straight.
Northwestern was the latest team to fall victim to the Mohamed Ibrahim show. The senior running back shredded the Wildcats for 178 yards and three touchdowns on 36 totes. Minnesota combined for 302 yards on the ground on 58 carries while attempting just 13 passes.
The Golden Gophers possessed the ball for over 40 minutes of game time and continue to rank second nationally in time of possession. They will hope to control the game next week against rival Iowa in a contest that will go a long way in determining the Big Ten West champion.
6. Purdue (6-4) Previous Rank: 10
The Boilermakers bounced back from two devastating losses with their first ranked win of the season over then-No.21 Illinois. The two teams were locked in a back-and-forth battle, one that Purdue ultimately won 31-24.
The Boilermakers have lost just one game this year when scoring more than 30 points, a trend that continued on Saturday. The Purdue offense returned to form against the then-No. 1 ranked defense. Freshman running back Devin Mockobee tallied his third 100+ rushing yard performance and added a touchdown in the victory. Senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell bounced back after an abysmal outing last week, throwing for 237 yards and three touchdowns.
Purdue’s defense, which had allowed massive performances over the last three weeks, settled in against Illinois. The Boilermakers allowed only 303 yards of total offense and nabbed an interception. They held junior running back Chase Brown to his first performance of under 100 rushing yards this season.
With the win, Purdue gives itself a realistic shot at the Big Ten West title after looking hopeless just a week ago. The Boilermakers will need to win out and have Iowa lose one of its final two games.
7. Illinois (7-3) Previous Rank: 4
This week was a huge fall-off for Illinois which looked to have the Big Ten West all but wrapped up two weeks ago. The Fighting Illini dropped out of the AP Top 25 after their second straight loss, this time to divisional foe Purdue.
The defense finally looked vulnerable, allowing 30 points for the first time this season. Illinois also lost the time of possession battle for the first time this season, allowing Purdue to win the time of possession battle by five minutes. The Fighting Illini led for most of the first half, but once they relented in the second, they trailed for the rest of the game. The run game didn’t have its usual success, rushing for only 102 total yards, its lowest total of the season.
With a looming battle against No. 3 Michigan, Illinois will have a hard time winning the Big Ten West. Tiebreakers over Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin will help, but the Purdue loss will serve as another dark stain on a once-promising season.
8. Wisconsin (5-5) Previous Rank: 5
The Badgers squandered an excellent opportunity to make a play at the Big Ten West title with a loss to Iowa. Wisconsin experienced the full wrath of the Hawkeyes, losing despite outgaining them by nearly 100 yards.
Junior quarterback Graham Mertz had a rough outing, completing just 16 of his 35 passes for 176 yards. He also threw two interceptions, one of which was taken back for an Iowa touchdown. The running game provided little help, as the Badgers combined for 51 yards on the ground. Sophomore running back Braelon Allen had one of his worst games of the year, averaging just 2.4 yards per carry.
Wisconsin’s defense stepped up but ultimately couldn't overcome the ineptitude of its offense. The Badgers sacked senior quarterback Spencer Petras six times, three of which came from junior linebacker Nick Herbig, a career-high. Iowa managed only 146 yards, a staggering mark for a team that won by 14.
9. Maryland (6-4) Previous Rank: 6
The Terrapins slide into the No. 9 spot after a run of five Big Ten West teams. Maryland continues to drop after being handily defeated in two straight games, this time at the hands of Penn State.
Junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa still doesn't look right after returning from injury. He enjoyed 250+ passing yard performances with regularity prior to going down, but over the past two weeks, has combined for just 151 yards.
The Terrapins never stood a chance against Penn State and will likely experience a similar fate next week against Ohio State. Injuries have put a damper on a once-promising campaign as any hope of competing with the big dogs in the Big Ten East has gone by the wayside. Maryland remains above Michigan State thanks to its head-to-head victory earlier in the season.
10. Michigan State (5-5) Previous Rank: 9
Michigan State drops a spot only because Purdue jumped ahead. The Spartans led throughout in their eventual 27-21 victory over Rutgers, but let the Scarlet Knights stick around and never fully pulled away.
It was a shootout despite the fairly low final score, as both teams combined for over 900 yards of total offense. The Michigan State offense tallied its best performance against Power Five opponents this year, racking up 453 yards. The Spartans put forth a perfectly balanced attack, both rushing and throwing the ball 35 times. Sophomore Jalen Berger and senior Jarek Broussard finally lived up to their preseason billing of a dynamic transfer running back duo, as both tallied 10+ carries and over 80 yards in the victory.
The Michigan State defense struggled against Rutgers, though, becoming the first FBS opponent to allow 400 yards to the Scarlet Knights this season.
The Spartans inch within one victory of a bowl game ahead of their matchup with Indiana. A win over the Hoosiers would salvage a season that looked all but over when Michigan State started 2-4.
11. Nebraska (3-7) Previous Rank: 11
It was yet another loss to a run-heavy, defensively-elite team for the Huskers. Nebraska had no chance without its starting quarterback, junior Casey Thompson, for the third-straight week. Michigan’s defense had its way with Nebraska’s backups, holding the Huskers under 200 yards for the first time this season.
Nebraska had only 10 total offensive drives in the contest and never had a chance to develop any rhythm. The defense didn’t fare much better, as Michigan ran all over it for 264 yards. The Huskers knew the Wolverines were going to hand the ball off but still couldn’t stop them. Nebraska was officially eliminated from bowl contention with the loss.
12. Rutgers (4-6) Previous Rank: 12
The Scarlet Knights’ offense finally looked competent with sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt under center. Granted it came against one of the Big Ten’s worst defenses, but Rutgers totaled 460 yards of offense.
It was an extremely balanced attack, something the Scarlet Knights have struggled to put forth this year. They passed and ran for over 200 yards for just the second time this season, the first coming against FCS foe Wagner. Wimsatt threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns, the best performance of his career. Sophomore running back Kyle Monangai burst onto the scene with a 162-yard performance, surpassing his former career-high by 85 yards. There were certainly positive offensive takeaways despite a loss that essentially retires their postseason hopes.
13. Indiana (3-7) Previous Rank: 13
The Hoosiers found themselves lined up against an Ohio State team hungry to prove their dominance, and they did just that. Indiana was run off the field by the Buckeyes who racked up 662 yards of offense and held the Hoosiers to 269.
Like many teams do against Ohio State, the Hoosiers notched one first-quarter touchdown and then went silent until garbage time. Indiana was the second Big Ten team to be officially eliminated from bowl contention this week, but that was no surprise given its seven-game losing streak since starting 3-0.
14. Northwestern (1-9) Previous Rank: 14
The Wildcats handed Minnesota a much-needed Big Ten victory as they have to every opponent since week zero. Northwestern was only outgained by 88 yards, but two turnovers and two turnovers on down resulted in a 31-3 loss. The Wildcats were completely dominated in the time of possession battle, possessing the ball for less than 20 minutes.
Four Wildcats saw time at quarterback as Northwestern seeks some form of momentum boost during a nine-game losing streak.