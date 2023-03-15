The Big Ten Tournament brought some clarity to the conference hierarchy, but really it further reinforced the notion that there is little separation between the conference’s elongated middle tier this season. Meanwhile, Purdue reasserted itself as the clear top team in the conference, becoming the first team since Wisconsin in 2015 to win the outright Big Ten regular season championship and the conference tournament in the same season.
I watched from the United States’ largest arena last week as Big Ten teams erased or solidified their postseason dreams and resuscitated or damaged their stocks. There was little use predicting the outcomes, as the first five games of the tournament were won by the worse-seeded teams, and two double-digit seeds made the semifinals.
This will quite likely be the final installment of these power rankings this season, as the NCAA Tournament will determine the final caliber of these teams to some extent. It's a fitting week to end on with the Boilermakers returning to the top and two season long bottom-half teams joining the upper crust. I've attached a bump chart to show the movement of each team throughout the three months these power rankings spanned.
Here’s how every team stacks up as some enter the NCAA Tournament and others begin the offseason.
1. Purdue Boilermakers (29-5, 15-5 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 4
The Boilermakers ended the season as well as they could have hoped after a late-season skid — winning the Big Ten regular season title by three games before winning the Big Ten Tournament. They did so in spite of their mercurial freshman backcourt — Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer — shooting a combined 1-of-14 in the title game.
As a result of its sudden five-game winning streak (four of those wins coming by five points or less), Purdue clinched a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, its first this century. Can the Boilermakers deliver with their first Final Four appearance since 1980? That may depend on those freshmen guards.
2. Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13, 10-10 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 11
Penn State changed the trajectory of its season in the span of two weeks.
Through the first half of March, the Nittany Lions have gone from a team on the outside of the NCAA Tournament bracket looking in, to one safely in the field and nearly cutting down the nets in Chicago. PSU strung together five-straight wins over NCAA Tournament teams, all of which came by four points or less. That run saw them go all the way to the Big Ten Tournament championship game and nearly erase a 17-point deficit in a two-point loss to Purdue.
Alas, the best 3-point shooting power conference team couldn’t get a good game-winning look from distance and fell just short. Hours later, Penn State drew an unfavorable matchup as a No. 10 seed facing an under-seeded No. 7 Texas A&M, one of the nation’s hottest teams itself.
If lengthy senior guards Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy have anything to say about it, the Nittany Lions could make a run through a Midwest region full of Lone Star state contenders.
3. Indiana Hoosiers (22-11, 12-8 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 3
IU had an opportunity to command ultimate Hoosier state supremacy if they could have advanced to the Big Ten Tournament final and extended their record against Purdue to 3-0. Instead, they lost — as they’ve been wont to do every few games — a game too early when a spirited comeback attempt against Penn State came too late.
A No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament appears generous for a team that finished 12-8 in conference play. Still, IU has displayed flashes of brilliance, one of the best players in the nation and elite 3-point shooting despite a reticence to shoot from distance.
But the Hoosiers’ inconsistency could keep them from their first NCAA Tournament win (not counting play-in games) since 2016 when they face mid-major phenom Kent State on Friday.
4. Ohio State Buckeyes (16-19, 5-15 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 13
Ohio State seemingly awoke from a winter of hibernation. Or maybe the Buckeyes finally remembered their brand name and history.
Either way, OSU broke from its stupor a few weeks ago, first beating Illinois and Maryland at home, pushing Michigan State to the brink in East Lansing, then winning three games to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.
The Buckeyes’ freshman ensemble reemerged in the process. Namely, rookie guards Bruce Thornton and Roddy Gayle Jr. played their best ball of the season in Chicago, playing without their classmate Brice Sensabaugh, a projected first-round draft pick, in the final two games.
This season will still go down as a disappointment, as the Buckeyes suffered their first losing season since 2004, which was the only time in the past two decades OSU had a defensive efficiency rating as bad as it did this season per kenpom.com. Nonetheless, OSU has a strong foundation to build upon if it can enter next season with more roster retention than this one.
5. Maryland Terrapins (21-12, 11-9 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 1
It feels like so long ago that the Terrapins graced the top of these power rankings (in part because the last power rankings came two weeks ago since I was in Chicago last week), but the previous power rankings saw Maryland claim the top spot on the strength of recent wins over Purdue and Northwestern.
The Terps came back to earth a bit since then, losing to Ohio State, Penn State and Indiana while handling Minnesota. That left them with a No. 8 seed in the Big Dance, but Maryland’s experience — 10th best in the country per kenpom.com — gives it an edge entering a single-elimination tournament.
6. Northwestern Wildcats (21-11, 12-8 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 2
Northwestern is another surprising Big Ten success story that has lost some luster after entering the national polls.
The Wildcats have lost four of their past five — including two one-score losses to Penn State. They still earned a No. 7 seed on the strength of a solid shot defense that also rates second in the Big Ten in steal rate and third in block rate per kenpom.com.
Sophomore guard Brooks Barnhizer has been excellent in recent weeks, averaging 14 points and 7.5 rebounds off the bench in the past six games. He’s been consistent too, scoring in double figures each of those games after reaching that mark only three times in his first 26 games this season. He could be the Wildcats’ x-factor in the tournament.
7. Illinois Fighting Illini (20-12, 11-9 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 7
Illinois’ unsteady season continues, as it won a close home game (double overtime) against Michigan and lost by five points or less to both Purdue and Penn State in the past two weeks.
They have a tough first-round matchup with another team that has arguably underperformed relative to talent level this season (Arkansas). But Illinois, leading the Big Ten in height and block rate per kenpom.com, has a shot at an impressive upset over undersized No. 1 Kansas should the Fighting Illini get past the Razorbacks. Keep in mind Illinois beat eventual No. 2 seeds Texas and UCLA on neutral courts this season.
8. Michigan State Spartans (19-12, 11-8 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 6
The Spartans’ stock probably changed the least in the league since the last power rankings.
Michigan State beat Ohio State at home, their second win over OSU this season, then lost to the Buckeyes in the Windy City. Still, MSU drops a couple of spots to accommodate the league tournament runs that OSU and PSU recently embarked on.
Sparty’s first-round NCAA Tournament matchup with No. 10 seed USC feels like a veritable coin flip, so it helps to have senior forward Joey Hauser playing the best basketball of his career. The former Marquette transfer is averaging 17.6 points while hitting 57% of his 3-point attempts per game at a relatively high volume over his past eight games.
9. Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13, 11-9 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 5
Iowa had a chance to rise further up these power rankings amidst the chaos around the rest of the league. Instead, the Hawkeyes faced a pair of teams near the bottom of the conference standings and lost both games in the time since.
How Iowa, boasting the Big Ten’s most efficient offense and a top-10 turnover rate nationally, fares in the NCAA Tournament could come down to how well it lives up to its 3-point shooting stereotype. The Hawkeyes make a modest 34.3% of their tries but are 13-2 when they hit at least eight 3-pointers and just 6-11 (including 0-6 when making four or fewer) otherwise.
10. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (19-15, 10-10 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 9
Rutgers did itself no favors as the first team out of the NCAA Tournament when it lost its first-round NIT game to Hofstra on Tuesday night.
And while that outcome doesn’t impact its placement in these power rankings, it makes the Scarlet Knights’ surprise absence from the field more palatable. Despite losing six of eight entering the Big Ten Tournament, many thought RU had solidified its place in the Big Dance when it beat Michigan behind a stifling defensive effort in Chicago. A close loss to Purdue likely didn’t hurt the Scarlet Knights’ stock, but RU didn’t win any of the games in which it exceeded 62 points since Feb. 4.
Rutgers was adept at pulling teams into, and sometimes winning, slogs this season. But there’s only so much you can weigh down the nation’s best teams, especially when you struggle to score yourself, as RU saw in the final weeks.
11. Michigan Wolverines (18-15, 11-9 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 8
Like a distance runner who makes his final move too soon, Michigan emerged from the midpack and almost reached the proverbial promised land but faded down the stretch as its competitors passed it one by one.
Michigan seemed to have the confidence of a past victor this season, following the same late-emerging trajectory it rode to the Sweet 16 last year. And it appeared the Wolverines would get back to the NCAA Tournament at the very least, considering they shook off a slow start to win six of eight games in February. But they ran out of gas in overtime losses at Illinois and Indiana and against Rutgers in Chicago, where they went nearly 14 minutes without making a field goal in the second half.
The Wolverines left themselves with too much ground to make up after an 11-10 start to the season, and after a late surge, didn’t have enough juice in the season’s waning moments. As such, they’ll head to the NIT rather than the Big Dance for the first time since 2015.
12. Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-16, 9-11 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 12
The Huskers played just twice since our last update and put forth two very different outcomes — winning at Iowa on Senior Day before losing to Minnesota in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament (after beating the Gophers twice this year already).
This ranking splits the difference between those results, keeping Nebraska where it last stood. With a couple of wins in the Big Ten Tournament, the Huskers could have shot up these power rankings. That’s emblematic of their season at large, which could have warranted a postseason resume with just a couple of results in conference games going differently.
Now, head coach Fred Hoiberg will be left to remake the roster for the fifth consecutive year in Lincoln. He at least has some momentum, and perhaps a winning formula, to start with this time.
13. Wisconsin Badgers (18-14, 9-11 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 10
Wisconsin needed a bucket in the final minute of a March 2 home game against Purdue and had multiple opportunities to take the lead and perhaps snag the marquee conference victory that would have sent it to the NCAA Tournament.
But UW, ranked 275th in effective field goal percentage per kenpom.com, couldn’t come up with a score and suffered much the same conundrum in an upset loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament’s opening game. The Badgers trailed by as many as 27 points and rallied back before missing five 3-pointers and three free throws in the game’s final two minutes.
As such, they were relegated to the NIT. A once proud program has missed the tournament outright twice in the past five seasons on the heels of four-straight Sweet 16 appearances from 2014-17.
14. Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-22, 2-17 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 14
The Golden Gophers enjoyed a resurgent finish to their season but had too much ground to make up to escape the last spot in these power rankings for the first time this season.
They started a prosperous month of March with a buzzer-beating win over Rutgers, effectively ending the Scarlet Knights’ NCAA Tournament hopes even if we didn’t know it at the time. They then nearly took down rival Wisconsin before upsetting Nebraska — and spoiling its NIT hopes — in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Minnesota fell short of double-digit wins for the first time since 2016, but it at least ended head coach Ben Johnson’s second season with some vigor.