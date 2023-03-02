With March upon us we are amidst the final week of the regular season and, consequently, the last of Big Ten conference play.
Fret not, this means greater days are near! The Big Ten Tournament begins next Wednesday, March 8, in Chicago and concludes on Selection Sunday. There, we should get our final answer as to who reigns supreme in the Big Ten beyond the conference standings. So, you don’t have to descend into madness amidst the Ides of March. We still have over a month of college basketball afoot, and it’s the best month I’ll posit.
Every Big Ten team has one or two games remaining, and the seeding for the conference tournament is still very much up in the air and could have a sizable impact on who ends up in the NCAA Tournament versus the NIT. Much is at stake before the single-elimination season gets underway.
Here is the Big Ten hierarchy as it stands entering the hallowed month:
1. Maryland Terrapins (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 3
Congratulations to Maryland, now the hottest team in the league after winning eight of ten games, including both of its contests last week. That earns them the honor of being the third team to top these power rankings. While they achieved it by virtue of other top Big Ten teams falling, the Terrapins are considerably ahead of schedule in head coach Kevin Willard’s first year at the helm.
The Terps better hope that burden doesn’t weigh on them as it did Purdue and Northwestern, the latter of whom the Terrapins handled on Sunday, just days after the Wildcats rose to No. 1 themselves.
As of now, the Terrapins are now in prime position to finish runner-up in the league standings and receive a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament. It would help if they keep shooting like they did last week, in which they surpassed 50% 3-point shooting for the first time this season in both of their games, including a 14-of-22 mark against Northwestern.
2. Northwestern Wildcats (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 1
Northwestern had an 0-for-2 week but a relatively understandable one. For 20 minutes against in-state rival Illinois, boasting a lead that got as large as 18 points on the road, the Wildcats looked like they may actually be the best team in the Big Ten. They lost that one in the final moments, then came out flat at Maryland on Sunday.
Still, Northwestern is hardly in jeopardy of losing what should be its second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance after that unsuccessful road trip. That fact in itself speaks to the significance of the five-game winning streak that came before and the special season happening on the outskirts of the Windy City. With seven Quad 1 wins, this is one of the best teams in the Big Ten. It may be the best team in program history too.
3. Indiana Hoosiers (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 4
We saw the full range of IU’s potential last week.
On Saturday, the Hoosiers won at Purdue to complete the first season sweep of their in-state rival in a decade. Led by freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino’s 35 points, four players finished in double-digits scoring. On Wednesday, Indiana hosted Iowa as a 5.5-point favorite and lost 90-68. This time, senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis tallied 26 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, and no other teammate had more than 10, five or two in those respective categories.
The Hoosiers haven’t parceled together consecutive wins since early February, but they’ve held pretty steady in the national rankings — up to No. 15 on Monday. It feels a smidge concerning that they’ve failed to reach 80 points in each of their past nine games — although they hit 79 twice against Purdue — after hitting that mark six times in their first 10 Big Ten games.
IU will play a desperate Michigan bunch on Sunday in a battle of two of the Big Ten’s biggest brands.
4. Purdue Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 2
The Boilermakers lost again last week, and they may well lose another this week, but they’ll almost certainly still win the Big Ten title outright.
That speaks more to the lack of elite teams in the Big Ten than anything the Boilermakers have done. Their resume in full may fit that classification, but four losses in their past six games, at this time of year, suggests otherwise.
A nation’s-best rebounding margin offers PU some room for error. But freshman guard Fletcher Loyer better hope his shot returns after a terrible February. He shot 31.9% overall and 22.6% from distance as his team went 3-4 on the month after a 21-1 start. The Boilermakers need a second option, some perimeter threat, to take a load off superstar center Zach Edey.
5. Iowa Hawkeyes (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 6
The Hawkeyes turned what could have been one of the league’s worst weeks into one of its best.
After Wisconsin pulled away from Iowa in the final quarter of Wednesday’s game, the Hawkeyes looked primed for a home loss to MSU on Saturday, trailing by 13 with 1:30 left as the Spartans’ win probability soared as high as 99.7%. You can imagine how a loss could have snowballed into another with a trip to Indiana on Tuesday. Then came what had to be the most inconceivable comeback this season, and an overtime win ensued. Three days later, Iowa routed the Hoosiers.
Junior guard Tony Perkins is looking more and more like a co-star than a supporting piece to junior forward Kris Murray, so perhaps this Iowa team has what higher-billed recent iterations didn’t.
6. Michigan State Spartans (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 5
The Spartans responded to an improbable comeback at their expense with one of their own days later.
Down 14 in the second half in Lincoln, the Spartans flipped that deficit into a lead as great as 17 points. The secret? A usually reticent 3-point shooting team (albeit one of the nation’s better ones) canned a season-high 16 of its 29 tries, including 12 in the second half on Tuesday. That’s tough to beat, especially when paired with a stout defense.
It may behoove MSU to lean more into the variance of 3-point shooting in the coming weeks if it wants a better shot at leaving behind the relative mediocrity of recent seasons for its not-so-distant history of deep tournament runs.
7. Illinois Fighting Illini (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 7
Last week was a glimpse at Illinois’ uneven play, the kind that can see a team drop four of seven games after winning seven of eight.
And, you didn’t have to watch both of the Illini’s games to see the volatility — they showed their two sides in one evening. Illinois trailed Northwestern by 18 before outscoring the in-state rival by 22. With a win over what was the league’s hottest team, the Fighting Illini had a chance at one of the best weeks in conference play and perhaps a bigger jump up these rankings. Instead, they handed Ohio State its first win in 10 games.
Illinois could conceivably beat both Michigan and Purdue this week or lose to both. I’d almost be more surprised by a split at this point.
8. Michigan Wolverines (17-12, 11-7 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 11
Guess who’s quietly tied for second in the Big Ten standings?
That’s right. The same team that had a worse record at this time last year before making a surprise run to the Sweet 16. It took a buzzer-beater (and 28 points from sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin), but the Wolverines notched a third-straight win days after grabbing a Quad 1 victory at Rutgers.
It doesn’t matter how or when you get to the Big Dance; it just matters that you make it. Prime road opportunities at Indiana and Illinois to close out the regular season could have Michigan well on its way. Regardless, this team looks to have a run in it when it reaches Chicago.
9. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 9
The Scarlet Knights took part in one of many major second-half comebacks across the league last week.
At risk of losing consecutive games and continuing a gradual descent toward the NCAA Tournament cut line after a 13-point home loss to Michigan, the Scarlet Knights had their backs against the wall with a 19-point deficit Saturday at Penn State. But they clawed back on the strength of their defense and took their first lead of the second half with 1:24 remaining.
A 2-0 week, featuring season sweeps of Minnesota and Northwestern, could resurrect this defensive-minded team’s stock heading to Chicago.
10. Wisconsin Badgers (16-12, 8-10 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 10
UW’s loss at Michigan on Sunday felt like one of the more predictable outcomes of the week.
After all, the Badgers gave the Wolverines every opportunity to beat them in Madison 10 days prior. What was less predictable was a double-digit victory over Iowa last Wednesday in which the Badgers made over half of their shots for the first time in two weeks.
While they seem to be in the NCAA Tournament field at the moment, UW may need that kind of shooting performance against Purdue on Thursday to notch a signature conference win. If Wisconsin comes up short there and falls at rival Minnesota on Sunday, it may as well start pleading its case to the NIT.
11. Penn State Nittany Lions (17-12, 8-10 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 12
Penn State was lucky to win at Ohio State on Thursday. Even though it would have been a Quad 1 loss, that’s the kind of team an NCAA Tournament hopeful should beat, and
PSU can’t afford to stack losses, considering it fell at home to Rutgers on Sunday. The sub-.500 conference record already merits some whispers.
So the resume largely stayed the same over the past week, and the Nittany Lions graze just outside the projected NCAA Tournament field. A date with Maryland on Sunday could give Penn State a significant boost in postseason odds, not to mention help the Nittany Lions potentially avoid playing in the first round of the conference tournament.
12. Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-15, 8-11 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 8
Like Northwestern, Nebraska looked for half of a game to be entirely backing up its recent run and ready to enter a new tier, perhaps the top half of the conference. The Huskers were summarily outscored 35-12 in the game’s final 14 minutes.
This ranking is a course correction of sorts, slotting the Huskers with their season-long compatriots rather than the company they’ve joined in recent weeks with wins over Maryland and at Rutgers.
Tuesday’s end to Nebraska’s four-game win streak doesn’t signal the end of the road for this team just yet. The Huskers have already pulled off more surprising results than what a road upset of Iowa on Sunday would qualify as.
13. Ohio State Buckeyes (12-17, 4-14 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 13
The Buckeyes showed some real life last week, nearly beating Penn State on Thursday before upsetting Illinois on Sunday. That should uphold the somehow postseason-worthy metric rankings (65th on kenpom.com, 64th in the NET) for a team that hasn’t been in the NCAA Tournament picture for over half of these power rankings this season.
14. Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-20, 1-16 Big Ten) Previous Rank: 14
The Golden Gophers are at risk of cementing their worst season win total since 1967-68 and their worst winning percentage in program history.
Fortunately, they have two more home games before venturing to Chicago. And the foes coming to Williams Arena are not NCAA Tournament locks. One of them, Wisconsin, beat Minnesota by just three points at the dawn of the new year. Still, kenpom.com does not look favorably on Minnesota’s chances of avoiding that historically putrid mark. Its model gives Minnesota just a 27% chance of beating the Badgers on March 5 and 18% chance of beating Rutgers on March 2, both more generous outlooks than ESPN offers.
Junior guard Ta’Lon Cooper ranks second in the Big Ten in assists per game at 5.9. Imagine how much more robust that number may be if he wasn’t stuck in the conference’s worst offense.