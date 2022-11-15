Since its inaugural season in 1975, Nebraska has been a constant presence among the upper-echelon of the college volleyball ranks. The Huskers’ culture of success has helped the state develop into a prep-recruiting hotbed for the sport.
One town in particular exemplifies this, having produced three players currently on the Nebraska roster. That’s no small feat considering the Huskers brought in the nation’s best 2023 recruiting class per prepvolleyball.com. The Huskers can take only the very best from a talented in-state recruiting pool.
Prior to becoming Huskers, freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick, sophomore outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein and junior setter Anni Evans all played for Waverly High School, a Class B program just 11 miles down the road from the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Each of them represents a different part of the Huskers’ culture.
The Waverly Vikings, under head coach Terri Neujahr, have been a constant force to be reckoned with in NSAA volleyball. Still, only two of its players had taken the short trip to Lincoln before the aforementioned trio — Lucy Axberg (1976-79) and Olivia Boender (2014-17). Within just the past three years, though, Neujahr has seen three of her players not only become Huskers but become vital parts of a title-contending team.
“This doesn’t happen,” Neujahr said. “A few years ago, Olivia was able to play for Nebraska, and at the time I thought that was the coolest thing. Now I have three players at Nebraska at the same time.”
Even before playing at Waverly, Allick, Lauenstein and Evans already forged a strong connection, playing for the same volleyball club — VCNebraska. The three didn’t get the chance to all play together, given Evans is two years older than Allick, but now they’re reunited at Nebraska.
“Getting to play with Whitney and Anni just reminds me what it means to play for Nebraska volleyball,” Allick said. “It’s more than a program. It’s honestly a family.”
Evans was the first of the Viking trio to don the scarlet and cream, arriving in 2020. As a setter, she has seen more action with each passing year. The 2022 campaign has been Evans’ biggest yet, racking up over 300 assists and 100 digs as she works in rotation with senior setter Nicklin Hames. To put those numbers into perspective, Evans had a combined 27 assists and 39 digs heading into the season.
While her stats don’t show it, Evans contributed to the team during her sophomore season as a leader. Her best match of that year came in a 3-1 win over Kansas State. With Nebraska trailing 12-6 in set four, Evans came in and jump-started the team, guiding it to a 25-22 set win. It’s this leadership aspect that Neujahr has seen in Evans for longer than most, and it has only developed more throughout her career.
“When Anni came in as freshman, she had leadership skills that I had never seen before for somebody that young,” Neujahr said. “She’s so competitive, but she knew what everybody on the team needed from her to be successful. She willingly gave it, even when she didn’t want to or it hurt herself.”
Lauenstein was there that night in just her second career match at Nebraska, watching her fellow past and current teammate lead the team. Now in her second season, Lauenstein has propelled herself to a spot as one of Nebraska’s top attackers with 255 kills. It’s a considerable role increase after Lauenstein tallied 62 kills her freshman year.
“Whitney’s a player who just gets better,” Neujahr said. “She had her challenges, like transitioning from middle blocker to outside hitter, and had to learn a lot of new things. She wanted to be the best immediately, but she wasn’t. However, she put in the time in order to become a great outside hitter.”
Allick knows firsthand what Lauenstein is capable of. Though she only played with Lauenstein at Waverly for a season, Allick watched her teammate rack up nearly 500 kills. Allick spent her freshman and sophomore years at Lincoln North Star High School before moving to Waverly, so while she missed the opportunity to play alongside Evans, she played with Lauenstein for a season.
Since her first match as a Husker in the spring, Allick has made an immediate impact on the team. She has become one of the Huskers’ top players on her way to back-to-back Big Ten Freshman Athlete of the Week awards.
“Bekka is the deepest thinker and has the highest volleyball IQ of anyone I’ve coached,” Neujahr said. “She talked strategy all the time and said these small technical things during a match. She thinks so many steps ahead, and it’s just a different way to analyze the game. But she also doesn’t let things bother her. If a mistake happens, she lets it go.”
But Allick, Lauenstein and Evans offer another aspect to Nebraska — preexisting chemistry. With the trio having already played together in the past, it made the transition to the collegiate level much easier.
“It’s so fun,” Evans said after the Tulsa match. “Coach [Cook] makes so many Waverly jokes at practice. But it’s so fun, we’ve played together for so long; it just makes things more comfortable for us on the court.”
Allick, Lauenstein and Evans have contributed to Nebraska’s culture both collectively and individually by Evans’ leadership, Lauenstein’s drive and Allick’s IQ. That’s helped ingratiate this troika of in-state players with one of the sport’s dominant teams and contribute to the culture.
“If you don’t have culture in your program and great relationships in your players, no matter how good you are, you’re not going to be successful on the court,” Neujahr said. “It’s that behind-the-scenes thing you need — that need to support each other off the court. That’s something Nebraska volleyball has had since I was there. You play there and you have sisters for life.”
This isn’t the first time Nebraska had three players from the same high school play together. Kelly Hunter, Amber Rolfzen and Kadie Rolfzen, members of the 2015 national championship team, all hailed from Papillion-La Vista South High School.
Each member of the newest trio will draw upon their unique skills and play a key role in trying to replicate the success of their forebearers.
“It’s an alignment of the stars,” Head coach John Cook said after a press conference on Aug. 30. “We had Kelly, Kadie and Amber here, three players from Papillion-LaVista South. We’ve had a lot of players from Papillion. They got something in the water there and maybe in Waverly now, too.”