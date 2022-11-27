It’s rare that Nebraska dominates a Power Five opponent, but on Sunday night, Florida State felt the entire wrath of senior forward Derrick Walker and company.
The Huskers let the Seminoles hang around early but turned on the jets in the second half and coasted to a 75-58 victory. After starting the ESPN Events Invitational with two double-digit losses, Nebraska finished off the tournament with a feel-good win to improve to 4-3 on the season.
Walker, who made his season debut on Friday after missing the first five games due to “healthcare reasons” per head coach Fred Hoiberg, returned to form against the Seminoles. He exposed them in the paint and finished with a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds. Walkers’ presence refined Nebraska’s offensive unit, as his dominance under the basket opened up opportunities for the rest of his team.
That was apparent as five Huskers scored double-digits while the team shot a clean 50% from the field. Hoiberg opted for a largely six-man rotation with all but four of Nebraska’s 17 bench points coming from junior guard Keisei Tominaga, who played 23 minutes. This comes as a reversal from the deeper bench Nebraska employed in Walker’s absence.
Sophomore guard C.J. Wilcher shot uncharacteristically poor in the first two games of the weekend, but his 13 points played a pivotal role in Sunday’s victory. He kicked off the scoring with a 3-pointer, a sign of good things to come. Wilcher and Tominaga’s increased contributions have proved instrumental in Nebraska’s success through this young 2022 campaign.
Both teams traded baskets early, but the Huskers found themselves facing a 15-9 deficit with 12:12 remaining in the first half. Walker ended the Seminole scoring run with an impressive finish at the rim, one of his many highlight-worthy scores. That sparked a 10-0 Husker run which spurned any credence of another disappointing showing from Nebraska’s offense.
The Huskers struggled to pull away in the first half though, as turnovers continued to hinder them. Nebraska turned the ball over 11 times in the first frame but almost completely fixed their issues at halftime and lost just three turnovers through the rest of the contest. Luckily for the Huskers, Florida State had an even tougher time holding onto the ball and committed 14 turnovers in the first half and five in the second.
Tominaga complemented Walker with an impressive first half, leading the Huskers with nine points while tying his career-high three rebounds. He scored 13 points on the night, but not in his usual 3-point shooting fashion, as all but three came from inside the arc.
Tominaga began to heat up, and with 1:39 left in the first half, he sank a deep 3-pointer to boost Nebraska’s lead to 31-26, its biggest of the night thus far. The Huskers weren't done building momentum though, as junior forward Juwan Gary stole the ensuing inbound pass. He raced down the court for a fastbreak dunk to cap off a 7-0 Nebraska run and send the Huskers into halftime up 33-26.
The two sides traded baskets to start the second half, but Walker continued to have his way with Florida State in the paint. Leading 37-32 with 17:07 left in the second half, junior forward Juwan Gary fed Walker who slammed home an emphatic dunk. It began a 13-2 Nebraska run that all but put the game out of reach.
Nebraska started the night 3-of-16 from behind the arc, but senior guard Sam Griesel — who doesn’t shoot many 3-pointers — drilled two of them to blow the game open. His first turned into a four-point play after he was clipped on the way down and hit the and-one free throw. Griesel’s seven points in 34 seconds extended Nebraska’s advantage to 46-34. He finished the night with 13 points and nine assists, one of his better outings as a Husker.
With 15:35 left in the game, a Bandoumel reverse layup on the following series forced a Florida State timeout, and the Seminoles’ wheels had begun to fall off. Leading 50-34 with just under 15 minutes remaining, the victory was all but in hand for Nebraska
Walker, who scored 12 points in the second half, subbed out while the Huskers led 59-41. But the score remained the same while he rested on the bench. His return was met by one last gasp from Florida State — a 10-0 run to shrink its deficit to 59-49.
Gary had none of it, though. He fired down the lane for a powerful jam to end the run, one of his numerous dunks that ignited the Husker bench. Nebraska maintained a comfortable margin for the remainder of the night, outscoring the Seminoles 14-9 in the final seven minutes. Husker bench players even saw action at the end, another rare development for Nebraska against Power Five competition.
If Nebraska can outscore its opponents by 20 points in the paint as it did against Florida State, the Huskers have a chance to string together some wins come Big Ten play. Even in Walker’s absence, they have rebounded much better than in 2021. Add in double-digit points and rebounds from Walker, and Hoiberg may have found a recipe for success.
Nebraska returns to Lincoln on Wednesday, Nov. 30 to face Boston College, another beatable ACC opponent.