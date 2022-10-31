The lead up to Halloween was eerily tame for Husker athletics. Only seven total events were held for Nebraska across the week, excluding two exhibition matches for men’s and women’s basketball.
This week’s winner competed in two of these events and topped the performance that awarded her last week’s Freshman Athlete of the Week title.
This week’s winner is volleyball middle blocker Bekka Allick
Nebraska volleyball concluded the month of October with matches against No. 5 Wisconsin and Maryland. The Huskers went 1-1 through the week, falling to Wisconsin 3-0 before reversing that result for a sweep of Maryland.
Freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick continued to be a commanding presence on the court for Nebraska this week. Through the two matches, Allick had her best week of the season. Last week, Allick had 19 kills off 31 attacks compared to her 20 kills off 30 attacks this week. Allick also finished the week with five blocks and an assist.
Allick’s best performance of the week came in the loss to Wisconsin where she had 13 kills off 17 attacks. The Lincoln native also finished the match with two blocks and an assist. Then in the sweep over Maryland, Allick had seven kills off 13 attacks and three blocks.
This caps off a tremendous month for Allick with a total of 71 kills off 117 attacks, 25 blocks and just 14 attack errors. Thanks to her strong month, Allick now ranks third on the team in kills with 136 and is the team leader in attack percentage with a .391.
First honorable mention: Rifler Vittoria Watts
The No. 7-ranked Nebraska rifle team competed in its second triangular of the season against No. 11 Ohio State and No. 2 TCU. The Huskers lost to both teams, falling to 4-2 on the season.
Despite the loss, Nebraska did have a consolation prize in the form of a new school record.The Huskers set a new high in team score, after finishing with a 2,379. They squeaked by the previous record of 2,376 that was set at the 2017 GARC conference championships. Freshman markswoman Vittoria Watts played a pivotal role in setting the new mark.
Watts took fifth in the air rifle event for Nebraska and finished with a score of 595. The Folsom, California native finished behind sophomore Cecelia Ossi who took fourth with the same score. Overall, Watts finished seventh in the triangular with a score of 1,177, one point shy of her season-best.
Second honorable mention: Football cornerback Malcolm Hartzog
Nebraska football competed in its eighth game of the season against No.17 Illinois, following its second bye week. The Huskers lost to the Fighting Illini 26-9, dropping their overall record to 3-5.
Freshman cornerback Malcolm Hartzog played in his fourth game of the season and has continued to take on the starting role. In the loss to Illinois, Hartzog had a season-high four tackles, two of which were solo efforts.
This brings the season total to 10 tackles through four games for the Silver Creek, Mississippi native who is an unlikely contributor as an undersized and under-recruited true freshman. Hartzog has two interceptions on the season.