Nebraska junior wrestler Peyton Robb has a skill that all athletes desire but not all can master — his mind.
It's the 2022 NCAA Championships, and Robb is in danger of being eliminated. He knew he was going to have to fight for any chance to make the podium. He also knew that getting there required not a miracle, but a strong mindset.
In preparation for his next match, he took a breath, closed his eyes and focused on clearing his mind. After that, he focused on winning.
Bout after bout he immersed himself in this mindset, and with each round on the mat came a victory. Four matches later, he found his arm raised once again, this time with a fourth-place, All-American finish in the 157-pound weight class.
“He's strong-minded, and that really comes out in competition,” Nebraska head coach Mark Manning said. “He competes with his heart.”
Robb didn't always have this strong mindset. The Owatonna, Minnesota native has gradually developed it since he took the mat for the first time at five years old. After years of working on his craft, he has developed a winning mindset that has made him one of Nebraska's most successful wrestlers, placing in three Big Ten Championships and one NCAA Championship meet in five years.
This season, Robb is one of two undefeated Husker wrestlers, sitting at a perfect 23-0. He’s also looking for his first NCAA title.
Robb’s drive to succeed partly stems from growing up in a competitive household. Of his four siblings, three are current or former college athletes. His sister played college volleyball, one brother played college basketball and the other will wrestle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney in the fall. Another brother is on his way to become a wrestler too.
“Everything is competitive about our house,” Robb’s father, Tracey, said with a laugh. “But they are also each other's best fans.”
Tracey is who initially got his son into wrestling, and he’s been Peyton’s biggest supporter throughout his career. Tracey saw his son’s talent early on and fostered his love for competition. Most importantly, Tracey helped develop Peyton’s competitive mindset, pushing him to be his best.
“My dad is one of the biggest reasons I'm successful in wrestling,” Robb said, “It brought us closer.”
Tracey Robb has watched his son’s mindset develop throughout his career, which he saw on display after Peyton, who ended up becoming a three-time state champion, finished runner-up his junior year.
“From that point on, something changed,” Tracey Robb said. “He trained differently and was on a mission to fix mistakes, so he wouldn’t lose again.”
The past five years at Nebraska, Manning has witnessed Robb grow both in mind and as a leader. Manning said that after being a starter his first year, Robb has “taken off,” elevating his training and competitive spirit to another level each year.
Manning said Robb has also grown into an outstanding leader as well, leading the team by example with his focus and energy. Most importantly, he shows passion and commitment to his teammates. Robb competes for the team, not just individual success.
“He’s focused on being the best and representing Nebraska the right way,” Manning said. “He's been a blessing to have on our team.”
Robb has always held lofty goals, visualizing national titles since his first year at Nebraska. He dreams not only of NCAA victories, but also of competing for the United States at the Olympics.
After last season's exciting fifth-place team finish at the NCAA Championships, Robb is determined to not only get an individual title, but help his team place too. He’ll have a chance to do both, given he ranks first nationally in his 157-pound weight class for the Huskers, who are ranked No. 7 nationally.
Despite the pressure of postseason success, Robb is focused on enjoying the process with his team. His teammates, who are his best friends, have been his favorite part of competing for the Huskers. While he plans on using his COVID-19 year for a sixth year of eligibility next season, he doesn't take moments with his team for granted.
When he leaves Nebraska, Robb wants to be remembered for being both a great teammate and wrestler. However, his legacy won't stop there. His competitive mindset won’t let him.
“Wrestling is what I always thought I'd do, and that I will do for as long as I can,” Robb said. “I want to be one of those guys that people think of when they think of Nebraska wrestling.”