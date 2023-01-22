After shocking Maryland 90-67 on its home court earlier in the season, Nebraska failed to pull off a season sweep of the Terrapins on Sunday. A rough first half for the Huskers led to a very uneven result, as Maryland won 69-54.
Nebraska’s struggles occurred early and often. After junior guard Maddie Krull forced a turnover on the first play of the game, sophomore center Alexis Markowski overthrew junior guard Jaz Shelley, who was open and cutting to the basket. This was the story all game, as Nebraska had 22 turnovers on the day compared to Maryland's 10. That helped the Terrapins take a commanding 18-6 lead after just one-quarter of play.
The Huskers made only two made field goals in the entire first quarter, one by Krull and the other by junior forward Isabelle Bourne. Nebraska had looks inside, but went 0-for-4 on layups and just 2-of-13 from the field in the period.
The second quarter was much of the same for the Huskers, as turnovers combined with cold shooting continued to be costly. The Huskers’ 14 first-half turnovers and a 17% clip from the field allowed the Terrapins to extend their lead even more. Shelley made Nebraska’s first and only 3-pointer of the first half at the start of the second quarter, but it didn’t change much. Right after Shelley hit the shot from deep, Maryland went on a 7-0 run to push its lead to 27-9. By the end of the first half, the Terrapins had a 23-point lead with a score of 37-14. Nebraska was dominated in the paint all half, getting outscored 20-6 in that area. The Huskers had only two players with more than two points in the first half — Shelley and senior guard Sam Haiby both had three.
Even after the ugly first half, the Huskers continued to show heart. Nebraska outscored Maryland 40-32 in the second half and continued to play tough through the final buzzer. The Huskers played with noticeably more intensity right out of the gate to start the second half. After scoring just three points in the first half, Shelley scored p seven in the third quarter alone, including another 3-pointer from the corner with 1:30 left in the third quarter. The Huskers outscored the Terrapins 20-18 in the period to cut away at Maryland’s lead a little bit with a score of 55-34.
The fourth quarter was Nebraska’s strongest, outscoring the Terrapins 20-14. Freshman guard Callin Hake, who earned her first start in the Huskers’ previous game and has played admirably lately, hit two 3-pointers in the final quarter including one in the closing minutes of the contest. While the Huskers still ended up losing by a significant margin, the Nebraska defense was much improved after halftime, forcing eight turnovers in the second half compared to just two in the first. The Huskers also improved their interior defense, allowing just 10 points in the paint in the final two quarters.
Shelley was Nebraska’s only double-digit scorer on the day with 10 points, as the offense struggled mightily despite an improved second-half effort. Markowski, who has eight double-doubles on the season, was held to just two points. She took just one shot inside the paint, as the Terrapins made a concerted effort to deny the post. Markowski was able to contribute on the glass, however, grabbing 10 rebounds. Haiby, a former leading scorer who has been filling in for injured sophomore guard Allison Weidner in the starting lineup, had another solid game with nine points and also grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.
Nebraska falls to 12-8 overall and 4-5 in the conference with the loss. The Huskers have now lost five of their past seven games. The road doesn’t get any easier from here, as they’ll next travel to Iowa City on Saturday to play the No. 10 Hawkeyes.