The path to Nebraska’s first road victory since early January was there. Locked in a back-and-forth battle with a surging Illinois team, the Huskers held a slim lead with 10 minutes remaining on Tuesday.
But a bevy of ugly turnovers — many of them in the backcourt — and poor shooting resulted in 10 minutes from hell for Nebraska. Illinois outscored the Huskers 24-6 down the stretch on its way to a 72-56 victory. Nebraska had a solid shot at pulling off the upset, but 19 total turnovers and 20 personal fouls quashed any positive momentum it developed.
The Fighting Illini lost 13 turnovers and had a substandard shooting night themselves, a prime opportunity the Huskers will likely feel slipped out of their fingertips. Illinois shot just 17% from 3-point land and didn’t look far superior to their injury-riddled opponent. Regardless, the home team pulled away late for its second comfortable victory over Nebraska in as many tries.
It was an extremely sloppy start, as both teams started a combined 3-of-16 from the field and 1-of-7 from deep. The Illini had an uncharacteristically bad first eight minutes, shooting just 3-of-14 from the field with three turnovers in that stretch. However, they only trailed 12-7 with 11:39 remaining in the first half — Nebraska couldn’t capitalize.
That slim Husker lead was entirely thanks to senior guard Sam Griesel, who scored 10 of Nebraska’s first 12 points. After scoring just 16 combined points over his last two games, Griesel dropped 15 in just the first 13 minutes of Tuesday night’s affair. He finished with a team-high 21 points, carrying the team on his back for much of the game.
Senior guard Matthew Mayer, who started 0-for-4 from the field, jump-started the Illini with an and-one layup with 11:39 left in the half. Mayer led the way for Illinois in the first frame, scoring 11 points on just 3-of-9 shooting. His first bucket was part of a 14-3 Illini run which gave them a 19-15 lead. Griesel, to no surprise, was the only Husker to score over that five-minute stretch.
Freshman guard Jamarques Lawrence tied it up 19-19 with 7:14 left in first, but Mayer answered right back with a 3-pointer. That would once again spark another strong stretch for the Illini, this time an 11-3 run thanks to contributions from five different Illinois players. The Illini took a 30-22 lead, their largest of the night to that point.
In a spot where they have folded many times this year — losing momentum in the waning minutes of the first half — the Huskers had an answer.
With 3:47 remaining in the first half, Lawrence hit a crucial three-pointer to keep Nebraska within striking distance before sophomore guard C.J. Wilcher and junior guard Keisei Tominaga each got on the board for the first time. Redshirt freshman guard Denim Dawson also scored his first points of the night a few series later, narrowing Nebraska’s deficit to 31-33. Griesel finally began to receive some much-awaited help.
Wilcher and Tominaga both hit three-pointers in the final two minutes of the half, but the Huskers still trailed 37-38 at the break. The Huskers took a 15-8 run into the locker room after trailing by eight.
The first few minutes of the second half were even uglier than the first. Both teams traded empty possessions, and only two combined points were scored in the first three minutes.
Nebraska’s Derrick Walker had three turnovers on his own and a foul over that stretch, which summarized a largely-rough night for the senior forward. Walker tallied eight points and six rebounds in the loss, but fouled out and lost six turnovers in 23 minutes of action. As a team, the Huskers lost six turnovers in the first five minutes of the second half and couldn’t buy a basket.
Still, thanks to Illinois’ own struggles, Nebraska only trailed 41-48 with 13 minutes remaining. Sandwiched in-between the Huskers’ four-point seven-minute stretch to start the second half and a six-point 12-minute stretch to end the game, was one minute of pure bliss.
Two three-pointers from Tominaga and one from Wilcher ushered in a swift 9-0 Nebraska run to give it a 50-48 lead. The aforementioned horrid finish followed this glimpse of hope, as the Huskers were outscored 24-6 over the remainder of the contest.
A valiant effort resulted in nothing but another double-digit loss for Nebraska, its fourth in the past 10 days.
The Huskers will return to Lincoln for a matchup with Penn State on Saturday, which will be their second stab at the Nittany Lions in two weeks.