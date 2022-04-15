The Nebraska softball team is off to one of their best starts in recent years.
Entering this weekend’s series against Minnesota, the Huskers are 30-9 overall, 10-0 in conference play and also currently riding a 15-game winning streak. With just under a month remaining in the regular season, Nebraska has already claimed its first 30-win season since 2018.
The Huskers are arguably one of the hottest teams in college softball, with their last loss coming at San Diego on March 15. Despite the success and likely postseason future that awaits Nebraska, the team is remaining centered.
“We are really doing a really good job of just being in the moment,” Nebraska softball manager Rhonda Revelle said following Nebraska’s doubleheader sweep of Iowa on Tuesday. “Love that our fans are excited, love there’s hype going on. It’s fun to feel that again.”
Revelle, who is in her 30th season at Nebraska, is trying to take Nebraska back to the College World Series for the first time since 2013 and its first outright Big Ten Conference title since 2014.
As a team, Nebraska leads the conference in several offensive statistics. The Huskers are first in team batting average at .322, total runs scored with 261 and RBIs with 244. They also lead the conference in home runs with 61, which ranks top 15 nationally.
The Huskers are currently 12 home runs away from tying the program record for most home runs in a single season. A trio of sophomores are leading the way.
Sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews is having an All-American caliber year, leading Nebraska offensively. Andrews is currently tied second in the country in home runs with 18, while also batting .382 and notching 45 RBIs. She has also added an on base percentage of .497 and slugging percentage of .870.
Sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray is another part of the impressive Huskers’ trio. She has batted .347, while adding eight home runs and bringing in 34 runs. Gray is second on the team and ninth in the Big Ten in home runs.
Sophomore left fielder Abbie Squier rounds out the young trio, batting an impressive .354. Like Gray, Squier has produced at the plate, hitting seven home runs and 19 RBIs along with a slugging percentage of .575.
Even with Nebraska’s young faces having an impressive campaign, its veterans have assisted in the Huskers’ offensive renaissance. Senior second baseman Cam Ybarra has put together a strong season, with the Oregon State transfer on pace to record a career-best batting average, which currently sits at .372. In addition, she’s posted career-best marks in home runs and RBIs with seven and 33, respectively.
Nebraska’s offense has been among the best in the country, sitting 13th in the country for home runs per game. The Huskers’ defense has remained consistent with its pitching staff giving up a 3.10 ERA.
Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell leads the way on the mound, putting together a 15-4 record in 19 starts. Ferrell leads the team in strikeouts with 123, which stands at seventh in the Big Ten. She has also put together a team-best 2.00 ERA, good for fifth best in the Big Ten.
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace has been a solid complementary piece, adding 76 strikeouts with a 3.46 ERA. She has gone 13-4 in 17 starts thus far. Sophomore pitcher and utility Kaylin Kinney has added three starts, going 2-1 along with 22 strikeouts and a 4.52 ERA.
Nebraska has 12 games remaining on the 2022 schedule, two weekend series on the road and two at home. Even with all that the team has accomplished this year already, Revelle’s squad knows what it must do to execute down the stretch.
“We know that we’ve got to be the ones that need to perform, so we need to stay focused on the process, one game at a time,” Revelle said.