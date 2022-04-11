The first full week of April was one that made history for Husker athletics by the freshman class.
For this week’s winner, the history made was not just for their respective sport, but also for the competition they competed in.
This week’s winner is track and field high jumper Jenna Rogers
A portion of Nebraska’s track and field team competed in the John McDonnell Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas on April 7 and 8.
At the meet, the Huskers won 12 event titles across the two days.
Freshman Jenna Rogers was one of the 12 Huskers to earn gold, which she grabbed in the women’s high jump. Starting off in a field of eight jumpers, Rogers was eventually one of two left standing when the bar reached the height of 6-feet, 1 1/4 inches (1.86 meters), just above Rogers’ personal best.
However, the Rutherford, New Jersey native cleared the bar and won the event, giving her a new personal best jump in the process. The win marked her fifth title of the season and her first since beginning the outdoor season.
Rogers’ mark was also a landmark jump as it puts her at No. 4 in school history, fourth nationally and set a new John McDonnell Invitational meet record.
Rogers has been on a tear for Nebraska in the high jump on the season. With her latest jump for the program, Rogers is the first Husker since 2015 to make the top-five in school history and clear 6-feet, 1 inch (1.85 meters).
First honorable mention: Track and Field athlete Till Steinforth
While Rogers was making history at the John McDonnell Invitational, freshman track and field athlete Till Steinforth represented Nebraska at the Jim Click Multis in Tucson, Arizona.
Steinforth competed in the decathlon across the two days for the Huskers. The Saxony-Anhalt, Germany native scored 3,961 points on day one earning personal bests in the first five events. He completed the 100-meter dash in 11.08 seconds, the long jump with a mark of 24-feet, 7 inches, the shot put with a mark of 41-feet, 7 inches, the high jump with a mark of 6-feet, 4 inches and the 400-meter dash in 50.35 seconds.
Steinforth continued earning or tying personal bests on the second day competing in the 110-meter hurdles (14.68 seconds), the discus (117-feet, 8 inches/35.86 meters), pole vault (15-feet, 5 inches/4.70 meters), javelin (172-feet, 3 inches/52.50 meters) and the 1500-meter run (4:53.68 seconds).
Steinforth eventually finished third in the decathlon with a total of 7,473 points, putting him at No. 6 in school history and surpassing senior Zach Podraza, who got the spot last year.
Second honorable mention: Softball catcher Ava Bredwell
The Nebraska softball team competed in a three-game series against Michigan State on Saturday and Sunday.
The Huskers swept the Spartans in the series, outscoring them 18-9. Freshman catcher Ava Bredwell brought in another solid week of action for her team. Bredwell finished the series with five hits off 11 at-bats and had two defensive assists. The Shawnee, Kansas native also recorded her third double on the season along with her first triple.