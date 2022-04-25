It was a quiet week for Husker athletics that eventually led to a weekend of jam-packed action.
For this week’s winner, it was a weekend that saw them return to competition and once again put themselves near the top of the school’s record books.
This week’s winner is track and field thrower Axelina Johansson
The Nebraska track and field team competed at the Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco, Texas on April 22 and 23.
The Huskers grabbed six titles at the invitational, with freshman thrower Axelina Johansson claiming one of them.
Johansson competed in her first outdoor competition of the season for Nebraska, over a month after finishing 11th in the shot put at the indoor NCAA Championships.
Johansson took part in the shot put for the Huskers at the Johnson Invitational and once again propelled herself near the top of the school’s record books. After fouling on her first throw, Johansson responded by heaving the shot 58-feet, 4 inches (17.78 meters), which ended up being the winning throw by nearly four inches (0.1 meters).
Not only did the Hok, Sweden native win the event with the throw, but it also put her at No. 3 in school history and, according to the Track and Field Results Reporting System, also placed her at No. 4 nationally and No. 2 in the Big Ten.
This is the second time Johansson put herself in the top-10 for the school record books in the shot put. Johansson claimed the No. 2 spot in school history for the indoor shot put during the indoor season in early February where she won the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational with a throw of 59-feet, 9 3/4 inches (18.23 meters).
First honorable mention: Track and field high jumper Jenna Rogers
Johansson wasn’t the only Husker to climb up the school record books for track and field. Freshman high jumper Jenna Rogers also took another step forward, or in this case higher, in her first full season.
Though she didn’t win the high jump, Rogers still had a phenomenal performance in the event. The Rutherford, New Jersey native finished as the runner-up with a personal best jump of 6-feet, 2 inches (1.88 meters).
Much like Johansson, Rogers’ leap also placed her at No. 3 in school history. This clearance by Rogers comes nearly three months after she reached the top-10 in the event for Nebraska, following her win at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational in late February where she cleared 6-feet (1.83 meters).
Second honorable mention: Softball catcher Ava Bredwell
The Nebraska softball team competed in a three-game series against Wisconsin over the weekend.
The Huskers lost the series 2-1 with freshman catcher Ava Bredwell taking part in two of the three games.
While Bredwell was quiet in the batter’s box, going 0-for-5, she continued to be a vital part of the team’s defense. The Shawnee, Kansas native finished her two games with a collection of nine putout catches and an assist from behind the plate.
With this performance, Bredwell remains near the top of the stat sheet for the Huskers, sitting at No. 2 in catches with 192 and No. 3 in fielding average with .990.