In the final week of Big Ten conference play, No. 6 Nebraska began its three-match stretch against its first of three AVCA Top-20 opponents — No. 19 Purdue. The match’s back-and-forth closeness aligned with what would be expected from two high-caliber teams in a high-stakes matchup in volleyball’s best conference.
The Huskers won in three sets (25-23, 25-20, 25-11) — the final set marked their 20th-consecutive set-victory at home. Nebraska has not dropped a set at home since Sept. 24 in a win over Ohio State. The sweep also marked the Huskers’ second sweep over the Boilermakers this season.
Here are three takeaways from the match:
Nebraska’s performance at the service line made a difference
While the service line has given Nebraska fits throughout the season, it managed one of its better outings at the line, with a season-low of three service errors. The Huskers went the entire first and third set of the match without a service error and exchanged errors for aces, recording two. In the second set, Nebraska yielded three service errors, but these miscues did not hinder an overall strong performance at the service line.
The Huskers’ positive margin at the service line allowed them to capitalize on the Boilermakers’ consequential mistakes. Purdue posted a 4-0 scoring run toward the end of the first set, to lead 22-20. However, a late service error, succeeded by a hitting error, gave away all momentum as Nebraska evened the score and responded with a 5-0 scoring run of its own.
As the Huskers attempt to control their own destiny to another Big Ten conference title — which would be their first since 2017 — similar service line performances are a must. Nebraska’s final two opponents — No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 9 Minnesota — are intent on raining on what once appeared a walk in the park toward the conference title for the Huskers, and clean service line play is a first step for Nebraska in keeping those clouds away.
The Huskers exude lots of grit and little quit
The Huskers have fashioned themselves on the simple acknowledgment that “playing pretty” is not always possible. In fact, a recurring press conference sound bite from senior outside hitter Madi Kubik has been finding ways to “win ugly.” Against Purdue, Nebraska did just that.
The Huskers found themselves trailing throughout the match and gave up multiple scoring runs — including five-straight points in the second set. However, Nebraska’s gritty nature prevailed, and it responded with scoring runs of its own, finding ways to seize momentum. There was no better example than the Huskers’ 5-0 rally to close the first set, in which they took a timeout to regroup — and regroup they did. Helped by a service error, Nebraska strung together five points to survive. The Huskers opened the second set in similar fashion and trailed by as many as six points, 10-4, before sophomore outside hitter Lindsay Krause ended the Boilermakers’ 5-0 scoring run and their hold on the momentum.
While there’s no category for grit on the stat sheet, when it mattered most, Nebraska’s poise remained and they outlasted Purdue. The Huskers’ hands will be full in their next two matches, but with a reputation of lots of grit and little quit, they are in prime position to remove the monkey off their back against the Badgers.
Nebraska is still in contention for the title
Even in college volleyball’s deepest conference, there can only be one team crowned champion. And entering the final week of the regular season, there is still a cluster of teams in the fight.
The Big Ten’s top-three teams — No. 3 Wisconsin, No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Nebraska — will each conclude their season by playing each other and attempt to make a case for the title. Even with two conference losses, the Huskers still have a chance to not only share a piece of the title, but to be crowned outright-champions. The path to the title, however, will not be easy. The path will require Nebraska to not only secure back-to-back wins over the Badgers and Golden Gophers, but they will have to find a way to beat the former for the first time since Oct. 11, 2017.
In order to win the conference title outright, Nebraska will need the Buckeyes to defeat the Badgers and for the Buckeyes to lose to Indiana, in addition to Nebraska simply needing to win out. In order to claim a piece of the title, the Huskers will have to simply win out, even if Wisconsin wins its match against Ohio State. With each team having shared wins and the tangled nature of having to play each other, a tie-breaking win for Nebraska, or any of its foes at the top, is unlikely.
Whether claiming a share of the title or winning it as the sole victors, the Huskers will have to play some of their best volleyball yet end the season in commanding fashion.
Nebraska will host No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday, Nov. 25, followed by No. 9 Minnesota on Saturday for its final regular season matches.