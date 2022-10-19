Nebraska notched its 14th sweep of the season with a win over Purdue on Wednesday and advanced to 9-0 in conference play.
The victory also marked the Huskers’ ninth-straight road win – third behind Louisville and Pittsburgh with 24 and 11 respectively – as well as their 16th consecutive set victory and 10th-straight victory overall. Nebraska has not dropped a set since its Oct. 2 match on the road against Maryland.
Here are three takeaways from the victory over Purdue:
Have a day, Bekka Allick
Freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick entered the match against the Boilermakers coming off of one of her best performances of the season. It was impressive enough for Allick to be awarded the honor of Big Ten Freshman of the Week – her first of the season. In the Huskers’ match against Northwestern, Allick recorded nine kills – a career high – on 14 swings with a clip of .571. In the third set alone, she asserted herself against the Wildcats and recorded six kills.
Against Purdue, Allick’s involvement was immediate once again. She was errorless with five kills on seven swings for a clip of .714 in the first set. Albeit young, Allick plays with the maturity and demeanor of a seasoned player. On the season, Allick boasts a team-high clip of .345, but offense isn’t where her abilities end. On the defensive side of the ball, Allick ranks third on her team in blocks with 56 – trailing only senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord and sophomore outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein.
Throughout the match, Allick’s presence at the net was continuously felt as she was a central piece of the Nebraska block. Standing at 6-foot-4, she is among the tallest on the team, and having that advantage in her arsenal helps in limiting the effectiveness of hitters on the opposite side of the net. Against Purdue, Allick added four blocks and two digs.
Allick notched her 10th kill to end the second set — a new season, and career high. She quickly surpassed that mark, finishing with a team-leading 12 kills on 18 swings and a clip of .611 with just one error. As her role grows, seeing her name on the Big Ten’s weekly honors could become a more common occurrence.
The Huskers cannot afford to continue giving free points at the service line
Although service errors were not as big of a factor as usual against Purdue, the Huskers still recorded nine with only three service aces. While Nebraska handily won on Wednesday, service errors have been a pain in its side throughout the season. In the Huskers’ mid-September match against Stanford, they committed 14 service errors in a four-set loss. And against Ohio State, Nebraska did just enough to overcome its 15 service errors in a five-set nail-biter.
As conference play continues and the postseason looms in the not-so-distant future, the Huskers will have to find a way to minimize service errors. While they can do enough to overcome these miscues now, teams in the latter half of the season will certainly capitalize on its errors. These mistakes may become costly down the stretch, but against Purdue, the Huskers played well enough to complete the sweep.
Nebraska’s defense is legit
The Huskers may very well prove the timeless cliche of “defense wins championships” to be true.
Hord ranks third in the nation with 1.61 blocks per set and led the team heading into the match with 94 blocks. Nebraska’s block was present against the Boilermakers. With six blocks in the match, the Huskers stifled them for a clip of .140. As a further display of the Huskers’ defensive dominance, they held freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson to a clip of -.086 with seven kills on 35 swings. Hudson did not record her first kill until late in the first set as Nebraska led 21-17.
Stifling opponents, however, is not a new phenomenon for the Huskers. Nebraska leads the nation in opponent hitting percentage, holding its foes to .116 on the season. The highest clip against the Huskers came from Stanford which hit at .211. The lowest from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at -.021. Only two opponents — Stanford and Creighton — have recorded clips above .200 on the season.
Nebraska’s strong defensive presence only continues to improve match by match. It extends beyond the front row, as sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez continues to match her success from last season. Rodriguez averages 4.23 digs per set, and with 254 digs on the season, she is at the near-halfway mark of last season’s total of 524. As the AVCA Freshman of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, among other honors, Rodriguez’s role in the back row continues to be of great importance and for the benefit of her team.
As the Huskers prepare for two more road matches — against Illinois and Wisconsin — they will be afforded the opportunity to further distance themselves as the best in the Big Ten and perhaps the nation. Nebraska appears to be more and more of a well-rounded team with an offense to complement its defense and a distinct ability to outlast its opponents.