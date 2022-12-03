It took true resiliency and determination down the stretch, but Nebraska proved victorious in the end, defeating Kansas 3-1 to advance to the regional round of the NCAA Tournament.
Here are three takeaways from the match:
Grit showed through
After back-to-back losses to end the regular season at home, Nebraska proved victorious in two straight matches to start the 2022 NCAA Tournament. After cruising to a blowout win over Delaware State on Thursday night, the Huskers faced a much tougher challenge against Kansas. Despite a hard-fought effort from the Jayhawks, Nebraska managed to take care of business.
The Huskers were by no means perfect against Kansas. After winning the first two sets easily, the Jayhawks came back and won the third. Nebraska played quite sloppy and looked out of sorts. It was all Kansas in set three as it cruised late and took the 25-19 win. The Jayhawks carried that momentum into the fourth set and stayed with the Huskers. In the end, though, the Huskers did what they needed to do and finished the match off with a win.
Nebraska led Kansas in nearly every single statistical category. The Huskers led in kills, 58-45, and hitting percentage,.232 to .152. Nebraska also finished with more digs (71-60) and assists (54-43).
Hames is a huge asset for the Huskers
The Huskers had been without senior setter Nicklin Hames for the last two matches. After sitting out due to injury, Hames made her comeback against Kansas. Hames has been a leader for Nebraska for the last five seasons and her absence had caused inconsistency in the Huskers’ setting. That was especially clear in the three-set loss to Minnesota in the regular season finale, Nebraska looked lost without its senior leader on the court.
After finding out senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles was out for the remainder of the season due to injury, the Huskers were scrambling. When it was announced Hames would be unavailable, the Huskers’ lineup suddenly had a gaping hole. Her return against Kansas was huge for Nebraska and will be significant throughout the rest of the tournament.
Hames had an impressive performance in her return to the court. She dished out a team-high 25 assists and added six digs.
“It felt really great and the energy was really good,” Hames said postgame. “It's our last game in the Devaney and I guess for me ever so it's pretty special to be back out there with my team; it was a really fun match.”
A tougher stretch ahead
After hosting the first two rounds of the tournament, the Huskers will hit the road and will likely travel to Louisville, barring a Cardinals loss on Saturday, for the next two games. Nebraska’s next two opponents will most likely be No. 3-seeded Oregon and then No. 1-seeded Louisville. The Huskers will need to step it up and play nearly perfect volleyball if they want to return to the final four for a second-straight year. While they could afford some mistakes and inconsistent play at times early on in the tournament, the next two opponents will make Nebraska pay.
“Every game is going to be a battle and the stakes just go up every match,” Hames said postgame.“I think that's going to be super important down the stretch in those big moments, being able to look to each other, trust each other, and have a lot of resilience when it gets tough.”
The road to Omaha will be a difficult one.