Nebraska fell 13-10 to Minnesota in its season opener on Thursday after a last-minute field goal by the Golden Gophers. In its first game with Matt Rhule as head coach, Nebraska showed promise in several positions, notably on defense.
Both Minnesota and Nebraska show strong defense
Minnesota proved Thursday that its defense is still really good. Its secondary looked strong early on, stopping the Nebraska offense time and time again. Nebraska didn’t put up any points until the third quarter when they scored their lone touchdown of the night thanks to a lucky trick play. One of Minnesota's key players in stopping the run was Tre’von Jones, who led the team with nine tackles and intercepted Nebraska quarterback junior Jeff Sims late in the second quarter, Nebraska’s second interception of the half. The Golden Gophers’ momentum continued from there, forcing four total turnovers and stopping several red zone opportunities.
After a scoreless first half, however, the Husker offense was still able to get past Minnesota's secondary with a throw from Sims to sophomore wide receiver Alex Bullock to give Nebraska a 7-3 lead. While the run game could improve, Nebraska did lead in rushing, with Sims contributing 91 yards on the ground.
It would be remiss to not mention the Huskers’ defense as well, whose aggressiveness proved vital in stopping Minnesota's run for most of the game. Junior safety DeShon Singleton showed his talent at the defensive back position while senior safety Omar Brown showed himself to be a key factor in Nebraska’s secondary going forward. However, small mistakes by the Husker defense and a strong showing by Minnesota's quarterback, sophomore Athan Kaliakmanis, threw a late-game touchdown and led them to an eventual game-winning field goal. He proved he can be a starting quarterback with 196 total yards.
Sims still finding his footing
Sims and his offense struggled early on to get down the field, but it wasn’t all due to the fierce Minnesota defense. While Sims used his speed to get down the middle, it came to no avail the majority of the time. It took some time for him to use his arm, only posting 39 passing yards in the first half, but seemed to find a rhythm after the touchdown throw to Bullock.
After a series of good runs, Sims and the offense found themselves in the red zone a few more times but eventually settled for a field goal at the top of the fourth quarter to put the Huskers ahead. That is, until a touchdown by Minnesota tied the game. Three Sims interceptions eventually contributed to the Huskers’ downfall. So, yeah, there's still some work to do.
Even so, Sims led in rushing for the Huskers with 91 net yards and led in passing with 114 yards. Bullock also assisted greatly in the Huskers passing game, catching the first and only touchdown for the Huskers. Bullock also led in receiving yards for the Huskers with 56. After playing on special teams the last couple seasons, he has something to prove at the wide receiver position.
While nerves and the home Minnesota crowd may have affected Sims early on, he became more and more comfortable in the signal caller position. Despite throwing into traffic that ultimately cost the Huskers a win, expect him to at least start in the lead role once again against Colorado.
Nebraska still has a way to go
It was scrappy and ugly at times, but it was also the first game of the season, so you can’t expect perfection. Even so, there were opportunities to close out the game, and again, the Huskers couldn’t do it. While Nebraska fans will not go to bed happy, there were glimmers of hope for a successful team. Notably the defense. who prevented what could have been a game largely controlled by the Minnesota offense. Even so, to be a competitive team, a winning team, Nebraska will have to figure out how to eliminate mistakes that ultimately lead to the turnovers that cost it the season opener.