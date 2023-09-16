Nebraska sealed its first win of the season in its home opener against Northern Illinois on Saturday. The Husker defense continued to flash its talent while their offense showed improvement under first-time starting quarterback sophomore Heinrich Haarberg. The win wasn’t an outstanding one, but the Huskers got the job done to instill some belief in its home crowd.
Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s matchup with Northern Illinois:
Heinrich Haarberg looked promising as the starter
Haarberg found himself as the starting quarterback for the first time on Saturday after junior Jeff Sims was listed as questionable with an ankle injury. After just one garbage time drive against Colorado last Saturday, Haarberg gained meaningful snaps in a less intimidating environment this week. For a young, first-time starter, Haarberg showed promise should he continue under center going forward.
Haarberg showed his arm talent, leading the game in passing yards with 158 and throwing for a pair of touchdowns. While he threw slightly more than he ran, his passing game proved advantageous for players like sophomore tight end Thomas Fidone II, who led the team in receiving yards with 42 and shined. Haarberg’s arm helped secure key plays, such as a 16-yard touchdown pass to Fidone II late in the second half and several big throws for first downs. However, he also went 14-24 for a subpar 58% completion rate, a factor in multiple stalled Husker drives.
Haarberg showed that he can also succeed on the ground, even earning his own 20-yard touchdown at the eight-minute mark in the fourth quarter. If he can find some consistency, Haarberg could become the well-rounded quarterback that his team needs.
There’s room for improvement, but as Haarberg gets more comfortable, he could keep the Huskers afloat by getting the ball to the hands of Nebraska’s most lethal playmakers.
Blackshirts continue to impress
Entering this game there was no doubt that the Husker defense would keep up its momentum. As they have shown through three games, they are not to be messed with. While Nebraska put up 382 total yards, the Blackshirts limited the Huskies to 149 total yards and recorded three sacks and five tackles for loss. Northern Illinois found little success on the ground, only recording 26 rushing yards on 1.2 yards per play.
The Blackshirts stepped up by stopping big plays and giving the offense good field position. That proved essential for the two Huskers' scores in the first half. Defensive coordinator Tony White and his defense put on a good show, although Northern Illinois' offense is not at the caliber as some of Nebraska’s past opponents.
Nebraska's offense shows improvement
After two weeks of disappointing showings, the Nebraska offense had a good day, especially for starting Haarberg as the signal caller. The offense’s passing game looked strong, using players like Fidone II, who led with 42 receiving yards, to get down the field early and often. Sophomore running back Gabe Ervin Jr. also had a strong showing, recording 67 rushing yards — the second most after Haarberg — and a three-yard rushing touchdown late in the third.
However, while the offense was able to overpower the Huskie defense in multiple instances, they can also thank their own defense for putting them in good positions. The Northern Illinois defense may not have been the toughest unit Nebraska will face, but Saturday’s game was a good opportunity for the Huskers to build off of.