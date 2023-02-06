Nebraska earned its third road win of the season on Monday, outlasting Northwestern 78-66. The Huskers continue their perfect record when leading at halftime to 11-0 on the season.
Here are three takeaways and a question from the game:
Sam Haiby continues to thrive back in her starting role
Senior guard Sam Haiby last year was Nebraska’s leading scorer in 2020-2021 and was a key starter for last year’s team which was a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. During the summer, however, Haiby suffered what was then seen as a season-ending leg injury requiring surgery. However, after undergoing surgery, the injury was not as bad as many first thought, and she made her season debut back on Nov. 22.
Nebraska seemed to want to ease Haiby back into action, and she didn’t play the next six games after her debut. When Haiby did start playing again, on Dec 18 against Wyoming, she only played eight minutes. Haiby was thrown into a substantially bigger role in the next game, against Kansas, after starting sophomore guard Allison Weidner suffered a season-ending knee injury during the game.
Since returning to the starting lineup, Haiby has averaged 11.6 points per game in her 10 games in the starting lineup. She has also made a huge impact on the defensive end, averaging 2.1 steals per game when starting. Haiby even registered her first double-double of the season in Nebraska’s past home game, against Michigan State, notching 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Tonight's game pointed further at a return to her previous form. Haiby scored 17 points, grabbed five rebounds and notched both a steal and a block. She also had plenty of key moments in the game, including hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the corner to end the third quarter. Late in the game, she broke Northwestern’s press and took the ball coast-to-coast for a layup after the Huskers had previously turned the ball over four times in a row because of the press.
Shelley puts forth characteristic performance
Junior guard Jaz Shelley was her reliable self against Northwestern, as she tallied 12 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and two steals. The stat line bore relatively close resemblance to her season stat line of 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game. It was an all-around strong performance for Shelley, as she impacted the game in ways beyond scoring. While her 12 points is right around what she is averaging for the season, Shelley has been on a scoring slump since the beginning of 2023.
Since the start of the new year, Shelley has only averaged 6.5 points per game, well below the 15.9 points she was averaging in November and December. Shelley has been taking fewer shots since the start of 2023 (12.5 shots a game compared to 8.9 a game), but she also hasn’t shot better than 35% from the field since Jan. 11 when she went 4-of-9 from the field against Penn State.
At any rate, the improved shooting and continued all-around contributions were promising for a team that desperately needs its point guard to be at her best.
Fourth-quarter issues remain
In Nebraska’s previous game against Michigan State, it had 17 turnovers in the second half and was outscored 27-18 in the fourth quarter. The Huskers barely squeaked out the win despite not making a field goal in the final 7:25 of the game. On Monday, Nebraska once again allowed its opposition to come back thanks to an ugly fourth quarter.
The Huskers were outscored 32-22 in the final period, but once again, they still came out on top. The main reason for the late struggles was continued turnover issues, as Nebraska had 11 giveaways in the fourth quarter alone. The Huskers struggled to beat Northwestern’s press. When Nebraska did beat the press, its half-court offense looked fine. The issue was just getting it past the midcourt stripe.
Whether it’s turnovers, bad shooting or something else, the Huskers will need to fix their late-game issues if they want to keep winning games down the stretch. Speaking of which…
Can Nebraska keep its momentum into the difficult looming stretch?
The Huskers have played well as of late, going 4-3 in conference play since Jan. 11. Those three losses? Then-No. 3 Ohio State, then-No. 11 Maryland and then-No. 10 Iowa. Nebraska has now picked up two quality Big Ten wins over Michigan State and Northwestern, but the upcoming stretch will be much more difficult.
The Huskers’ next five games are at home against Illinois — a team just outside the top-25 — at No. 12 Michigan, at Minnesota, at home against No. 5 Iowa and at Illinois once again. How the Huskers fare over that stretch will determine whether or not they reach the NCAA Tournament. Right now, Nebraska is being projected as one of the last four teams in the field.