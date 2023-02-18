Despite a home record 14,289 fans in attendance, Nebraska women’s basketball fell to No. 7 Iowa 80-60. The loss extended Nebraska’s Big Ten losing streak to four games.
Here are three takeaways and a question from the game:
Caitlin Clark proves too much to handle once again
Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark, a National Player of the Year candidate, was once again magnificent against the Huskers. After tallying 33 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists against Nebraska earlier this season, Clark once again put on a show for the record crowd.
The 6-foot guard scored 30 points, notched eight assists and grabbed five rebounds on 4-of-10 shooting from behind the 3-point line. She tallied those totals despite not playing the final six minutes of the afternoon once the game was in hand for the visitors.
Clarks’ numbers in the past two games against the Huskers are above her normal averages of 27.3 points, 8.3 assists, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game, all of which lead Iowa. Her 27.3 points per game are the second-most in the country, and her 8.3 assists per game lead the nation. Clark is not only a gifted scorer, but she makes everyone around her better with how well she dishes the ball.
The main beneficiary of Clark's unselfishness on Saturday was senior center Monika Czinano. The Lisa Leslie Award candidate scored 20 points on the day, with Clark assisting on 10 of her 20 points. Clark has never scored under 30 points against Nebraska and is now 7-0 against the Huskers.
Nebraska overreliant on 3-pointers
The Huskers have ridden the wave of their 3-point shooting all season, and tonight was no different. According to Her Hoop Stats, 3-pointers make up 35.2% of Nebraska’s shots, the 35th-highest rate out of 361 teams in the country.
In games where the Huskers have shot below their average of 32.7%, they’re 1-10. When they shoot above their average, the Huskers are 12-3. Needless to say, when the 3-pointers aren’t falling, Nebraska’s offense struggles to produce points. In each of the past four games, teams have taken away the Huskers’ looks inside the paint and are forcing Nebraska to take outside shots, which it seems happy doing.
If the Huskers want to make a big run in the Big Ten tournament, they are going to have to find ways to get their offense going when the 3-pointers aren’t falling.
Shelley back on track
After averaging 15.9 points in November and December, Shelley’s scoring average dropped to 6.5 points per game between January and the beginning of February. However, in her last four outings, Shelley has averaged 20.5 points per game. In Nebraska’s previous contest against Minnesota, Shelley dropped a career-high 37 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the 3-point line, including 28 second-half points.
While she didn’t drop 37 points this time around, Shelley still put in a solid performance against Iowa. She tallied 19 points, nine rebounds, and four assists along with a steal and a block. While her improved play over the past few games hasn’t translated to wins, the Huskers will desperately need Shelley’s hot streak to continue as they head into their final two regular season games and then the Big Ten tournament.
Can Nebraska still make the NCAA Tournament?
The Huskers are currently in the midst of a four game skid heading into the final two games of the regular season. Nebraska’s next two outings are at Illinois, a team flirting with the Top 25, and at home against Northwestern, who the Huskers beat on the road earlier in the season 78-66.
It is not hard to imagine the streak extending to five games with a tough matchup against Illinois looming. If Nebraska can’t pull out a win against the Fighting Illini, it will take a huge showing in the Big Ten tournament for the Huskers to reach the NCAA Tournament for a second year in a row. This is definitely not where Nebraska envisioned itself at the beginning of the season, coming into the year No. 22 in the AP preseason poll.