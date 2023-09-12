Nebraska volleyball came to play on Tuesday night, defeating No. 5 ranked Stanford 3-1 (25-23, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21).
This broke the five-game Cardinal winning streak against the Huskers, as Nebraska defeated Stanford for the first time since 2008. This was also the Huskers’ first win of all time on the road against the Cardinal, making the win that much sweeter.
Here are three takeaways and a question from Nebraska’s second ranked win of the season:
Nebraska is powerful up front
The Huskers showed their prowess at the net all night. They peppered Stanford with powerful kills and stuffed the Cardinal’s returning attacks.
Freshman outside hitter Harper Murray put on a show, recording 12 kills and four blocks along with three service aces in the match. She ranks second on the team in kills this season with 80, trailing behind only junior outside hitter Merritt Beason who has 82.
Beason led the match with 15 kills, the second most she’s had all season. However, the main catalyst up front all night was sophomore middle blocker Bekka Allick. The Lincoln native had eight blocks along with seven kills, flustering the Cardinal up front all night.
Gritty defense comes through
The Huskers not only dominated up front the entire match, they were flying all over the court to secure the win.
Junior libero Lexi Rodriguez was the anchor in the back, recording 12 digs in the contest. Alongside her, Murray and Beason sported six and five digs, respectively. At multiple points, Nebraska players were diving all over the floor to keep the rally going, resulting in many crucial points to close out the game. Freshman libero Laney Choboy made multiple highlight-worthy plays, including a wild dive at the back line to save a point.
If the Huskers keep this effort and intensity up all season, they will be a force to be reckoned with.
Nebraska is mentally tough
This team has seen it all.
After playing in front of a world-record 92,003 people on Volleyball Day just two weeks ago, the Huskers played in-state rival and No. 16 ranked Creighton two games later before traveling to California to play No. 5 Stanford, a team that’s had their number for the last decade.
Nebraska came out on top after just four sets in both ranked contests. The No. 4 ranked Huskers are now pushing for a top-three ranking in the country.
This is a team that is built for big moments, and they have the capability of playing very deep into the year despite not having a single senior on the roster. With that being said…
How far can this young team go?
It's hard to envision a team this good with so little experience. But if any team can win the national championship while starting four freshmen, it's the Huskers.
Nebraska head coach John Cook is an elite recruiter and developer, bringing in the No. 1, 4, 6 and 8 recruits in the country this year, who are all now starting. This team, while not as experienced as teams like Stanford, has shown they can perform on the big stage.
The Huskers still have a lot of work left to do before their next match against No. 21 Kentucky and before heading into conference play. The Big Ten currently features six teams in the top 25.