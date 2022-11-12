Nebraska suffered an emphatic 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan while losing another quarterback — and its offensive coordinator — to injury.
The Huskers held on to a puncher's chance early, but their offensive ineptitude was on full display in the second half. The blowout marked Nebraska’s second 30+ point loss this season and officially eliminated it from bowl game contention.
Here are three takeaways and a question from the loss:
Run defense has no answer — as expected
Michigan came into this matchup with the nation's fourth-best rushing offense, so it's no surprise that the Wolverines compiled massive numbers on the ground. However, the fashion with which junior running back Blake Corum and company tore through Nebraska was nothing short of sublime.
When the Wolverines handed the ball off, Nebraska had no answer. Corum rumbled for five-yard gains on nearly every carry, racking up a total of 168 yards on 28 totes. He finished with five rushes over ten yards and a touchdown, tying a bow on a stellar performance. Corum relented the job to the rest of the running back crew for a majority of the fourth quarter which allowed freshman C.J. Stokes to rush for a career-high 68 yards. As a unit, Michigan rushed for 264 yards, a small step above their average mark.
Combined with a stately offensive line that propelled them forward, Michigan’s backs all wore down the Husker defense. The Wolverines bullied Nebraska’s defensive line, forcing the secondary to make stops. It got worse over time, too. What started as medium gains turned into chunk plays as the game progressed. The Husker defenders wore down by the third quarter, likely due to the 69 plays and 35 minutes they spent on the field. In the second half alone, Michigan possessed the ball for nearly 19 minutes.
‘Bend don’t break’ doesn’t pay off
Nebraska trusted its secondary to prevent big plays while attempting to sell out against the run. The Huskers were able to prevent sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy from connecting on most of his deep pass attempts, as he finished with just three completions over 15 yards and a 47% completion percentage.
However, this was likely due to McCarthy’s shortcomings rather than any Nebraska scheme. He overthrew receivers in single coverage on multiple occasions en route to a 129-yard performance.
Michigan likely threw the ball more than it needed to, given its resounding success on the ground. The Wolverines’ drives only stalled when McCarthy’s number was called multiple times on one series. They wised up at halftime, though. In the second half, Michigan attempted just seven throws compared to 26 rushes.
The Wolverines seemed completely content to rely on their running backs and move away from the pass when it wasn’t working. Even though Nebraska largely eliminated the passing game and subdued McCarthy, it made no difference in the final result.
The quarterback carousel continues
With junior quarterback Casey Thompson out for the second-straight game, Nebraska turned to redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy for the signal-calling duties. His previous two appearances went just about as bad as they could have, finishing with an abysmal combined 56 passing yards on 24 attempts.
Saturday’s game began much better for Purdy. He took stronger control of the offense than in previous weeks and made the best throw of his season — a 30-yard dart to junior wide receiver Marcus Washington on third down. Purdy found success escaping the pocket which led to multiple big gains on scrambles up the middle. His legs made Michigan look vulnerable — a rare occurrence in this matchup.
However, running the ball ultimately ended his afternoon. After driving Nebraska into the red zone — their only such trip of the game — Purdy slid awkwardly to avoid a closing defender and went down with a high ankle sprain. He would not return, marking Nebraska’s second quarterback injury of the season.
Sophomore Logan Smothers took over at quarterback in his stead, but only got to lead three drives outside of the final possessions of both halves. He looked solid in his action last week against Minnesota but couldn’t repeat that effort. Smothers finished with four completions for just 15 passing yards and added just one yard on the ground.
The Smothers substitution coincided with a complete collapse of the offense. Nebraska crossed midfield just twice in the contest and its longest drive after the Purdy injury was 16 yards. The Huskers tallied just 147 yards in the loss, their worst output of the season.
What’s wrong with Trey Palmer?
A month ago, junior wide receiver Trey Palmer topped national headlines and led the nation in receiving yards. Since his Nebraska single-game record 237 receiving yards against Purdue, Palmer has caught 11 passes for 50 yards.
Obviously, the quarterback struggles are most to blame. Without Thompson, Nebraska has no signal caller capable of utilizing Palmer’s speed and explosiveness. However, he has suffered a few drops over the past few weeks. Against Michigan, Palmer was targeted 10 times but caught only five of them for 12 yards. A few catchable balls also slipped through his hands, a continuation of last week when he let a crucial fourth-down throw get away from him.
Palmer is certainly still the best wide receiver on this roster and one of the best in the Big Ten. But he has been all but silent as of late. Is any of it his fault, or should Thompson’s absence shoulder all of the blame?