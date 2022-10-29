Despite starting strong, Nebraska football fell flat Saturday in a 26-9 loss to No. 17 Illinois. The Huskers dropped to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten play, quashing any lingering whispers of Big Ten West title chances.
Here are three takeaways and a question from the loss:
Thompson is the lifeblood of Nebraska despite his inconsistencies
Lining up against the nation's No. 1 ranked defense did not seem to phase junior quarterback Casey Thompson. Illinois had allowed just 143.3 passing yards per game coming into the day, a mark he easily surpassed before halftime.
However, once Thompson went down with an injury late in the second quarter, all life drained out of Nebraska’s offense. Illinois took advantage of the limping unit, forcing two quick punts and an interception on Nebraska’s three subsequent possessions. Redshirt freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy came in to relieve Thompson in the second half, but the offense was noticeably subdued. Purdy threw for just 15 yards and an interception in his time under center as Nebraska mustered just 29 yards in the second half.
Thompson hadn’t played a perfect game by any means prior to going down. His two interceptions stand out, one coming deep in Illinois territory on a miscommunication and the other on the hit that ended his afternoon. However, as seen two weeks ago against Purdue, Thompson can bounce back. But he never got a chance to do so Saturday.
Despite only throwing 15 passes, Thompson moved the ball well against the nation’s No. 2 passing defense in the country. His upside propels Nebraska, an ability no other quarterback on its roster bears. Splash plays continue to be Thompson’s biggest strength as he produced 172 yards and a touchdown in just seven completions. When at full strength, and with their best quarterback under center, the Huskers can play with the best. Without Thompson, the offense is downright bad.
The defense did its best
It’s no secret that Nebraska’s defensive unit is poor at best. Illinois has bullied Big Ten opponents for the past month — doing so against the conference’s worst defense was all but assured. The run game brought a matchup between the nation's top rusher, junior Chase Brown, and the 115th-ranked run defense in the country.
What Nebraska certainly didn’t expect was nine points from its offense, a new season-low. Had the Huskers mustered anywhere close to their season average of 29, the result may have been much different. Despite four turnovers setting them back, the Blackshirts managed to keep the game within two scores for a majority of the contest. Only nine first downs against an already possession-heavy Illinois team meant Nebraska’s defense spent over 38 minutes on the field.
Although Illinois ultimately racked up 367 yards, it pales in comparison to the four 520+ yard performances the Blackshirts have allowed this season. The Fighting Illini continued their trend of running the ball down the opposing defense’s throat, but never quite looked unstoppable. Nebraska’s defense did enough to keep itself in the game but needed more from the other side of the ball.
After allowing a touchdown on Illinois’ first drive, the Husker defense settled in, forcing four-straight punts. It wasn’t until an interception set the Fighting Illini up at the Nebraska 11-yard line that the Huskers relented another score. When Illinois scored again on its next drive, the floodgates could have easily opened wide. But Nebraska’s defense allowed only six points the rest of the way and even nabbed a turnover.
It was a solid effort for a defensive unit that has been exposed with regularity this season. Illinois scored less than it did against Wisconsin, and compiled fewer yards than it did against Minnesota.
Nebraska’s weapons are abundant, when they get a chance to use them
After almost singularly targeting junior wide receiver Trey Palmer in his previous outing, Thompson opened up his bag of ammunition. Palmer didn’t have a catch through the first half, but that didn’t prevent Thompson from moving the ball through the air.
Seven Huskers caught a pass in the loss, and three had a catch of at least 30 yards, all of which came in the first half. Sophomore wide receiver Alante Brown enjoyed a career day, hauling in two catches for 47 yards. Senior wide receiver Chancellor Brewington saw unwonted use, catching two targets for 45 yards. Nebraska’s lone touchdown came on a 56-yard catch from senior tight end Travis Vokolek, a rare explosive play for the senior.
But after the aforementioned injury, the well of Husker weapons dried up. Without Thompson, the talent on Nebraska’s sideline was largely wasted. Purdy completed just three passes, none of which traveled over ten yards. Palmer finished with only one catch, a far fall from the record-breaking performance that garnered him national praise over the past two weeks.
Nebraska has the pieces to be one of the better offenses in the Big Ten. The Huskers have put it together before, but that certainly wasn’t the case Saturday.
Who will start if Thompson can’t going forward?
Both backups, Purdy and sophomore Logan Smothers, saw action under center once Thompson went down. Smothers played the first drive following the injury — a three-and-out — before Purdy finished out the entirety of the second half.
Nebraska’s coaching staff opted for the former four-star and Florida State-transfer Purdy to lead the comeback charge, a decision that didn’t necessarily pay off. Neither backup quarterback matches Thompson’s potential, but Smothers has starting experience, albeit in a late-season loss to Iowa last season. Even more interestingly, Nebraska left Purdy in when the game was all but decided rather than give Smothers some garbage time snaps.
If Thompson’s injury keeps him out for an extended period, interim head coach Mickey Joseph will have a tough decision as he makes his case for the permanent head coaching position. Given the gap between Thompson and everyone else, it may not matter against excellent looming Big Ten defenses.