Nebraska men’s basketball returned to action on Monday after the women’s team christened Pinnacle Bank Arena with a 64-point win over Omaha. The Husker men weren’t as dominant, winning 79-66 against Maine, but there were a few positives among the many early developments.
Here are three takeaways and a question from a game that was at times a little too close for comfort:
Huskers set offensive rebound high under Hoiberg
The Huskers dominated the offensive glass on Monday, generating 16 second chances compared to five for the Black Bears. It was a stark reversal from the standard they set last season in which they ranked 348th of 358 Division I teams in offensive rebounding percentage and 307th in opponent offensive rebounding percentage per kenpom.com.
The Huskers’ season-high last year was 13, and 14 was the team-high in the first three seasons under head coach Fred Hoiberg.
Junior forward Juwan Gary, an Alabama-transfer, made up half of those offensive rebounds, finishing with eight. Half of his 3.4 rebounds per game last season came on the offensive glass, but finishing with a near double-double just off second chances is quite the feat. Winning the battle on the offensive glass will help these Huskers, who lean on their grit, size, seniority and defense, find an edge without a clear go-to guy.
Nebraska will need Gary and Griesel’s unconventional offense
The Huskers, despite putting up nearly 80 points, looked stunted offensively at times in their first regular season time together. With just four returners, and only one in the starting lineup, it will take time to gel into a cohesive scoring unit. But more than that, this team lacks the offensive creation it possessed last year with Alonzo Verge Jr. and Bryce McGowens.
Senior guard Sam Griesel may provide some of that if he can translate his production against higher-caliber opponents. But without a true point guard, there may be a lot of instances where Nebraska finds itself looking for an optimal shot late into the shot clock. That’s why Griesel and Gary’s production early in the second half, when Maine cut a 12-point halftime deficit to just one point, was so valuable. The experienced transfer duo scored 12 of Nebraska’s first 14 second-half points, keeping the team afloat with a combination of tough drives to the basket and put-backs.
Griesel tallied a team-high 22 points, 18 of which came in the second half, despite making just one three-pointer. In addition to his start to the second half, Gary opened the first half well too, scoring the first five points of the game. Their old-school style of production may not be translatable against Big Ten competition, but the Huskers will welcome any kind of offensive sustenance as they lean on defense and try to find themselves before the non-conference schedule heats up.
Dawson first guard off bench, Lloyd Jr. may redshirt
One of the bigger developments of the night was freshman guard Denim Dawson emerging as the first guard, and second player, off the bench. Dawson was the lowest-rated of Nebraska’s four-man recruiting class — including JUCO forward Blaise Keita — but played the most of that group, as he saw 23 minutes. He recorded a rebound and an assist but did not attempt a shot. Notably, he leap-frogged four-star freshman guard Ramel Lloyd Jr., a touted Sierra Canyon product at the same position, who Hoiberg said will likely redshirt.
Dawson’s opportunity came in large part thanks to his six-month runway as he enrolled early for the spring semester last year and got to practice with the team.
“His job, and he takes pride in it, is to go out there and make life difficult on the lead guard most times and give a little break to Emmanuel (Bandoumel),” Hoiberg said postgame. “Those six months were huge for Denim, and he’s really shown he belongs on the floor.”
A more involved Keisei Tominaga?
Junior guard Keisei Tominaga was one of the unlikely initiators for the Huskers, providing some needed offensive infusion as he tied for the team lead in shot attempts (12) and scored 19 points in 20 minutes. It was a strong start for the Japan native who struggled to assimilate to the Division I ranks last season after displaying prolific shooting at the JUCO level.
Maine, ranked 357th in kenpom.com’s preseason adjusted efficiency rankings, is a far cry from a Big Ten opponent, and Tominaga may not see much more than the 20 minutes he played tonight. But if he can improve on his 33% three-point shooting clip from last season, he could emerge as the microwave scorer the Huskers sought when recruiting him.
“I thought he was a big part of why we had that lead at halftime,” Hoiberg said.… “He’s a great spark for us. When he gets it going, that’s a guy we’re going to run a lot of plays for.”