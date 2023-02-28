Nebraska looked poised for another upset win, on Senior Night no less, against a likely NCAA Tournament team. Instead, it saw a 14-point lead evaporate into a 17-point deficit within the span of one half, and the Huskers fell to Michigan State 80-67 on Tuesday. Nebraska left its home gym with a 15-15 overall record, and its NIT hopes are a shade dimmer entering the final game of the regular season.
Here are three takeaways and a question from the loss:
A memorable season at PBA ends on a sour note
The Huskers entered the game 11-3 at Pinnacle Bank Arena this season and looked to have a very real chance to finish with an 80% win percentage in home games. Instead, they lost their first game in Lincoln in over a month, ending a four-game winning streak, both at home and overall.
The Huskers were able to pull a raucous sellout crowd to PBA on a weeknight, and that mass of red left dismayed by the result. It was an ending scene that’s been increasingly rare in recent weeks — Nebraska losing at home. Still, head coach Fred Hoiberg credited the crowd with amplifying the Huskers’ effort and momentum, especially early on.
“We wanted to get the crowd into it right away,” Hoiberg said postgame. “They were phenomenal.”
It’ll be interesting to see how this team and season goes down in fans’ memory, something often heavily influenced by homecourt success. Despite a poor ending note, the regular season, and performance at home, have been a success relative to expectations.
Huskers suddenly left without an offensive answer in game’s final segment
After a 38-point first half, the Huskers handled Michigan State’s first punch of the second half well, mostly matching the scoring, and were on pace to surpass 80 points. Then came a drought in which Nebraska went nearly eight minutes without making a shot in the middle of the second half.
Even with the scoreboard gradually reflecting the drought, the Huskers still remained in the game. They scored twice in a 40-second span but didn’t have an answer to MSU’s sudden shotmaking from there. It all added up to just six points between the 14:01 and 1:46 marks, as the Huskers scored 12 points and made three field goals in the final 14 minutes.
Nebraska still shot 51% overall but missed its final seven 3-point attempts to finish 7-of-23 from distance. The overall second-half numbers provide a stark difference — 43.5% shooting with nine turnovers compared to 57.7% and five in the first — even accounting for a strong offensive push out of halftime.
It’s tough to beat a strong-shooting team on its best 3-point shooting night
The visitors emerged from intermission a completely different team offensively, as they went from shooting 27.8% in the first half to 67.9% in the second. Most notably, Michigan State canned 16-of-29 3-pointers, including 12 in the second half.
The Spartans made their first five 3-pointers of the second half as they clawed back into the game. When Nebraska finally scored on two-straight possessions with just over five minutes remaining in the game, MSU hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead back to two possessions each time.
Sparty entered the game with the 14th-best 3-point shooting percentage in the nation (38.5%) but showed a hesitancy to take them, ranking 297th in 3-point attempts per shot, per kenpom.com. They left with a new season-high in makes and tied their season-high in attempts.
Who will be the next group assigned to ‘protect the vault’?
Nebraska’s leaders and most productive players all walked on Senior Night — senior guard Sam Griesel, senior forward Derrick Walker, senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel and junior guard Keisei Tominaga. The former three have expired their collegiate eligibility, while the latter will have a decision to make on whether or not to return for a fifth year of collegiate eligibility.
Regardless, Hoiberg will have to reconfigure his roster through the transfer portal for a fifth-straight offseason. How much depends on who among the supporting cast opts to return. Junior forward Juwan Gary, a starter before a season-ending injury, could join Tominaga as a returner or departee, as could sophomore guard CJ Wilcher, a usual starter.
Among the freshman class, guard Jamarques Lawrence has emerged as a potential building block. He tallied a career-high 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting against the Spartans.
“The Lawrence kid’s gonna be a hell of a player,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said postgame. “Boy, we couldn’t guard him either.”
Nebraska still has two guaranteed games left to play, but these decisions loom in the offseason. The Huskers have a chance to trot out a similar roster the next time they play at PBA, but they’ll need new leading men to fill Griesel and Walker’s shoes.