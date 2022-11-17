Nebraska didn’t necessarily come out of the gates hot, but hung tough and committed less blunders than its more esteemed opponent en route to a 27-20 halftime lead. The moment got to the Huskers, though, as St. John’s quickly took over in the second half and effectively secured the game with 10 minutes remaining. Here are three takeaways and a question from the loss:
Huskers eventually crack under pressure
Nebraska started the game as the more composed unit as St. John’s finished the first half with 10 turnovers and shot 0-for-10 on 3-pointers. The Huskers didn’t shoot significantly better and gave up six turnovers themselves but hung in the fight and held the lead for much of an ugly, gritty first half.
Cracks appeared and spread in the Huskers’ facade from the very start of the second period. Nebraska began turning the ball over in abundance precisely as the host team began knocking down shots, including 5-of-11 3-pointers. To be fair, it was hard to fathom a world in which St. John’s played as well as it did in the second half after looking so shaky in the first. But Nebraska had to expect some kind of sharp adjustment. The contrast between the Huskers’ play in the two halves was just as stark, especially considering they didn’t play exceptionally well in the first frame despite holding a lead.
St. John’s is an NCAA Tournament-caliber team that would have qualified as a Quad 1 win for the Huskers, so one can hardly be disappointed in the visitor for losing. Nonetheless, they'll need to find more consistency and develop a response when trailing in order to survive this season.
Hoiberg finally finds a team that can outrun his
The most impressive component of Nebraska's successful first half was its poise in facing down a swarming foe and borderline-raucous arena. The Huskers mostly weathered the Red Storm’s full-court press and frenetic pace.
That changed in the second half, as the Huskers suddenly looked a lot more uncomfortable and couldn’t find the uptick in shot-making that St. John’s enjoyed. The pace probably didn’t bother head coach Fred Hoiberg’s Huskers as much as the pressure. After all, Nebraska led the Big Ten in tempo each of the past three seasons, per kenpom.com. St. John’s, however, played at the fastest tempo in the nation last season, the first high major team to do so since 2004. This year’s Nebraska team, bigger and more built for the Big Ten, isn’t as well-suited to race up and down the floor, ranking 133rd in tempo in this young season, while St. John’s is 14th.
What’s more, the Red Storm pressed and face-guarded the Huskers for much of the game. The ball-handling mostly held up even without a true point guard, but fatigue eventually showed as Husker passes failed to reach their intended destination, culminating in 17 turnovers, 11 of which came after the break.
Tominaga’s offensive spark will be necessary this season
It was unclear after last week’s opener whether junior guard Keisei Tominaga’s offensive explosion meant anything. That was against Maine, and he’d done similar things early last season.
His impact is clear now after emerging as the only double-digit scorer — nearly doubling the points output of any other Husker — and generating three of the team’s five 3-pointers en route to 15 points. As it relies more on defense and crashing the offensive glass in order to keep pace with more offensively-gifted adversaries, this team will clearly need the former JUCO transfer’s microwave scoring. Shooting 5-of-8 overall, 3-of-6 from deep and 2-of-2 from the stripe with just one turnover is pretty laudable consistency, even if it was kick-started by a banked-in 3-pointer.
He probably won’t be Nebraska’s leading scorer this season, but it has to be reassuring for Hoiberg to see one of his best shooters looking better-acclimated early in his second season at this level, especially playing in a difficult locale.
Will this early challenge help the Huskers as the schedule gets even tougher?
Much has been made of the weak early-season scheduling by high major teams, resulting in a dearth of compelling matchups. Nebraska, while not one of the national powers many were clamoring to see, was not absolved of guilt in this trend. The Huskers opened the season with relatively comfortable wins over lowly Maine and Omaha. But in traveling to Queens for this Thursday night matchup, they began an imposing path.
It remains to be seen how much this first foray into a brutal schedule will help in the coming weeks and down the stretch. It could give needed experience or wear the Huskers out. We likely won’t know the effect for months to come but will learn more about this team in 26 remaining games against high major opponents.